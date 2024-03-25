« previous next »
Quote from: koptommy93 on March 25, 2024, 04:10:18 pm
Ambramovich left that club completely in the shit. That's their hero.
Not really as far in the shit as they should have been.  The massive debt owed to Ambramovich was never repaid (not that I have an iota of sympathy for him) and the new owners inherited a squad that had recently won the Champions League.

Boehly was able to use the largesse of the squad he inherited and the talent coming through from their academy to offset the unparalleled spending spree he went on.  If Boehly had been more competent they'd have come out of the whole being owned by an evil oligarch with a stacked trophy cabinet and still smelling of roses.  Chelsea fans have lived a generation without any consequences to the bad decisions made at their club - God willing their luck is starting to run out but I won't hold my breath.
Well, I for one am completely shocked by today's revelations. Chelsea paying agents off the books through offshore accounts? Who'd have imagined that!

FFS
Another bunch of cheating Bastards
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Quote from: thaddeus on March 25, 2024, 05:13:16 pm
Not really as far in the shit as they should have been.  The massive debt owed to Ambramovich was never repaid (not that I have an iota of sympathy for him) and the new owners inherited a squad that had recently won the Champions League.

Boehly was able to use the largesse of the squad he inherited and the talent coming through from their academy to offset the unparalleled spending spree he went on.  If Boehly had been more competent they'd have come out of the whole being owned by an evil oligarch with a stacked trophy cabinet and still smelling of roses.  Chelsea fans have lived a generation without any consequences to the bad decisions made at their club - God willing their luck is starting to run out but I won't hold my breath.

That's so frustrating. For all their bluster about being self sustaining, they owed what £1bn to Abramovich and somehow were never required to repay that, despite other clubs not being allowed be owner funded to anywhere near that extent.

It's no surprise they were dodgy and that all this is coming out but like you say, it'd be a huge shock if anything meaningful is done about it. The new owners and by extension, the club got away with a paltry fine from UEFA by saying the previous owners were dodgy and it was nothing to do with them so wouldn't be surprised if that continues to be the case.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Quote from: whtwht on March 25, 2024, 05:23:49 pm
Another bunch of cheating Bastards

The originals, the trailblazers.
As weve all said for years, the Premier League is utterly compromised by illegality and cheating. Its not a sporting contest. Might as well line up teams of accountants and lawyers and see how much blood money can be funnelled to a nominated oligarch or autocrat in 90 minutes. (PGMOL likes this)
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Quote from: Hazell on March 25, 2024, 07:25:55 pm
That's so frustrating. For all their bluster about being self sustaining, they owed what £1bn to Abramovich and somehow were never required to repay that, despite other clubs not being allowed be owner funded to anywhere near that extent.

It's no surprise they were dodgy and that all this is coming out but like you say, it'd be a huge shock if anything meaningful is done about it. The new owners and by extension, the club got away with a paltry fine from UEFA by saying the previous owners were dodgy and it was nothing to do with them so wouldn't be surprised if that continues to be the case.
They were never self sustaining because they've not turned an operating profit in 20 years.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March 25, 2024, 09:27:09 pm
They were never self sustaining because they've not turned an operating profit in 20 years.

They weren't but that was their PR trying to distance them from being funded by Abramovich.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Quote
According to credit agreements, two of the loans, dated November 2014 and worth a combined £7.5m, were to finance the purchase of a property.

Less than six months later, Land Registry filings show, Granovskaia bought a home in London for £5.05m.

At least £7.5m of the debt to ­Abramovich was due to be waived under subsequent debt ­forgiveness deeds.

Besides getting a free home she trousered £2.45m to use elsewhere.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Lavia confirmed out for the season.

Bit of a sliding doors moment that transfer saga. But still young of course, time to get back on track, although likely at the worst club to do that.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:14:24 pm
Lavia confirmed out for the season.

Bit of a sliding doors moment that transfer saga. But still young of course, time to get back on track, although likely at the worst club to do that.

He'll more than likely not make his mark next season, then the year after that it'll be off to Lazio or PSV on loan, can see it now. A 60 million buy that would have been a gamble at half the price.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:14:24 pm
Lavia confirmed out for the season.

Bit of a sliding doors moment that transfer saga. But still young of course, time to get back on track, although likely at the worst club to do that.
But he feels loved there.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Roméo Lavias Chelsea season over after one 32-minute appearance

Thigh injury rules out midfielder for rest of campaign
He has not played since December debut after £53m move

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/27/romeo-lavia-chelsea-season-over-one-appearance-thigh-injury-setback

"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

If you take into account how long the ball was in play he actually only played about 21 minutes before the season was over for him.

Two, multiplied by ten, plus one... Romeo done.
Fleece them for all you can, Romeo, because you'll never have the opportunity to make that kind of money ever again. You'll be shuffled off to some mid-table club in a second division and spend the rest of your career wondering what could have been.
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 03:46:18 pm
If you take into account how long the ball was in play he actually only played about 21 minutes before the season was over for him.

Two, multiplied by ten, plus one... Romeo done.

Fuck off.
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 03:46:18 pm
If you take into account how long the ball was in play he actually only played about 21 minutes before the season was over for him.

Two, multiplied by ten, plus one... Romeo done.

Did you see him in the physio oh no, did you see him in the physio oh no
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:55:45 pm
Fuck off.
As a pun, I thought that was so solid.
Oh no.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:14:24 pm
Lavia confirmed out for the season.

Bit of a sliding doors moment that transfer saga. But still young of course, time to get back on track, although likely at the worst club to do that.

Yeah obviously he could have been injured with us, but what a poor decision he's made. He joined them in part because he felt loved while having to compete with two other DMs that were signed during the same window as him. He'll probably spend a chunk of his career getting loaned out.
I remember that video clip of Boehly with a smug grin walking through Chelsea hospitality with Caicedo and Lavia in tow few days after they signed them.

£175 million, insane.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:11:51 am
I remember that video clip of Boehly with a smug grin walking through Chelsea hospitality with Caicedo and Lavia in tow few days after they signed them.

£175 million, insane.

He's apparently not too pleased with Lavia's attitude this season. He was over-heard in the boardroom saying "Romeo must die."
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:19:33 am
He's apparently not too pleased with Lavia's attitude this season. He was over-heard in the boardroom saying "Romeo must die."

Does he then go into the romeo void?
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 04:22:19 pm
Yeah obviously he could have been injured with us, but what a poor decision he's made. He joined them in part because he felt loved while having to compete with two other DMs that were signed during the same window as him. He'll probably spend a chunk of his career getting loaned out.
Or it might have been the luckiest decision he (or almost any young footballer) has ever made. If his career ended now, or nosedives due to injury problems (honestly hopefully not) I guess he is set up for life with a mad contract. Free money from Uncle Todd. 
Terrible business for Chelsea though any way you look at it, which is great.
I can't see them rushing into any sort of fire sale in the summer just to avoid a PSR breach. What'll happen if they don't? They'll get docked 6 points? Hardly a calamity for them at the moment. They should be begging the PL to punish them before the season ends.
He might only be 20 Lavia, but he's played 38 career games as a senior professional and two clubs have somehow stumped up 70 odd million for him. I thought it was strange when Southampton paid 15 million for him when he'd only ever played under 21s football, never mind what Chelsea did, which of course was mainly because we wanted him. He might be young but I think the whole experience so far is one he more than likely won't recover from (meaning playing at the top level). Relegation in your first season, playing half an hour in the second, and when he comes back there'll be even more competition and probably no European football at Chelsea, so even less games. If he goes and impresses somewhere at a lower level on loan they might find a buyer though, I can't imagine he'll play more than 15/20 games for Chelsea unless they have a hell of an injury crisis next season.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:00:45 pm
He might only be 20 Lavia, but he's played 38 career games as a senior professional and two clubs have somehow stumped up 70 odd million for him. I thought it was strange when Southampton paid 15 million for him when he'd only ever played under 21s football, never mind what Chelsea did, which of course was mainly because we wanted him. He might be young but I think the whole experience so far is one he more than likely won't recover from (meaning playing at the top level). Relegation in your first season, playing half an hour in the second, and when he comes back there'll be even more competition and probably no European football at Chelsea, so even less games. If he goes and impresses somewhere at a lower level on loan they might find a buyer though, I can't imagine he'll play more than 15/20 games for Chelsea unless they have a hell of an injury crisis next season.
He chose retirement at 20. Kudos to him.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:14:24 pm
Lavia confirmed out for the season.

Bit of a sliding doors moment that transfer saga. But still young of course, time to get back on track, although likely at the worst club to do that.

If Chelsea ever needed a more glaring sign that Lavia was meant to be a Liverpool player, then this is it. ;D
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:00:45 pm
He might only be 20 Lavia, but he's played 38 career games as a senior professional and two clubs have somehow stumped up 70 odd million for him. I thought it was strange when Southampton paid 15 million for him when he'd only ever played under 21s football, never mind what Chelsea did, which of course was mainly because we wanted him. He might be young but I think the whole experience so far is one he more than likely won't recover from (meaning playing at the top level). Relegation in your first season, playing half an hour in the second, and when he comes back there'll be even more competition and probably no European football at Chelsea, so even less games. If he goes and impresses somewhere at a lower level on loan they might find a buyer though, I can't imagine he'll play more than 15/20 games for Chelsea unless they have a hell of an injury crisis next season.

About the same age as Bajcetic who has been out for a year and we certainly aren't writing Baj off. Had we signed him and he had the same injury issues we'd have been screwed this season though, given Endo was the alternative signing and has been vital.

In terms of Lavia it just seemed a stupid signing for club and player going to Chelsea when they've literally just spent a British record fee on someone who plays the same position as him.
