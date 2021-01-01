« previous next »
Yesterday at 09:19:51 pm
Quite clearly has been using 4-2-3-1 and will probably continue with what works for him. Some people are taking this Klopp continuity too seriously. He's his own manager and will play very differently with the ball.

Also, Szobo will benefit the most and personally willing to bet he is in our top 2 best players next year if he plays LW or CAM.

Even so it won't be a rigid 4231, Klopp also used 4231 before coming to LFC. They key is to get the best out of your players, we have a world class player in Mac and TAA and by having two good midfielders who can defend very well we can give Mac and TAA freedom.
Yesterday at 10:17:38 pm
Even so it won't be a rigid 4231, Klopp also used 4231 before coming to LFC. They key is to get the best out of your players, we have a world class player in Mac and TAA and by having two good midfielders who can defend very well we can give Mac and TAA freedom.

Agreed, it won't be rigid. The formation will be quite fluid but there is a common theme of two midfielders with one ahead playing with the CF (more to do with defensive solidity down the middle which is responsible for very low xG against). It won't be a lone DM with two CMs roaming in front.

The inverting is still a thing so Trent will still have more involvement. The buildup is also more through the middle and not direct over the top. Better for players like Mac.
Yesterday at 11:18:40 pm
@FabrizioRomano
 Xavi Simons and PSG will decide future before the Euros  but PSG dont want to sell Xavi this summer.

Also, RB Leipzig cant afford permanent move.

 Loan move, most likely option  Barça are pushing, Leipzig and PL clubs keen.

Xavi will have a say in the loan decision.
Everyone's favourite knobhead with some interesting Xavi Simons transfer news.
Today at 12:10:23 am
Apart from Thiago, Matip and Adrian, who are out of contract this summer, I can't see anyone leaving before Slot has the chance to asses them in pre-season. Especially not the younger players ...
Today at 12:15:00 am
Apart from Thiago, Matip and Adrian, who are out of contract this summer, I can't see anyone leaving before Slot has the chance to asses them in pre-season. Especially not the younger players ...

Maybe one or two of the loanees?
Today at 12:20:04 am
Maybe one or two of the loanees?

I expect that everyone will be with the team during the pre-season. Slot will want to assess every player in training and in the pre-season games. Then, we can expect some departures in August ...
Today at 12:21:55 am
If we keep Diaz (and all the rest of our forward options) I'd possibly lean towards not buying anyone else, as long as Doak is recovered. If, conversely, he wants to leave then fair enough, as long as we get a good replacement. Same with Nunez, or any of the forward options really.

I'm probably in the minority, but I'm pretty sound with our current squad, though Matip will need replacing, maybe a better DM. Wouldn't be against any shiny new attackers either mind, I just don't see them as a pressing need currently.
Maybe you are, but I'm more or less in exactly the same place, across the board.
