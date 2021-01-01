"Arguing quite reasonable" in my opinion would be replying to me to point out where you don't thinkk I have been making sense rather than making disparaging omments to others about me.



I haven't ignored that the SNP want to have anothe referendum, in fact I have been quite explicit about it. My point was that it is only hypothetical in the SNPs case that it will be "until they get the result they want", whereasfor the unionists we are already at that position where they got the result they wanted and now want to stop.



And it is once in a generation, not lifetime, and no one has said anything to retort my position on it - I can only assume they agree.



People have pointed out multiple times about the bizarre argument about 'holding referendums until they get the result they wanted'It's just getting boring now, clearly it's not getting through, but the argument is absolutely fundamentally nonsensical. You can't keep saying you're right based on an argument that if things had been different people would have acted in the way you say. That's ridiculous.As for the generation/lifetime thing, I think most people would argue a generation as a term encompasses slightly more than 8 years, no?This would be a huge historical shift globally and locally and would mean years of difficult turmoil and negotiations to enact a split that would in all likelihood please no-one fully, as the best compromises do.The idea that we just casually keep throwing that out there to a public vote is as stupid as the Brexit referendum was in the first place.People don't know the impact such a decision will make to their lives and can vote dependant on mood.Let me put it another way. If a vote is agreed, and the result is exactly flipped in favour of leave, will you be willing to have a third referendum in another few years to see if you actually do leave or rejoin. And if not, why not?