Quite clearly has been using 4-2-3-1 and will probably continue with what works for him. Some people are taking this Klopp continuity too seriously. He's his own manager and will play very differently with the ball.Also, Szobo will benefit the most and personally willing to bet he is in our top 2 best players next year if he plays LW or CAM.
Even so it won't be a rigid 4231, Klopp also used 4231 before coming to LFC. They key is to get the best out of your players, we have a world class player in Mac and TAA and by having two good midfielders who can defend very well we can give Mac and TAA freedom.
@FabrizioRomano Xavi Simons and PSG will decide future before the Euros but PSG dont want to sell Xavi this summer.Also, RB Leipzig cant afford permanent move. Loan move, most likely option Barça are pushing, Leipzig and PL clubs keen.Xavi will have a say in the loan decision.
Apart from Thiago, Matip and Adrian, who are out of contract this summer, I can't see anyone leaving before Slot has the chance to asses them in pre-season. Especially not the younger players ...
Maybe one or two of the loanees?
If we keep Diaz (and all the rest of our forward options) I'd possibly lean towards not buying anyone else, as long as Doak is recovered. If, conversely, he wants to leave then fair enough, as long as we get a good replacement. Same with Nunez, or any of the forward options really. I'm probably in the minority, but I'm pretty sound with our current squad, though Matip will need replacing, maybe a better DM. Wouldn't be against any shiny new attackers either mind, I just don't see them as a pressing need currently.
I expect that everyone will be with the team during the pre-season. Slot will want to assess every player in training and in the pre-season games. Then, we can expect some departures in August ...
Phillips and Williams would be out for sure if they find clubs. Maybe a few others that dont have a direct path to the first team.
I think some people will want to know where they stand in the pecking order and then force moves if they don't like what Slot tells them.
Do Olise or there has to be sackings
Priority for us in summer.
Yep hopefully, seems perfect, age, price, delivering in this league already etc, should be ours if City don't go for him.
Few rumblings about our enquiry into Mohamed Amoura from Union Saint-Gilloise.
If we got Olise where would he play though? The 10 position or one of the wings? Doesn't seem to have top end pace and I would still be worried about his injury issues. I'd love Neto but he is an even worse sick note.
Doesn't seem like our usual type of signing, probably bullshit
Page created in 0.042 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.32]