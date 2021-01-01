« previous next »
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 06:28:29 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:11:21 pm
No, they accepted the result of the referendum, as did the SNP. No one contested the legitimacy of the result.

That is a separate thing from later behaviour in regards to holding another one.

And so what have they done wrong here?
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 06:39:08 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:28:29 pm
And so what have they done wrong here?

I've been over this a lot Yorky, you should probably go back and read my posts - that way you might figure out what I have actually been arguing, rather than what you've imagined I was arguing.

Also aware we are probably boring everyone else at this point.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 07:56:23 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:11:21 pm
No, they accepted the result of the referendum, as did the SNP. No one contested the legitimacy of the result.

That is a separate thing from later behaviour in regards to holding another one.


Didn't the SNP market the last one as a once in a lifetime opportunity ?
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 07:57:41 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:56:23 pm

Didn't the SNP say that the first one was a once in a lifetime opportunity ?

They did. That doesn't imply any commitment to not pushing for another one.

It's a common turn of phrase used widely to mean you might not get another chance so take this one.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 08:38:17 pm
Just stop.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 08:44:46 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:38:17 pm
Just stop.

Sorry! I'm trying not to extend conversations but not going to let a question just go unanswered.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 09:52:10 pm
He's 28 till he's 29. That's how it works.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 10:22:00 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 01:53:51 pm
Been a while since ive checked out the SNPs arguments for another referendum but I think they do have a legitimate argument to justify holding another referendum if voters voted believing better together meant Scotland remaining in the EU. didn't Strugeon make this point many times in the past.
The Independence referendum was 2014, the EU referendum 2016. what would the result have been if the EU referendum was 2014 and the Scottish Independence referendum 2016, I think a Yes for independence would have been a cert.

 :thumbup

That's my thinking. 2016 reset everything.

Elmo, I think you have every moral justification for another referendum. The Tory c*nts will move heaven and earth to block a referendum as they love to subjugate as many plebs as possible. Yorky will feign ignorance of your arguments.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 11:38:07 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:22:00 pm
:thumbup

That's my thinking. 2016 reset everything.

Elmo, I think you have every moral justification for another referendum. The Tory c*nts will move heaven and earth to block a referendum as they love to subjugate as many plebs as possible. Yorky will feign ignorance of your arguments.

I think you'll find most people on here have been arguing quite reasonably with Elmo with no need to feign ignorance Nobby.

Nothing Elmo has said had made sense, he's been back and forth on arguing referendums and conditions and once in a lifetime quotes, ignoring that the only party wanting to repeat referenda 'until they get the right result' are the SNP.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 11:45:39 pm
Quote from: Byrnee on Yesterday at 11:38:07 pm
I think you'll find most people on here have been arguing quite reasonably with Elmo with no need to feign ignorance Nobby.

Nothing Elmo has said had made sense, he's been back and forth on arguing referendums and conditions and once in a lifetime quotes, ignoring that the only party wanting to repeat referenda 'until they get the right result' are the SNP.

"Arguing quite reasonable" in my opinion would be replying to me to point out where you don't thinkk I have been making sense rather than making disparaging omments to others about me.

I haven't ignored that the SNP want to have anothe referendum, in fact I have been quite explicit about it. My point was that it is only hypothetical in the SNPs case that it will be "until they get the result they want", whereasfor the unionists we are already at that position where they got the result they wanted and now want to stop.

And it is once in a generation, not lifetime, and no one has said anything to retort my position on it - I can only assume they agree.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 11:50:08 pm
Quote from: Byrnee on Yesterday at 11:38:07 pm
I think you'll find most people on here have been arguing quite reasonably with Elmo with no need to feign ignorance Nobby.

Nothing Elmo has said had made sense, he's been back and forth on arguing referendums and conditions and once in a lifetime quotes, ignoring that the only party wanting to repeat referenda 'until they get the right result' are the SNP.


I've not been following what's been getting said, but I agree with what oldfordie wrote. I do think that if the Scots had known they were going to get dragged out of the EU by the dickheads and end up with this absolute shitshow we are all now suffering, they would have voted for Independence.

They should be allowed another referendum as far as I'm concerned, based on the massively shifted goalposts that Brexit is, but that should be the last one.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #851 on: Today at 12:07:15 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 11:45:39 pm
"Arguing quite reasonable" in my opinion would be replying to me to point out where you don't thinkk I have been making sense rather than making disparaging omments to others about me.

I haven't ignored that the SNP want to have anothe referendum, in fact I have been quite explicit about it. My point was that it is only hypothetical in the SNPs case that it will be "until they get the result they want", whereasfor the unionists we are already at that position where they got the result they wanted and now want to stop.

And it is once in a generation, not lifetime, and no one has said anything to retort my position on it - I can only assume they agree.

People have pointed out multiple times about the bizarre argument about 'holding referendums until they get the result they wanted'

It's just getting boring now, clearly it's not getting through, but the argument is absolutely fundamentally nonsensical. You can't keep saying you're right based on an argument that if things had been different people would have acted in the way you say. That's ridiculous.

As for the generation/lifetime thing, I think most people would argue a generation as a term encompasses slightly more than 8 years, no?

This would be a huge historical shift globally and locally and would mean years of difficult turmoil and negotiations to enact a split that would in all likelihood please no-one fully, as the best compromises do.

The idea that we just casually keep throwing that out there to a public vote is as stupid as the Brexit referendum was in the first place.

People don't know the impact such a decision will make to their lives and can vote dependant on mood.

Let me put it another way. If a vote is agreed, and the result is exactly flipped in favour of leave, will you be willing to have a third referendum in another few years to see if you actually do leave or rejoin. And if not, why not?
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #852 on: Today at 12:13:11 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:57:41 pm
They did. That doesn't imply any commitment to not pushing for another one.

It's a common turn of phrase used widely to mean you might not get another chance so take this one.


It kidna did & I might be misremembering but I'm pretty sure that part of the agreement for holding indyref was that they couldn't have another for something like 25yrs.


And for the record,if I were Scottish I'd be fuming after Brexit.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #853 on: Today at 12:14:15 am
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 12:07:15 am
People have pointed out multiple times about the bizarre argument about 'holding referendums until they get the result they wanted'

It's just getting boring now, clearly it's not getting through, but the argument is absolutely fundamentally nonsensical. You can't keep saying you're right based on an argument that if things had been different people would have acted in the way you say. That's ridiculous.

As for the generation/lifetime thing, I think most people would argue a generation as a term encompasses slightly more than 8 years, no?

This would be a huge historical shift globally and locally and would mean years of difficult turmoil and negotiations to enact a split that would in all likelihood please no-one fully, as the best compromises do.

The idea that we just casually keep throwing that out there to a public vote is as stupid as the Brexit referendum was in the first place.

People don't know the impact such a decision will make to their lives and can vote dependant on mood.

Let me put it another way. If a vote is agreed, and the result is exactly flipped in favour of leave, will you be willing to have a third referendum in another few years to see if you actually do leave or rejoin. And if not, why not?

I think my problem here is I am evidently not making my point clearly enough, though Debs managed to get it. It's really not a difficult concept to understand. In response I have had people try to go off on tangents about Brexit or flat out make up things I have said and then accuse ME of arguing in bad faith.

The gereration thing is nonsense because no one ever made any such commitment so the length of a generation is meaningless in this context.

There is only one party that has been consistent on when a referendum should take place and what constitutes a mandate for it. Labour and the Tories maintain it's a voluntary union, that it is up to the people of Scotland, that a majority in Holyrood was a mandate and then just go back on all that when it no longer suits them.

In answer to your last question, absolutely, if a mandate for it is won in Holyrood.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #854 on: Today at 12:14:56 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:13:11 am

It kidna did & I might be misremembering but I'm pretty sure that part of the agreement for holding indyref was that they couldn't have another for something like 25yrs.

That absolutely 100% was not in any agreement. No such timeline was agreed.
Reply #855 on: Today at 12:29:52 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:14:15 am
I think my problem here is I am evidently not making my point clearly enough, though Debs managed to get it. It's really not a difficult concept to understand. In response I have had people try to go off on tangents about Brexit or flat out make up things I have said and then accuse ME of arguing in bad faith.

The gereration thing is nonsense because no one ever made any such commitment so the length of a generation is meaningless in this context.

There is only one party that has been consistent on when a referendum should take place and what constitutes a mandate for it. Labour and the Tories maintain it's a voluntary union, that it is up to the people of Scotland, that a majority in Holyrood was a mandate and then just go back on all that when it no longer suits them.

In answer to your last question, absolutely, if a mandate for it is won in Holyrood.

So to be clear you would be happy with the genuine possibility of Scotland leaving and rejoining the Union every few years. This is why constant referendums of groundshaking proportions are a nonsensical idea. It's why Brexit was a terrible idea. Too many people voting on feeling and bigotry rather than well informed on data and realistic dangers posed.

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #856 on: Today at 12:34:30 am
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 12:29:52 am
So to be clear you would be happy with the genuine possibility of Scotland leaving and rejoining the Union every few years. This is why constant referendums of groundshaking proportions are a nonsensical idea. It's why Brexit was a terrible idea. Too many people voting on feeling and bigotry rather than well informed on data and realistic dangers posed.

I'm happy with having a referendum whenever a government is elected with that in their manifesto.

I have faith in the electorate - along with our PR system that makes a majority almost impossible - to make sensible choices.

Of course I do recognise it is a bit more difficult for the unionists in this regard because they would need rUK to agree to rejoin, but that's the nature of unions.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #857 on: Today at 12:40:38 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:34:30 am
I'm happy with having a referendum whenever a government is elected with that in their manifesto.

I have faith in the electorate - along with our PR system that makes a majority almost impossible - to make sensible choices.

Of course I do recognise it is a bit more difficult for the unionists in this regard because they would need rUK to agree to rejoin, but that's the nature of unions.

Well then may I suggest we all move on as I find that idea (a country yo-yoing in and out of a union over decades) so preposterously complicated and dangerous that I see no point arguing it anymore. We're just too far apart in our opinions of rational actions for a country to take.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #858 on: Today at 12:42:07 am
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 12:40:38 am
Well then may I suggest we all move on as I find that idea (a country yo-yoing in and out of a union over decades) so preposterously complicated and dangerous that I see no point arguing it anymore. We're just too far apart in our opinions of rational actions for a country to take.

I think the point is I find it exceedingly unlikely any such yo-yoing would actually happen.

But I am happy to move on, I don't want to derail this anymore. Maybe let people bicker over Labour for a while.  ;D
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #859 on: Today at 01:21:38 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:42:07 am
I think the point is I find it exceedingly unlikely any such yo-yoing would actually happen.

But I am happy to move on, I don't want to derail this anymore. Maybe let people bicker over Labour for a while.  ;D

I dont think you were derailing the thread at all! Discussions can veer off into a number of different directions and its good fun to catch up on.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #860 on: Today at 01:51:13 am
It was actually the Better Together campaign who made the argument of voting no to independence if you want to remain in the EU, they argued Scotland are members of the EU due to being in the Union, if they gain independence then they will have to re-apply for membership of the EU.


After the Edinburgh Agreement was signed between the British Government and the Scottish Government on 15 October 2012, settling the question of the legality of the referendum, the key issues which dominated the public debate were the question of the currency in use in an independent Scotland, that of EU membership, but also defence issues, as well as the issue of oil and gas revenues. In this context, arguing the case for independence as creating a partnership of equals, while preserving open borders as well as free trade between Scotland and the other nations of the UK, allowed the Scottish Government to respond to accusations of separatism, and counter attacks from the pro-Union parties gathered in the Better Together campaign, which centred on the economic and social risks independence entailed. The opponents of independence predicted indeed that Scotland would be hit by an economic recession due to the fact that the Scottish economy was tied to the UK economy, and that, as a result of independence, Scotlands biggest market, namely the other nations of the UK, would become its first competitor. On the issue of EU membership, the pro-Union parties argued that an independent Scotland would have to re-apply for membership of the EU and sign a new accession treaty; therefore the best way for Scots to avoid the risk of isolation and the uncertainties regarding Scotlands future in Europe, was to vote against independence for Scotland. Meanwhile, the Scottish Government argued that it would only need to negotiate transitional arrangements with its European partners to remain in the EU as an independent member-state.
https://journals.openedition.org/osb/5057
