Apart from Thiago, Matip and Adrian, who are out of contract this summer, I can't see anyone leaving before Slot has the chance to asses them in pre-season. Especially not the younger players ...



Im not sure. Im fairly certain if a player has asked to leave well have told them to find a buyer and this is around the price we want. Anyone in that situation could leave regardless of whether Slot wants them or not. Theres obviously been ongoing talk of Diaz/Salah and more recent talk of Gomez and now Darwin potentially looking to leave. I dont tend to worry about the rumours and would be happy if all stayed as theyre top players who will be difficult to replace for varying reasons. I wouldnt be shocked if there are a few exits though, it would only be normal if a few players wanted a change or felt like the timing was right with Klopp going.