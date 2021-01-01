

You either look at him and conclude - he gets into dangerous locations more than other strikers/forwards consistently therefore he is a high value forward and extremely difficult to replace OR he's not a good finisher therefore he's not a high value forward and can be replaced





I think I'm somewhere on the fence here. I love the way he gets into positions, gets shots off, creates chances for others with his movement etc, and don't think there's an obvious upgrade on the market, or someone we could've signed at the time, who would be obviously better.However, on the flip side, I don't see how people can look at his conversion rate or see the quality of many of the chances he's missed using the much-maligned 'eye-test' and not be really frustrated with him. His numbers are pretty good, but if he'd done all the things he's done so well while being more composed in front of goal, there would be no debate at all about how good he is.No matter how we look at the data and whether people think it's the most important thing or not, his shooting could have been so, so much better and whatever the excuses, unlucky to hit the woodwork, good goalkeeping, whatever, I and others are used to seeing better from great Liverpool forwards of the past, many who would've absolutely loved to be playing in this team rather than the ones they played in.Maybe he'll get better when his xg reverts to the mean or maybe he'll stay the same throughout the time he's here, but we can only speculate at the moment, whether we're making highly educated guesses or not.The way I'd feel about him if he left in the summer would be that he did a pretty good job and didn't deserve all the abuse that came his way, but that I'd also seen much better forwards at the club.I very much doubt he will go in the summer, so what he does become will be interesting to see.