Not wanting to criticise but just wondering why the "hate" for Arcade Fire when allegations are against Win Butler only? Is there more news that I am not aware of surrounding the others?
Didn't know about John Peel, just read Capon talking about it on another thread, had a quick read of an article and came to this thread and see he's being mentioned here. :o

But you hear some strange stories around that time in the 60's and 70's, just so fucked up.

I remember listening to a Joe Rogan podcast with Louis CK a few months back and they mentioned Elvis met his wife to be at 14, they also mentioned that Jerry Lee Lewis arrived in the UK for a tour with his 13 year old GF.  :no

I have read a few accounts of Jimmy Page in the 70's dating a Groupie who was 14 years old and he took her on tour with him in the USA while she was still underage.

Id say all of human history up until the last decade or two is fucked up regarding underage girlsp. I remember when bill Wyman and a 15 year old were a thing. It was a salacious story, but fine. Im not sure he was ever prosecuted.

if in doubt, just listen to everything for free on youtube and chill out
if in doubt, just listen to everything for free on youtube and chill out
I saw that DSOTM remastered 50th anniversary was YouTube. Gave it a listen throughout with my headphones, brilliant that they uploaded that. Has almost 4 million views in 2 months.

I have the album but couldn't resist listening to it right there and then on my laptop while reading the live chat feature that was going on the time it premiered.

I love YouTube music stuff, i watched a Pixies 1991 concert in Brixton on there the other day. Fantastic.

Nirvana live at the Paramount 1991 is probably easily the best live music video on YouTube.

Talking Heads concert in Hollywood is up there as well.
What YouTube and Spotify really need is some sort of nonce filter.
just read Capon talking about it on another thread

What did that tit have to say?
