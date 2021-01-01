« previous next »
Separating the Art from the Artist

Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 11:05:51 pm
Not wanting to criticise but just wondering why the "hate" for Arcade Fire when allegations are against Win Butler only? Is there more news that I am not aware of surrounding the others?
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 11:36:13 pm
Didn't know about John Peel, just read Capon talking about it on another thread, had a quick read of an article and came to this thread and see he's being mentioned here. :o

But you hear some strange stories around that time in the 60's and 70's, just so fucked up.

I remember listening to a Joe Rogan podcast with Louis CK a few months back and they mentioned Elvis met his wife to be at 14, they also mentioned that Jerry Lee Lewis arrived in the UK for a tour with his 13 year old GF.  :no

I have read a few accounts of Jimmy Page in the 70's dating a Groupie who was 14 years old and he took her on tour with him in the USA while she was still underage.

Reply #82 on: Today at 12:22:14 am
Id say all of human history up until the last decade or two is fucked up regarding underage girlsp. I remember when bill Wyman and a 15 year old were a thing. It was a salacious story, but fine. Im not sure he was ever prosecuted.

Reply #83 on: Today at 02:51:21 am
if in doubt, just listen to everything for free on youtube and chill out
