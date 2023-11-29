Serious question, and I apologise if it's been previously discussed on this thread.
A good friend of mine told me that he loved Lewis Hamilton and everything that he's achieved but was struggling to understand the feeling of antipathy towards him. I'm black and he's white, for context. I have a rough idea but my answer is not absolute. It's clearly an ongoing conversation but I wonder if anyone else here harbours those same feelings towards him without really understanding why?
Well I do recall slander towards Lewis when he came into the sport, laughing about his 'bling' and that he pretty much wasn't what you'd expect from an F1 driver. This from the most garish, materialistic sport there is.
It was, and still is, a rich white man's sport, based in upper class origins. The Verstappen crew and their entourage just prove that with their horrendous attitude, in amongst the endless Tories on the grid (that slimeball Christian Horner for example).
Along with football, F1 is a nostalgia fest and I loved but the diversity of the sport is lagging so far behind other sports, both in terms of fan attitudes and those that run it. Today is no different, the fact you get rich white daddy's boys yet can't drive for shit like Logan Sargeant and Lance Stroll on the grid says everything.