No, you just didn't understand it.
You said that whether one chooses to listen to Wagner or not would make no difference to their lives. But his music has moved many people in profound and positive (or sometimes negative) ways - so it has made a difference in their lives. Therefore I'm asking where you draw the line between experiences that make a difference to one's life and those that don't?
don't patronise me mate
his music has obviously moved you so you do what you like - i honestly couldn't give a shit - it's not for me to tell you what to do
and the questions both you and sheer are asking - you are really asking yourself those questions - it's plain to see - you are both using me as a vessel for your own self-judgement
analogy
i bring in a cake and give me and you a slice - we both enjoy it
the next day i find out that the man that baked that cake was a child rapist
i feel like being sick
i don't know - maybe you feel like being sick also, but would like the recipe because you enjoyed the cake
it's up to you to judge yourself on your moral principles
it's not for me to do that
why is that so hard to understand?