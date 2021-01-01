« previous next »
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,283
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 06:28:29 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:11:21 pm
No, they accepted the result of the referendum, as did the SNP. No one contested the legitimacy of the result.

That is a separate thing from later behaviour in regards to holding another one.

And so what have they done wrong here?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,448
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 06:39:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:28:29 pm
And so what have they done wrong here?

I've been over this a lot Yorky, you should probably go back and read my posts - that way you might figure out what I have actually been arguing, rather than what you've imagined I was arguing.

Also aware we are probably boring everyone else at this point.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 07:56:23 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:11:21 pm
No, they accepted the result of the referendum, as did the SNP. No one contested the legitimacy of the result.

That is a separate thing from later behaviour in regards to holding another one.


Didn't the SNP market the last one as a once in a lifetime opportunity ?
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,448
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 07:57:41 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:56:23 pm

Didn't the SNP say that the first one was a once in a lifetime opportunity ?

They did. That doesn't imply any commitment to not pushing for another one.

It's a common turn of phrase used widely to mean you might not get another chance so take this one.
Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,205
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 08:38:17 pm »
Just stop.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,448
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 08:44:46 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:38:17 pm
Just stop.

Sorry! I'm trying not to extend conversations but not going to let a question just go unanswered.
Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,572
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 09:52:10 pm »
He's 28 till he's 29. That's how it works.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,482
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 10:22:00 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 01:53:51 pm
Been a while since ive checked out the SNPs arguments for another referendum but I think they do have a legitimate argument to justify holding another referendum if voters voted believing better together meant Scotland remaining in the EU. didn't Strugeon make this point many times in the past.
The Independence referendum was 2014, the EU referendum 2016. what would the result have been if the EU referendum was 2014 and the Scottish Independence referendum 2016, I think a Yes for independence would have been a cert.

 :thumbup

That's my thinking. 2016 reset everything.

Elmo, I think you have every moral justification for another referendum. The Tory c*nts will move heaven and earth to block a referendum as they love to subjugate as many plebs as possible. Yorky will feign ignorance of your arguments.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,679
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 11:38:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:22:00 pm
:thumbup

That's my thinking. 2016 reset everything.

Elmo, I think you have every moral justification for another referendum. The Tory c*nts will move heaven and earth to block a referendum as they love to subjugate as many plebs as possible. Yorky will feign ignorance of your arguments.

I think you'll find most people on here have been arguing quite reasonably with Elmo with no need to feign ignorance Nobby.

Nothing Elmo has said had made sense, he's been back and forth on arguing referendums and conditions and once in a lifetime quotes, ignoring that the only party wanting to repeat referenda 'until they get the right result' are the SNP.
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90 20

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,448
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 11:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Yesterday at 11:38:07 pm
I think you'll find most people on here have been arguing quite reasonably with Elmo with no need to feign ignorance Nobby.

Nothing Elmo has said had made sense, he's been back and forth on arguing referendums and conditions and once in a lifetime quotes, ignoring that the only party wanting to repeat referenda 'until they get the right result' are the SNP.

"Arguing quite reasonable" in my opinion would be replying to me to point out where you don't thinkk I have been making sense rather than making disparaging omments to others about me.

I haven't ignored that the SNP want to have anothe referendum, in fact I have been quite explicit about it. My point was that it is only hypothetical in the SNPs case that it will be "until they get the result they want", whereasfor the unionists we are already at that position where they got the result they wanted and now want to stop.

And it is once in a generation, not lifetime, and no one has said anything to retort my position on it - I can only assume they agree.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,669
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 11:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Yesterday at 11:38:07 pm
I think you'll find most people on here have been arguing quite reasonably with Elmo with no need to feign ignorance Nobby.

Nothing Elmo has said had made sense, he's been back and forth on arguing referendums and conditions and once in a lifetime quotes, ignoring that the only party wanting to repeat referenda 'until they get the right result' are the SNP.


I've not been following what's been getting said, but I agree with what oldfordie wrote. I do think that if the Scots had known they were going to get dragged out of the EU by the dickheads and end up with this absolute shitshow we are all now suffering, they would have voted for Independence.

They should be allowed another referendum as far as I'm concerned, based on the massively shifted goalposts that Brexit is, but that should be the last one.
Fuck the Tories

Online Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,679
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #851 on: Today at 12:07:15 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 11:45:39 pm
"Arguing quite reasonable" in my opinion would be replying to me to point out where you don't thinkk I have been making sense rather than making disparaging omments to others about me.

I haven't ignored that the SNP want to have anothe referendum, in fact I have been quite explicit about it. My point was that it is only hypothetical in the SNPs case that it will be "until they get the result they want", whereasfor the unionists we are already at that position where they got the result they wanted and now want to stop.

And it is once in a generation, not lifetime, and no one has said anything to retort my position on it - I can only assume they agree.

People have pointed out multiple times about the bizarre argument about 'holding referendums until they get the result they wanted'

It's just getting boring now, clearly it's not getting through, but the argument is absolutely fundamentally nonsensical. You can't keep saying you're right based on an argument that if things had been different people would have acted in the way you say. That's ridiculous.

As for the generation/lifetime thing, I think most people would argue a generation as a term encompasses slightly more than 8 years, no?

This would be a huge historical shift globally and locally and would mean years of difficult turmoil and negotiations to enact a split that would in all likelihood please no-one fully, as the best compromises do.

The idea that we just casually keep throwing that out there to a public vote is as stupid as the Brexit referendum was in the first place.

People don't know the impact such a decision will make to their lives and can vote dependant on mood.

Let me put it another way. If a vote is agreed, and the result is exactly flipped in favour of leave, will you be willing to have a third referendum in another few years to see if you actually do leave or rejoin. And if not, why not?
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90 20

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #852 on: Today at 12:13:11 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:57:41 pm
They did. That doesn't imply any commitment to not pushing for another one.

It's a common turn of phrase used widely to mean you might not get another chance so take this one.


It kidna did & I might be misremembering but I'm pretty sure that part of the agreement for holding indyref was that they couldn't have another for something like 25yrs.


And for the record,if I were Scottish I'd be fuming after Brexit.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,448
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #853 on: Today at 12:14:15 am »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 12:07:15 am
People have pointed out multiple times about the bizarre argument about 'holding referendums until they get the result they wanted'

It's just getting boring now, clearly it's not getting through, but the argument is absolutely fundamentally nonsensical. You can't keep saying you're right based on an argument that if things had been different people would have acted in the way you say. That's ridiculous.

As for the generation/lifetime thing, I think most people would argue a generation as a term encompasses slightly more than 8 years, no?

This would be a huge historical shift globally and locally and would mean years of difficult turmoil and negotiations to enact a split that would in all likelihood please no-one fully, as the best compromises do.

The idea that we just casually keep throwing that out there to a public vote is as stupid as the Brexit referendum was in the first place.

People don't know the impact such a decision will make to their lives and can vote dependant on mood.

Let me put it another way. If a vote is agreed, and the result is exactly flipped in favour of leave, will you be willing to have a third referendum in another few years to see if you actually do leave or rejoin. And if not, why not?

I think my problem here is I am evidently not making my point clearly enough, though Debs managed to get it. It's really not a difficult concept to understand. In response I have had people try to go off on tangents about Brexit or flat out make up things I have said and then accuse ME of arguing in bad faith.

The gereration thing is nonsense because no one ever made any such commitment so the length of a generation is meaningless in this context.

There is only one party that has been consistent on when a referendum should take place and what constitutes a mandate for it. Labour and the Tories maintain it's a voluntary union, that it is up to the people of Scotland, that a majority in Holyrood was a mandate and then just go back on all that when it no longer suits them.

In answer to your last question, absolutely, if a mandate for it is won in Holyrood.
Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,448
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #854 on: Today at 12:14:56 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:13:11 am

It kidna did & I might be misremembering but I'm pretty sure that part of the agreement for holding indyref was that they couldn't have another for something like 25yrs.

That absolutely 100% was not in any agreement. No such timeline was agreed.
Online Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,679
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #855 on: Today at 12:29:52 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:14:15 am
I think my problem here is I am evidently not making my point clearly enough, though Debs managed to get it. It's really not a difficult concept to understand. In response I have had people try to go off on tangents about Brexit or flat out make up things I have said and then accuse ME of arguing in bad faith.

The gereration thing is nonsense because no one ever made any such commitment so the length of a generation is meaningless in this context.

There is only one party that has been consistent on when a referendum should take place and what constitutes a mandate for it. Labour and the Tories maintain it's a voluntary union, that it is up to the people of Scotland, that a majority in Holyrood was a mandate and then just go back on all that when it no longer suits them.

In answer to your last question, absolutely, if a mandate for it is won in Holyrood.

So to be clear you would be happy with the genuine possibility of Scotland leaving and rejoining the Union every few years. This is why constant referendums of groundshaking proportions are a nonsensical idea. It's why Brexit was a terrible idea. Too many people voting on feeling and bigotry rather than well informed on data and realistic dangers posed.

'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90 20

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I
