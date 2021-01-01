Referee: Paul Tierney

Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Nick Hopton

Fourth official: Graham Scott

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Assistant VAR: Scott Ledger

The year is 2023 and Liverpool are about to play Wolverhampton Wanderers for the 37th time that season...We last played them, as you most likely wish you could forget, on the 4th February, it was one of our worst performances of the season. Since then we've had a slight up turn in form followed by a reality check in the last 2 games against Madrid & Palace.This was originally due to be played back in September but was postponed because of the Queen's death. I'm not sure the delay has benefitted either team much, we hadn't started the season well and they were equally hit or miss.The Madrid defeat means that in all likelihood our final battle for this season will be for a top 4 finish, and given how patchy we are even that feels like it's a long way off. But this is one of our games in hand so a win a here can bring us closer.We have a few more players available than a month ago but Nunez sounds 50/50, would be a blow if he's not fit. Hopefully home advantage and a night game under the lights can be in our favour, but we desperately need a good start and ideally an early goal to build confidence. If we can start well and get ahead, it's a game we can add to that lead and get the 3 points. If we aren't quick out the blocks or don't get in front early then it could well be another close slog ending in a draw or won by a mistake or piece or brilliance.Have no idea what the line up will be but the midfield is once again likely to be key, and Bajcetic aside we have no idea what level of performance we're going to get from anyone picked alongside him. Whoever we go we need them to be able to maintain intensity and for that not to dip when subs are made - we seem to have struggled after subs lately.A not confident but hopeful 2-0 is my prediction if we can get off to a good start.Now more importantly - Is this on TV anywhere?