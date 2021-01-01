Even so it won't be a rigid 4231, Klopp also used 4231 before coming to LFC. They key is to get the best out of your players, we have a world class player in Mac and TAA and by having two good midfielders who can defend very well we can give Mac and TAA freedom.



Agreed, it won't be rigid. The formation will be quite fluid but there is a common theme of two midfielders with one ahead playing with the CF (more to do with defensive solidity down the middle which is responsible for very low xG against). It won't be a lone DM with two CMs roaming in front.The inverting is still a thing so Trent will still have more involvement. The buildup is also more through the middle and not direct over the top. Better for players like Mac.