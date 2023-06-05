Yep,



Ill happily cut out Gary Glitter and Rolf Harris from my life but going by some views Ive read on RAWK alone recently, Id also have to eradicate Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Smiths and Pink Floyd from my life.



It is where you draw your own personal line. It is obvious that anyone would struggle to listen to Gary Glitter singing 'Do you wnna be in my gang', listen to Rolf going on about 2 little boys or tying his Kangaroo down or watching Jim'll fix it now. Everyone has a moral line and it's usually different as well but those three are well past that line for most people.As for everything else it's a personal decision but I think it helps to know the full story as much as is possible to help make that decision. I have my list in my head of those I avoid because it vexes me to take pleasure/education from some people. I do not try to stop other people from consuming what they want (unless the way they do it impinges on my space in an uncomfortable way) but I would not be averse to pointing the other side of these artists if necessary like I did with Picasso on here, despite Guernica.