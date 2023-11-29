« previous next »
Author Topic: Formula One - The 2023 Season  (Read 77070 times)

Offline sminp

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #2320 on: November 29, 2023, 11:01:52 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on November 29, 2023, 05:15:01 pm
I think there are a couple of wild card moves out there

Dani Ric has one more Alonso style big move in him

Schumacher is still waiting for his chance. Development drive for mercedes is an incredible chance but he'll want a drive sometime

Sainz and Perez have not been great number 2 drivers for their team

Haas have always been unpredictable with their seats



I think Sainz has been decent. Hes finished only 6 points behind Leclerc this season and got the only non-RB race win.
Offline Darren G

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #2321 on: November 29, 2023, 11:49:09 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on November 29, 2023, 02:03:17 pm
Add Hungary to that list.

Schumacher might even have won that year until McLarens de facto no 2 driver (Coulthard) took him out at a rainy Spa by lifting off on the racing line while being lapped, having ignored half a dozen blue flags. Had it happened to a British driver wed never have heard the last of it!

The best years in F1 are those rare occasions where a great driver in the second best car challenges for the title. Its so damn hard though. Its why Id like to see Lewis or Max go to Ferrari at some point and turn round the shambles there.

Max or Hamilton would make close to zero difference in "sorting out the shambles" at Ferrari.  Drivers play very little part in developing the cars and wouldn't fix the numerous tactical blunders either.   Both great drivers, but who would be WDC without Max at Red Bull this year? Perez. Fuckin' Perez, who's driven like crap for a large portion of the season as is in no way a top-tier driver by f1 standards.  Why? Because the team is strong as a whole and because they have a genius in Newey, who has overseen the design of an absolute rocket ship.  Again, I'm not questioning the driving talent of either Lewis or Max, but rather how much they can really influence development or improve results as a whole if other components are lacking. 


Quote from: sminp on November 29, 2023, 11:01:52 pm
I think Sainz has been decent. Hes finished only 6 points behind Leclerc this season and got the only non-RB race win.

I think that Sainz is a good driver.  That said, Charles has had some absolutely horrible luck this year and been screwed by Ferrari's "strategy" far more than Sainz, so the 6 point gap somewhat flatters Carlos in my opinion.  His drive for the non-RB win that you mention though was really impressive.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #2322 on: November 30, 2023, 11:38:16 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on November 29, 2023, 05:15:01 pm
I think there are a couple of wild card moves out there

Dani Ric has one more Alonso style big move in him

Schumacher is still waiting for his chance. Development drive for mercedes is an incredible chance but he'll want a drive sometime

Sainz and Perez have not been great number 2 drivers for their team

Haas have always been unpredictable with their seats


I am thinking Danny ric is yesterdays man

Last few years his career has bombed

He is 34 now, not looking good.

It is mad how young Lance Stroll is, he has been around years
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #2323 on: November 30, 2023, 11:48:05 am
I think sainz gets a lot more criticism than is really justified for some reason
Offline Darren G

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #2324 on: November 30, 2023, 12:57:16 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on November 30, 2023, 11:38:16 am
I am thinking Danny ric is yesterdays man

Last few years his career has bombed

He is 34 now, not looking good.

It is mad how young Lance Stroll is, he has been around years

Even more so with Max. 11 months older than Stroll and 2 more seasons in the sport. 

Agree about Danny.  I think that his last chance at the 'big time' was the long-shot of him having a stellar season since stepping in at Alpha and Red Bull getting shot of Perez. Obviously the injury didn't help with momentum and we'll get a better picture next season,  but I do tend to think that he's done.
Offline child-in-time

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #2325 on: November 30, 2023, 01:16:40 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on November 29, 2023, 02:03:17 pm
Schumacher might even have won that year until McLarens de facto no 2 driver (Coulthard) took him out at a rainy Spa by lifting off on the racing line while being lapped, having ignored half a dozen blue flags. Had it happened to a British driver wed never have heard the last of it!

https://youtu.be/yN10hXcuCzo?feature=shared

"Are you f trying to kill me?"

Offline paulrazor

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #2326 on: November 30, 2023, 01:40:43 pm
Quote from: child-in-time on November 30, 2023, 01:16:40 pm
https://youtu.be/yN10hXcuCzo?feature=shared

"Are you f trying to kill me?"


I think coulthard did admit in later years it was his fault for lifting on the racing line, the conditions didnt help, there was a shot from behind where you see nothing at all and then suddenly SMASH

that said if you are apportioning blame then DC has to be the one to blame, funny enough Schumacher said a couple of weeks later it wasnt coulthards fault

aww well hindsight and all that

Maybe I will do one of my season reviews, its been a while, 1998 I think would be good
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #2327 on: November 30, 2023, 04:59:56 pm
Im enjoying the Brawn documentary on Disney+

I find Keanu Reeves a pretty awful interviewer, though.  Takes an age to ask a question and just says fuck a lot.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #2328 on: Yesterday at 07:10:35 pm
Sargeant confirmed to Williams next season

Technically every driver has a contract with their respective teams for next season.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #2329 on: Today at 12:06:43 am
Zzzzzz. Next season is already boring.
Online simplyred84

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #2330 on: Today at 03:12:11 am
Serious question, and I apologise if it's been previously discussed on this thread.

A good friend of mine told me that he loved Lewis Hamilton and everything that he's achieved but was struggling to understand the feeling of antipathy towards him. I'm black and he's white, for context. I have a rough idea but my answer is not absolute. It's clearly an ongoing conversation but I wonder if anyone else here harbours those same feelings towards him without really understanding why?
