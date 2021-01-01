Didn't know about John Peel, just read Capon talking about it on another thread, had a quick read of an article and came to this thread and see he's being mentioned here.But you hear some strange stories around that time in the 60's and 70's, just so fucked up.I remember listening to a Joe Rogan podcast with Louis CK a few months back and they mentioned Elvis met his wife to be at 14, they also mentioned that Jerry Lee Lewis arrived in the UK for a tour with his 13 year old GF.I have read a few accounts of Jimmy Page in the 70's dating a Groupie who was 14 years old and he took her on tour with him in the USA while she was still underage.