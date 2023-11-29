Add Hungary to that list.



Schumacher might even have won that year until McLarens de facto no 2 driver (Coulthard) took him out at a rainy Spa by lifting off on the racing line while being lapped, having ignored half a dozen blue flags. Had it happened to a British driver wed never have heard the last of it!



The best years in F1 are those rare occasions where a great driver in the second best car challenges for the title. Its so damn hard though. Its why Id like to see Lewis or Max go to Ferrari at some point and turn round the shambles there.



I think Sainz has been decent. Hes finished only 6 points behind Leclerc this season and got the only non-RB race win.



Max or Hamilton would make close to zero difference in "sorting out the shambles" at Ferrari. Drivers play very little part in developing the cars and wouldn't fix the numerous tactical blunders either. Both great drivers, but who would be WDC without Max at Red Bull this year? Perez. Fuckin' Perez, who's driven like crap for a large portion of the season as is in no way a top-tier driver by f1 standards. Why? Because the team is strong as a whole and because they have a genius in Newey, who has overseen the design of an absolute rocket ship. Again, I'm not questioning the driving talent of either Lewis or Max, but rather how much they can really influence development or improve results as a whole if other components are lacking.I think that Sainz is a good driver. That said, Charles has had some absolutely horrible luck this year and been screwed by Ferrari's "strategy" far more than Sainz, so the 6 point gap somewhat flatters Carlos in my opinion. His drive for the non-RB win that you mention though was really impressive.