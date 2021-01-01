« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 [2008]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3146062 times)

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80280 on: Yesterday at 09:19:51 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 08:46:19 pm
Quite clearly has been using 4-2-3-1 and will probably continue with what works for him. Some people are taking this Klopp continuity too seriously. He's his own manager and will play very differently with the ball.

Also, Szobo will benefit the most and personally willing to bet he is in our top 2 best players next year if he plays LW or CAM.

Even so it won't be a rigid 4231, Klopp also used 4231 before coming to LFC. They key is to get the best out of your players, we have a world class player in Mac and TAA and by having two good midfielders who can defend very well we can give Mac and TAA freedom.
Logged

Offline PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80281 on: Yesterday at 10:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 09:19:51 pm
Even so it won't be a rigid 4231, Klopp also used 4231 before coming to LFC. They key is to get the best out of your players, we have a world class player in Mac and TAA and by having two good midfielders who can defend very well we can give Mac and TAA freedom.

Agreed, it won't be rigid. The formation will be quite fluid but there is a common theme of two midfielders with one ahead playing with the CF (more to do with defensive solidity down the middle which is responsible for very low xG against). It won't be a lone DM with two CMs roaming in front.

The inverting is still a thing so Trent will still have more involvement. The buildup is also more through the middle and not direct over the top. Better for players like Mac.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,264
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80282 on: Yesterday at 11:18:40 pm »
Quote
@FabrizioRomano
 Xavi Simons and PSG will decide future before the Euros  but PSG dont want to sell Xavi this summer.

Also, RB Leipzig cant afford permanent move.

 Loan move, most likely option  Barça are pushing, Leipzig and PL clubs keen.

Xavi will have a say in the loan decision.
Everyone's favourite knobhead with some interesting Xavi Simons transfer news.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,294
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80283 on: Today at 12:10:23 am »
Apart from Thiago, Matip and Adrian, who are out of contract this summer, I can't see anyone leaving before Slot has the chance to asses them in pre-season. Especially not the younger players ...
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80284 on: Today at 12:15:00 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:10:23 am
Apart from Thiago, Matip and Adrian, who are out of contract this summer, I can't see anyone leaving before Slot has the chance to asses them in pre-season. Especially not the younger players ...

Maybe one or two of the loanees?
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,294
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80285 on: Today at 12:20:04 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:15:00 am
Maybe one or two of the loanees?

I expect that everyone will be with the team during the pre-season. Slot will want to assess every player in training and in the pre-season games. Then, we can expect some departures in August ...
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80286 on: Today at 12:21:55 am »
Quote from: Djozer on Yesterday at 12:39:33 pm
If we keep Diaz (and all the rest of our forward options) I'd possibly lean towards not buying anyone else, as long as Doak is recovered. If, conversely, he wants to leave then fair enough, as long as we get a good replacement. Same with Nunez, or any of the forward options really.

I'm probably in the minority, but I'm pretty sound with our current squad, though Matip will need replacing, maybe a better DM. Wouldn't be against any shiny new attackers either mind, I just don't see them as a pressing need currently.
Maybe you are, but I'm more or less in exactly the same place, across the board.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,831
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80287 on: Today at 12:31:01 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:10:23 am
Apart from Thiago, Matip and Adrian, who are out of contract this summer, I can't see anyone leaving before Slot has the chance to asses them in pre-season. Especially not the younger players ...
Phillips and Williams would be out for sure if they find clubs. Maybe a few others that dont have a direct path to the first team.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,651
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80288 on: Today at 08:14:34 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:20:04 am
I expect that everyone will be with the team during the pre-season. Slot will want to assess every player in training and in the pre-season games. Then, we can expect some departures in August ...

I would think there will still be departures, some players will have decided to leave or offers will be on the table. Slot will not be all powerful in this new set-up either.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,002
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80289 on: Today at 08:36:55 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:10:23 am
Apart from Thiago, Matip and Adrian, who are out of contract this summer, I can't see anyone leaving before Slot has the chance to asses them in pre-season. Especially not the younger players ...

I guess if we have a few klopp/Linders signings we might be open to offers, I dont think theres a need for a major overhaul but then again, the difference a genuine world class player can make to the side compared to a good one is not to be underestimated, we do have a few players we could upgrade on
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,892
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80290 on: Today at 09:59:09 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:31:01 am
Phillips and Williams would be out for sure if they find clubs. Maybe a few others that dont have a direct path to the first team.

Phillips will likely see out his contract (2025) unless he wants to take a massive pay-cut elsewhere.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 735
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80291 on: Today at 11:19:49 am »
That's a tough situation I'm sure Phillips as a footballer wants to play. But he's not at the top of the table so the income is an important issue for himself and his family.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,460
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80292 on: Today at 01:17:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:10:23 am
Apart from Thiago, Matip and Adrian, who are out of contract this summer, I can't see anyone leaving before Slot has the chance to asses them in pre-season. Especially not the younger players ...

I think some people will want to know where they stand in the pecking order and then force moves if they don't like what Slot tells them.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,103
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80293 on: Today at 01:19:03 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:17:56 pm
I think some people will want to know where they stand in the pecking order and then force moves if they don't like what Slot tells them.

In these envelopes, are three names...
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80294 on: Today at 03:29:42 pm »
Do Olise or there has to be sackings
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,931
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80295 on: Today at 03:30:20 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:29:42 pm
Do Olise or there has to be sackings

Do him? 😬
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 638
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80296 on: Today at 03:34:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:10:23 am
Apart from Thiago, Matip and Adrian, who are out of contract this summer, I can't see anyone leaving before Slot has the chance to asses them in pre-season. Especially not the younger players ...

Im not sure. Im fairly certain if a player has asked to leave well have told them to find a buyer and this is around the price we want. Anyone in that situation could leave regardless of whether Slot wants them or not. Theres obviously been ongoing talk of Diaz/Salah and more recent talk of Gomez and now Darwin potentially looking to leave. I dont tend to worry about the rumours and would be happy if all stayed as theyre top players who will be difficult to replace for varying reasons. I wouldnt be shocked if there are a few exits though, it would only be normal if a few players wanted a change or felt like the timing was right with Klopp going.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 [2008]   Go Up
« previous next »
 