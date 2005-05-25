« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March  (Read 1649 times)

MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« on: Yesterday at 11:21:12 pm »

Referee: Paul Tierney
Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Nick Hopton
Fourth official: Graham Scott
VAR: Stuart Attwell
Assistant VAR: Scott Ledger

The year is 2023 and Liverpool are about to play Wolverhampton Wanderers for the 37th time that season...

We last played them, as you most likely wish you could forget, on the 4th February, it was one of our worst performances of the season. Since then we've had a slight up turn in form followed by a reality check in the last 2 games against Madrid & Palace.

This was originally due to be played back in September but was postponed because of the Queen's death. I'm not sure the delay has benefitted either team much, we hadn't started the season well and they were equally hit or miss.

The Madrid defeat means that in all likelihood our final battle for this season will be for a top 4 finish, and given how patchy we are even that feels like it's a long way off. But this is one of our games in hand so a win a here can bring us closer.

We have a few more players available than a month ago but Nunez sounds 50/50, would be a blow if he's not fit. Hopefully home advantage and  a night game under the lights can be in our favour, but we desperately need a good start and ideally an early goal to build confidence. If we can start well and get ahead, it's a game we can add to that lead and get the 3 points. If we aren't quick out the blocks or don't get in front early then it could well be another close slog ending in a draw or won by a mistake or piece or brilliance.

Have no idea what the line up will be but the midfield is once again likely to be key, and Bajcetic aside we have no idea what level of performance we're going to get from anyone picked alongside him. Whoever we go we need them to be able to maintain intensity and for that not to dip when subs are made - we seem to have struggled after subs lately.

A not confident but hopeful 2-0 is my prediction if we can get off to a good start.

Now more importantly - Is this on TV anywhere?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:36:14 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:21:12 pm
...The year is 2023 and Liverpool are about to play Wolverhampton Wanderers for the 37th time that season...

Ha ha right, had to go and check to make sure Brighton aren't next up.

Thanks Duvva, Any kind of win would be bloody great, after us Wolves have got Spurs and Newcastle (away), so they'll be super focussed, bad results will  put them back in the shit.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:48:00 pm »
Thanks Duvva.  :)

Any win will do right now.

It's on FOOT+ (CANAL+) here in France - so I guess there will be a stream somewhere?

:)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:51:11 pm »
A video of the game just dropped through a wormhole in space to my computer

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:21:53 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:51:11 pm
A video of the game just dropped through a wormhole in space to my computer ...

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:25:54 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:21:12 pm
Now more importantly - Is this on TV anywhere?

Every League and Cup match is shown in the USA. In this case on Peacock tv.

So yes, it is on tv "anywhere".  ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:52:27 am »
Wolves could be without 5 players against Liverpool in this game.

According to Birmingham Mail, Matheus Cunha, Boubacar Traore, Hwang-Hee-chan, Chiquinho, and Sasa Kalajdzic could all be unavailable for the game at Anfield this week.

While Jota, Firmino and van Dijk are 3 players who have recently recovered from their respective lay-offs.

Come on you Mighty Reds!!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:45:50 am »
thanks duvva

yeh - again, totally unpredictable

guess we'll just have to wait to see who turns up on the pitch and decides to play football

some excuses with regards to our form is fair - minus the usual tin foil hats that think the whole world is against us except when we win - but these are professional players with top notch coaching/training/guidance/dieticians/nutritionalists/physio as well as having natural talent so i don't fucking know what happens when they cross that white line and i don't think they do either

just play fucking football lads - play it like you used to when you were a kid dreaming about being a professional - play without fear play - without worry - play with pride

kin el - you'd think i was rallying the call for a CL final not for a game against bloody wolverhampton but that's the way it is these days weirdly
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:51:47 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 06:52:27 am
Wolves could be without 5 players against Liverpool in this game.

According to Birmingham Mail, Matheus Cunha, Boubacar Traore, Hwang-Hee-chan, Chiquinho, and Sasa Kalajdzic could all be unavailable for the game at Anfield this week.

While Jota, Firmino and van Dijk are 3 players who have recently recovered from their respective lay-offs.

Come on you Mighty Reds!!

Havent even heard of 3 of them and dont think Hwang starts much for them does he?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:24:40 am »
Just want to watch Darwin Nunez play football.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:26:11 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:51:47 am
...dont think Hwang starts much for them does he?

He's usually a (half-decent) 'impact sub' for the last half hour or so. :)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:08:27 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:51:47 am
Havent even heard of 3 of them and dont think Hwang starts much for them does he?
You're right, Nick. I only know Hwang and Cunha. Hahhaha!!  ;D

Ruben Neves, nobody here rates him? Our midfielders are better, I believe.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:13:38 am »
Think Bajcetic and Fabinho are certainties to come back in for this game. Doubt Henderson starts.

Nunez will come back in if he's fit. Wouldn't;t be surprised to see Firmino start also.

Think defence is the same unless we want to rotate TAA and start Milner at RB.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:21:18 am »
If Nunez isn't fit this will be a slog, very much like the Palace game.
Pretty terrified of another lazy opening where we concede early.

I do hope dearly there is some anger left in the guys, we could do with a comfortable win ahead of the game against United.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:24:24 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:25:54 am
Every League and Cup match is shown in the USA. In this case on Peacock tv.

So yes, it is on tv "anywhere".  ;D

Its about time you set up a RAWK streaming service ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:29:09 am »
I would like to see Elliott and Firmino start just to increase the energy levels.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:55:38 am »
Thats a great referee / VAR combo  :( :(
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:55:45 am »
There's no way we are going to lose this, aren't we? No way.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:03:39 am »
Cheers Duvva,

" If we can start well and get ahead, it's a game we can add to that lead and get the 3 points. If we aren't quick out the blocks or don't get in front early then it could well be another close slog ending in a draw or won by a mistake or piece or brilliance"

This sums it up for me. Confidence is the juice and a good start and or the first goal is essential. Which is exactly the same for Wolves. Whoever scores first should win.

As for the team I think Jurgan might spring a surprise here. Konate is in if fit. Fab, Bajcetic and Elliott in the middle. Salah, Bobby and Jota.

Looking forward to this one as, for once, I have Wednesday night off. Heart says 3-1 Reds. Head says something else.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:39:52 am »
Some Ibou minutes here would be awesome, hopefully he's not too rusty as wasn't out for long. Gonna need him for the weekend big time as Joel or Joe's current performances are not great shall we say.

Leave Hendo out of this one if he's defo gonna start v the Mancs. Would be good to see Curtis get on. Playing these is usually a massive pain in the arse even if until this season we had a great record v them, expecting no different this one, probably one goal in it, hopefully for us!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:57:14 pm »
Wolves again!
Paul Tierney again!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:31:15 pm »
Darwin trained yesssss. Ibou again too.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:32:18 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:51:11 pm
A video of the game just dropped through a wormhole in space to my computer



Bloody love this. So cute.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:41:51 pm »
A couple of quotes from Klopp's presser:

Thiago is in rehab.

Luis I watched half an hour of rehab session on pitch, doing shooting, moving, really good but not in team training yet. Joe Gomez is out. Ibou trained yesterday completely normal and Darwin as well.

Darwin we have to see. It looked absolutely okay yesterday, but we have to see how he reacts.

Diogo is an exceptional player. He needs to get rhythm now. He was tired after the game on Saturday and we have to see. He will definitely be involved again if nothing happens.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:42:58 pm »
Good that Diaz has moved onto ball work, can't be too far off training now.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:49:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:41:51 pm

Thiago is in rehab.



Kept this one quiet, didn't we...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:58:16 pm »
Maybe rest Trent

Be good to see Konate play ahead of United
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:10:20 pm »
just win ffs
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:20:48 pm »
Jota wont start again. He actually doesnt really finish many 90 mins as he presses so hard.
Cant risk him getting a muscle injury again.

Would love to see Darwin through the middle or more rotation with Gakpo.
Henderson should not start again I would rest him for sunday.

I would go

---Alisson
Trent--Konate--VVD--Tsimikas
  -Jones---Bajcetic--
Salh---Firmino---Gakpo
-------Nunez

If Jones is fit I think we should give him a few games
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:32:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:41:51 pm
A couple of quotes from Klopp's presser:

Thiago is in rehab.


No, no, no...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:34:50 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 02:32:43 pm
No, no, no...

This season even drove Thiago to heavy drinking - what can you do?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:39:43 pm »
Haha, great opening post duvva.

At home, we're definitely better than we are away. I would imagine the midfield will revert back to Bajcetic/Henderson/Fabinho.

I would like to see Jota play again, he was getting into some good positions and was starting to look dangerous. It will be a tough match, but at home we should have the extra gear to win this one, with or without Nunez.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:41:14 pm »
My first match of the season due to the queen fucking off and my flight being cancelled on the day of the Leeds game (Thankfully  :D).

My daughters first game, and the first time my lad gets to see Darwin in the flesh. Can't wait   :scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #33 on: Today at 02:48:33 pm »
Need three points and a better defensive performance.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #34 on: Today at 03:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:41:14 pm
My first match of the season due to the queen fucking off and my flight being cancelled on the day of the Leeds game (Thankfully  :D).

My daughters first game, and the first time my lad gets to see Darwin in the flesh. Can't wait   :scarf

I hope she's a good luck charm mate. My daughter has been with me twice, and we won both comfortably. On the other hand my stepson is not allowed to go with me again.......
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #35 on: Today at 03:06:26 pm »
If we could just play like we did the first 25mins against Real for 90mins against these men, that'd be great.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #36 on: Today at 03:34:10 pm »
Gonna be a toss up for the midfield starters however I think we will see Keita get another go and a toss up between Hendo and Milner, depending on who's less fucked

Ali

Trent
Matip
VVD
Robbo

Bajcetic
Keita
Milner

Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

Subs: Konate, Jota, Elliott, Bobby, Fab, Hendo, Kelleher, Tsimikas, R Williams
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #37 on: Today at 03:43:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:41:51 pm
A couple of quotes from Klopp's presser:

Thiago is in rehab.

Luis I watched half an hour of rehab session on pitch, doing shooting, moving, really good but not in team training yet. Joe Gomez is out. Ibou trained yesterday completely normal and Darwin as well.

Darwin we have to see. It looked absolutely okay yesterday, but we have to see how he reacts.

Diogo is an exceptional player. He needs to get rhythm now. He was tired after the game on Saturday and we have to see. He will definitely be involved again if nothing happens.

Jürgen's presser...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h-dQkFh48XM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h-dQkFh48XM</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-dQkFh48XM
