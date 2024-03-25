He might only be 20 Lavia, but he's played 38 career games as a senior professional and two clubs have somehow stumped up 70 odd million for him. I thought it was strange when Southampton paid 15 million for him when he'd only ever played under 21s football, never mind what Chelsea did, which of course was mainly because we wanted him. He might be young but I think the whole experience so far is one he more than likely won't recover from (meaning playing at the top level). Relegation in your first season, playing half an hour in the second, and when he comes back there'll be even more competition and probably no European football at Chelsea, so even less games. If he goes and impresses somewhere at a lower level on loan they might find a buyer though, I can't imagine he'll play more than 15/20 games for Chelsea unless they have a hell of an injury crisis next season.