Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15640 on: Today at 02:09:19 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 01:58:14 pm
This is why looking at numbers alone isn't good for anyone. Context is everything. If you just look at his numbers he's had a good season. If you've watched every Liverpool game this season I would say he hasn't been good enough. Boils down to that really.

Did you watch any games prior to 6 weeks ago?
PaleBlueDot

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15641 on: Today at 02:18:18 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:09:19 pm
Did you watch any games prior to 6 weeks ago?

Yes. He's had hot and cold moments throughout the season. Overall not good enough. It's not just the past few weeks. He's not been terrible as some make out...but overall not good enough for US. He can get there with improvement. He'll probably get the chance next season too.
JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15642 on: Today at 02:18:43 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 01:58:14 pm
This is why looking at numbers alone isn't good for anyone. Context is everything.

Yeah thats specially why I asked you the question beyond the numbers

How has he scored goals at a good rate despite bieng a terrible finisher?
PaleBlueDot

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15643 on: Today at 02:23:45 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:18:43 pm
Yeah thats specially why I asked you the question beyond the numbers

How has he scored goals at a good rate despite bieng a terrible finisher?

Because he plays in one of the most attacking teams in the league and gets a ridiculous amount of chances that allows him to take the most shots of anyone in the Premier League?

Sure some of those chances is Darwin's ability to get into those positions but how much of a net positive is that. We could have a slower striker taking not 105 shots but maybe 75. But scoring more than 11.

Not saying I want him out but I'm adding perspective to what people think is 'good'.
stjohns

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15644 on: Today at 02:23:45 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:18:43 pm
And whats your answer to my question?

How has he scored goals at a good rate despite bieng a terrible finisher?

He's just very frustrating. What we wanted/needed, was the Newcastle/Bournemouth version of Darwin Nunez. Hopefully, we get it consistently next season.
Sorry, that didn't answer your question. Meant to post as a separate point.
Paul JH

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15645 on: Today at 02:29:30 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:18:43 pm
How has he scored goals at a good rate despite bieng a terrible finisher?

He is a terrible finisher though... we give him twice as many chances as he puts away. Yes, he's got a decent return but should have way more too. I don't know how that's seen as difficult to understand?

If he had some composure, i.e. the Pickford head down, blast right at him (imagine that being Firmino), he'd have twice as many goals.

He gets cut a LOT of slack because of the 'agent of chaos' bollocks surrounding him and the fact he goes a bit mental when he scores and works up the crowd. He's a a decent player, and if Slot can get him scoring, brilliant, but he's unbelievably slack with his finishing again. Has had one purple patch in two seasons. It's not good enough.
Bennett

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15646 on: Today at 02:29:55 pm
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 12:27:39 pm
Yes that's better. And that's why there's zero chance we'll sell him.

One league cup, one season out of the Champions League. The new normal. Looking forward to it.
JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15647 on: Today at 02:51:40 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 02:23:45 pm
Because he plays in one of the most attacking teams in the league and gets a ridiculous amount of chances that allows him to take the most shots of anyone in the Premier League?

Sure some of those chances is Darwin's ability to get into those positions but how much of a net positive is that. We could have a slower striker taking not 105 shots but maybe 75. But scoring more than 11.

Not saying I want him out but I'm adding perspective to what people think is 'good'.

You've gone to 'he's not good at finishing'
I was trying to answer your first point which is you don't understand why strikers dont control which chances they score and which they don't .. which is a question about the importance or non-importance of finishing and the level of agency strikers have in it.
Strikers failure rate at converting chances (>75% even when they're hot) should make it obvious they don't control outcomes.. why wouldn't they just score every chance...
What analytics has allowed us to do is understand what influences what makes the difference between players goal outputs at the top level and the most significant factor that's predictable over time is not 'finishing ability'

There are two ways view Nunez, broadly speaking...
You either look at him and conclude - he gets into dangerous locations more than other strikers/forwards consistently therefore he is a high value forward and extremely difficult to replace OR he's not a good finisher therefore he's not a high value forward and can be replaced

The reason he can score at more than a goal every other game per 90 from open play which is rare and WHICH HE DOES CONSISTENTLY .. for Liverpool, with our first team, with lesser elevens in other competitions, for Benfica, for Almeria, for Uruguay ... is that the location and volume of shots a striker takes is the most important skill in the goals they score.

Finishing affects output but at a far lesser a degree and with way less seperation between top level players than the above... and he's living proof because he's had a bad a finishing run for us as its possible to have and yet he still scores at 1 in 2 from open play
JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15648 on: Today at 02:56:01 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 02:29:30 pm
Yes, he's got a decent return but should have way more too. I don't know how that's seen as difficult to understand?


Everyone understands he's had a bad finishing season in the league and he should have more goals .. no one's arguing he hasn't
Kopenhagen

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15649 on: Today at 03:00:54 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 02:29:30 pm
He is a terrible finisher though... we give him twice as many chances as he puts away. Yes, he's got a decent return but should have way more too. I don't know how that's seen as difficult to understand?

If he had some composure, i.e. the Pickford head down, blast right at him (imagine that being Firmino), he'd have twice as many goals.

He gets cut a LOT of slack because of the 'agent of chaos' bollocks surrounding him and the fact he goes a bit mental when he scores and works up the crowd. He's a a decent player, and if Slot can get him scoring, brilliant, but he's unbelievably slack with his finishing again. Has had one purple patch in two seasons. It's not good enough.

Not wading into this insane asylum of a thread but Bobby missed lots of chances in his time here, so did Mane, so has Salah, etc. There's the hagiography of Bobby and Sadio lately that just isn't reality. They were elite footballers that created and missed piles of chances.
PEG2K

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15650 on: Today at 03:08:53 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:20:28 am
If Nunez was a pure 9 why has he got such a good assist rate ?

Also like Ive stated his played 1/3 of his games at LW just like Luis Diaz does.
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:36:15 am
If his the lowest in SCA why is he the second highest in GCA?

Not like our LW has an xA of 10, his bang on for his assists.
Nunez played one game as LW in the league this season . Get your facts straight. And pure 9s can have a decent amount of assists too. If you play high up the pitch and your team has another goal outlet (in this case, Salah), you'll get assists.

5/8 of his assists are to Salah, all of them basic passes in the final third. Also 2/8 are heading flicks from corners. That simply comes as a result of playing most of your game near your opponents' goal + your team has another finisher. The "creativity" of Nunez is often blown out of proportion due to his assists but it's not like he was dropping deep spraying passes across the pitch and threading throughballs all over the place like a Harry Kane or a Robin van Persie.

And that also explains why he's 11th in the team in SCA90 but 3rd in GCA90 (third, not second), because surely the average distance to the goal of shots is much longer than that of goals. Need more clarifications? Here it goes:
- In SCA90, he's behind Diaz, Trent, Salah, Szobo, Robbo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Macca, Jota, Gakpo. Notice how all our creative outlets, who are involved in the build up phase, are ahead of him?
- In GCA90, he's behind Jota and Salah, and ahead of Gakpo, Macca, Elliott, Bradley, Diaz, Trent, Szobo, Robbo. Notice how the two at the top are also our two best goal outlets?

Side note: Diaz should be in the top 5 in GCA90 too (the top 4 are literally our other 4 forwards, including even Gakpo who played in midfield at times), but he isn't. This is where the criticism about his end products becomes valid.

But the above also means Nunez being higher than Diaz in end products is not much of a thing to brag about. You're better than someone who's struggling badly for end products, while he also absolutely murders you in all the other categories related to possession, build up, and defending.

In a sense, you can say Diaz is Mane without the end products, and Nunez is Mane without the general play. Just shows how monstrous a player Mane was for us.
PaleBlueDot

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15651 on: Today at 03:15:08 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:51:40 pm

There are two ways view Nunez, broadly speaking...
You either look at him and conclude - he gets into dangerous locations more than other strikers/forwards consistently therefore he is a high value forward and extremely difficult to replace OR he's not a good finisher therefore he's not a high value forward and can be replaced

The reason he can score at more than a goal every other game per 90 from open play which is rare and WHICH HE DOES CONSISTENTLY .. for Liverpool, with our first team, with lesser elevens in other competitions, for Benfica, for Almeria, for Uruguay ... is that the location and volume of shots a striker takes is the most important skill in the goals they score.

Finishing affects output but at a far lesser a degree and with way less seperation between top level players than the above... and he's living proof because he's had a bad a finishing run for us as its possible to have and yet he still scores at 1 in 2 from open play

Those two options is what it boils down to really. If he hits exactly the same figures he has this season next season would you want to continue with Darwin the season after?
Jookie

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15652 on: Today at 03:19:59 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:56:01 pm
Everyone understands he's had a bad finishing season in the league and he should have more goals .. no one's arguing he hasn't

I think the crux of this is whether you think top tier forwards are elite finishers or whether they put themselves in a position to have a high volume of chances, and as long as finishing is average/good, means they score loads.

Personally I think its more the latter. Elite strikers, through movement, speed, strength, heading ability, get themselves in positions to have more chances than less talented forwards. I dont necessarily think all elite forwards are amazing finishers. Just need to score at an average rate to bag goals if you are getting chances to score regularly.

I think Nunez put himself in positions to score regularly. For me thats the hardest part. But his finishing has been erratic and below average. Feels like the easiest part of scoring is letting him down. I think Nicola Jackson at Chelsea is in a similar position. Hes a different player to Nunez but has a similar failing currently. Namely being a below average finisher.

Id persist with Nunez if it was up to me. Id do the same with Jackson if I was Chelsea. Need to see whether performing way below xG is variance or a fatal flaw. If either of those strikers performed to xG theyd have a fair few more goals each.
Scottymuser

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15653 on: Today at 03:26:09 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 02:29:30 pm
He is a terrible finisher though... we give him twice as many chances as he puts away. Yes, he's got a decent return but should have way more too. I don't know how that's seen as difficult to understand?

If he had some composure, i.e. the Pickford head down, blast right at him (imagine that being Firmino), he'd have twice as many goals.

He gets cut a LOT of slack because of the 'agent of chaos' bollocks surrounding him and the fact he goes a bit mental when he scores and works up the crowd. He's a a decent player, and if Slot can get him scoring, brilliant, but he's unbelievably slack with his finishing again. Has had one purple patch in two seasons. It's not good enough.

But thats also the case for Diaz, who gets a free pass for running around a lot, despite not creating half as much as Nunez does and not tracking back as well as him to boot.  Don't believe me?  Nunez  has 11 goals from 14.9 npXG (so underperforms by 26.2%), Diaz has 8 goals from 11.1 npXG (so underperforms by 27.9%).  So presumably you would also say "Its not good enough" when talking about Diaz? 
JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15654 on: Today at 03:33:44 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 03:15:08 pm
Those two options is what it boils down to really. If he hits exactly the same figures he has this season next season would you want to continue with Darwin the season after?

if hes played the same amount of minutes were the same then yes of course - his gaol and assist return /90 is really good despite people bending over backwards to suggest it isn't .. I'd also want him studied in a lab because hitting the woodwork 9 times 2 league seasons in a row should be impossible

I have a totally different knock on Darwin this season to everyone else which is that he hasn't been available enough - what we really want is the exact same performance from him, his finishing luck to revert to the mean (which is likely) but him to not headbutt someone and to not have the injuries/niggles/slow recovery he's had this season ... our best players need to play 3000 league minutes for us to challenge
PEG2K

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15655 on: Today at 03:39:33 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 03:26:09 pm
But thats also the case for Diaz, who gets a free pass for running around a lot, despite not creating half as much as Nunez does and not tracking back as well as him to boot.  Don't believe me?  Nunez  has 11 goals from 14.9 npXG (so underperforms by 26.2%), Diaz has 8 goals from 11.1 npXG (so underperforms by 27.9%).  So presumably you would also say "Its not good enough" when talking about Diaz?
Diaz does run around a lot lol, but don't think he gets a free pass . A lot of people here and the majority on our reddit are happy to sell him if PSG comes in with a good offer.

Both players are not delivering enough goals and have their deserved criticism. Diaz has his fair share, but Nunez has more because he is the no 9 and he is the club record signing.

fowlermagic

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15656 on: Today at 03:40:28 pm
Seeing the statisticians are out how good was the conversion rates for our trio of Mane, Salah and Firminio as my fuzzy memory has me thinking they were not the greatest finishers either especially Mane and Salah. I like Nunez he's a mad hatter causing defenders to lose their cool, likewise with his finishing too as can drive us mad. It's a pity we didn't have the best of Trent and Robertson out wide serving up crosses as think Nunez would thrive better with crosses pinged into the box. We sort of gone back one step with our tippy tappy football where width is suffering n teams can defend us easier due to us not stretching them. Anyway Nunez is the future especially if someone tables a silly offer for Salah over the summer
joezydudek

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15657 on: Today at 03:41:09 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:51:40 pm

You either look at him and conclude - he gets into dangerous locations more than other strikers/forwards consistently therefore he is a high value forward and extremely difficult to replace OR he's not a good finisher therefore he's not a high value forward and can be replaced


I think I'm somewhere on the fence here. I love the way he gets into positions, gets shots off, creates chances for others with his movement etc, and don't think there's an obvious upgrade on the market, or someone we could've signed at the time, who would be obviously better.
However, on the flip side, I don't see how people can look at his conversion rate or see the quality of many of the chances he's missed using the much-maligned 'eye-test' and not be really frustrated with him. His numbers are pretty good, but if he'd done all the things he's done so well while being more composed in front of goal, there would be no debate at all about how good he is.
No matter how we look at the data and whether people think it's the most important thing or not,  his shooting could have been so, so much better and whatever the excuses, unlucky to hit the woodwork, good goalkeeping, whatever, I and others are used to seeing better from great Liverpool forwards of the past, many who would've absolutely loved to be playing in this team rather than the ones they played in.
Maybe he'll get better when his xg reverts to the mean or maybe he'll stay the same throughout the time he's here, but we can only speculate at the moment, whether we're making highly educated guesses or not.
The way I'd feel about him if he left in the summer would be that he did a pretty good job and didn't deserve all the abuse that came his way, but that I'd also seen much better forwards at the club.
I very much doubt he will go in the summer, so what he does become will be interesting to see.
Scottymuser

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15658 on: Today at 03:42:47 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:00:54 pm
Not wading into this insane asylum of a thread but Bobby missed lots of chances in his time here, so did Mane, so has Salah, etc. There's the hagiography of Bobby and Sadio lately that just isn't reality. They were elite footballers that created and missed piles of chances.

Mane in fact, in his last 6 seasons with us (the first fbref don't have xG numbers for), he only overachieved his xG TWICE.  As you said, there is this hagiography of him being a goal scorer, when apart from 2 seasons, he really wasn't  - it was more his all round tracking back anbd work rate, and the fact he came into a poorer team we remember him for.  Those two seasons, were his 3rd and 4th with us (and 5th and 6th in the PL) at the age of 26/27, and 27/28 (i.e. when a striker usually is at their peak, and 2 years older than Nunez is this season).  I'd argue that this season, Nunez, up until maybe the last 3-4 games, *HAS* been tracking back far more, pressing far more efficiently, etc - i.e. getting better at those parts of the game.  If you look at Mane's 4 other seasons, on average he under-archieved his xG by 13.9% btw - obviously not as bad as Nunez right now, but it would be quite simple for Nunez to up his production to that (if, say, 2 of the woodwork hits had gone in instead of being wonder saves, he'd be on 12.8%).


Firmino as well, if you look at his  last 6 seasons with us (the first 2 fbref don't have xG numbers for), he only overachieved his xG TWICE as well.  Those two seasons were his 3rd season (at the age of 25/26) and his last freakish season last year where he barely played but had his best ever year by miles.  Excepting those, similar to Mane, he under-achieved his xG by 19.7% - Nunez would only need *ONE* more goal to reach that level of underachievement this year.

mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15659 on: Today at 03:45:57 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 03:26:09 pm
But thats also the case for Diaz, who gets a free pass for running around a lot, despite not creating half as much as Nunez does and not tracking back as well as him to boot.  Don't believe me?  Nunez  has 11 goals from 14.9 npXG (so underperforms by 26.2%), Diaz has 8 goals from 11.1 npXG (so underperforms by 27.9%).  So presumably you would also say "Its not good enough" when talking about Diaz?

His also only got 5 assist from a 5 xA (diaz)

Jookie

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15660 on: Today at 03:46:35 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:33:44 pm
our best players need to play 3000 league minutes for us to challenge

This is a good point in general. I actually think you need 7-9 of your best players hitting about 2800 league mins or more and +3500 mins in all comps.

Both City and Arsenal have hit those types of minute targets this season for a lot of their main men. We did the same in the 2018-22 period (2021 being obvious exception).

The  issue weve had this year is the likes of Gomez playing those types of minutes. As good as Gomez is, hes not in our best 11-13 players. Players like Salah, Jota, Robertson, Trent are way below that 2800-3000min threshold.

Is Nunez a player who youd want to play 3000 minutes for a title challenging team? I suppose thats the question everyone is grappling with.
Paul JH

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15661 on: Today at 03:48:11 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 03:26:09 pm
But thats also the case for Diaz, who gets a free pass for running around a lot, despite not creating half as much as Nunez does and not tracking back as well as him to boot.  Don't believe me?  Nunez  has 11 goals from 14.9 npXG (so underperforms by 26.2%), Diaz has 8 goals from 11.1 npXG (so underperforms by 27.9%).  So presumably you would also say "Its not good enough" when talking about Diaz? 

What's weird is that you just assume I'd defend Diaz in this argument. I actually think Nunez should play left wing ahead of him, as he's as frustrating as Nunez but Nunez is better on the left, and yeah, I would say it's not good enough from Diaz, what's your point?
Jookie

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15662 on: Today at 03:52:31 pm
What I think will be interesting with Nunez is reaction of the fans in next 2 home game.

Hes had unwavering support for nearly 2 seasons. However, I think theres been a tipping point with some in last 4-6 weeks. I do wonder how that manifests in a home game if he misplaces a pass or misses a chance.

Ive said on here Id keep Nunez but hes burnt my head out recently. I think he has too much promise not to give him another season. But I do think hes at a crossroads in his Liverpool career, or at least relationship with the crowd, where another 12 months like the last 12 wont be met with universal approval.
Scottymuser

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15663 on: Today at 03:52:43 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 03:39:33 pm
Diaz does run around a lot lol, but don't think he gets a free pass . A lot of people here and the majority on our reddit are happy to sell him if PSG comes in with a good offer.

Both players are not delivering enough goals and have their deserved criticism. Diaz has his fair share, but Nunez has more because he is the no 9 and he is the club record signing.

And I fundamentally don't think it is fair for Nunez to get *significantly* more criticism on here given he *has* performed significantly better (Non-Pen goal or assist every 105 mins vs 185).  That should not be up for debate IMO.  Diaz is also in his 3rd season, for us, and is 2 years older (and therefore should be coming into his peak).

Being a number 9 *IS NOT ALL ABOUT SCORING* otherwise we would have judged Bobby a failure for 80% of his career, rather than a legend. 

I'll put it this way - if instead of 11 goals and 8 assists, it was 16 goals and 3 assists - would people have a problem with his season?  As they are *exactly* the same end result for the club, but that way is better for Nunez's personal record.
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15664 on: Today at 03:53:36 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:52:31 pm
What I think will be interesting with Nunez is reaction of the fans in next 2 home game.

Hes had unwavering support for nearly 2 seasons. However, I think theres been a tipping point with some in last 4-6 weeks. I do wonder how that manifests in a home game if he misplaces a pass or misses a chance.

Ive said on here Id keep Nunez but hes burnt my head out recently. I think he has too much promise not to give him another season. But I do think hes at a crossroads in his Liverpool career, or at least relationship with the crowd, where another 12 months like the last 12 wont be met with universal approval.

Why just Nunez? Who stood up in the last 4-6 weeks?
Scottymuser

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15665 on: Today at 03:54:12 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 03:48:11 pm
What's weird is that you just assume I'd defend Diaz in this argument. I actually think Nunez should play left wing ahead of him, as he's as frustrating as Nunez but Nunez is better on the left, and yeah, I would say it's not good enough from Diaz, what's your point?

Sorry - my point was more in general, I see very little criticism of Diaz, and when he is brought up nobody actually points out his xG performance is basically identical to Nunez - with loads of people saying he has been their best player this last month, or the only one who tries,  etc
PaleBlueDot

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15666 on: Today at 03:54:29 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:33:44 pm
if hes played the same amount of minutes were the same then yes of course - his gaol and assist return /90 is really good despite people bending over backwards to suggest it isn't .. I'd also want him studied in a lab because hitting the woodwork 9 times 2 league seasons in a row should be impossible

I have a totally different knock on Darwin this season to everyone else which is that he hasn't been available enough - what we really want is the exact same performance from him, his finishing luck to revert to the mean (which is likely) but him to not headbutt someone and to not have the injuries/niggles/slow recovery he's had this season ... our best players need to play 3000 league minutes for us to challenge

Okay thanks for answering. Sums up the two sides of the debate. Because of 'good underlying numbers' you'd think another season of 10/11 premier league goals in 24/25 would be enough to warrant starting him again in 25/26...provided he is hitting 'good underlying numbers'.



Mr Dilkington

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15667 on: Today at 03:57:26 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 03:54:29 pm
Okay thanks for answering. Sums up the two sides of the debate. Because of 'good underlying numbers' you'd think another season of 10/11 premier league goals in 24/25 would be enough to warrant starting him again in 25/26...provided he is hitting 'good underlying numbers'.
You're either arguing in bad faith or you aren't actually reading what is being said. Possibly both.
PEG2K

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15668 on: Today at 04:05:07 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 03:52:43 pm
And I fundamentally don't think it is fair for Nunez to get *significantly* more criticism on here given he *has* performed significantly better (Non-Pen goal or assist every 105 mins vs 185).  That should not be up for debate IMO.  Diaz is also in his 3rd season, for us, and is 2 years older (and therefore should be coming into his peak).

Being a number 9 *IS NOT ALL ABOUT SCORING* otherwise we would have judged Bobby a failure for 80% of his career, rather than a legend. 

I'll put it this way - if instead of 11 goals and 8 assists, it was 16 goals and 3 assists - would people have a problem with his season?  As they are *exactly* the same end result for the club, but that way is better for Nunez's personal record.
And what's the purpose of this whataboutism? What's the argument you're looking for re Nunez? Go to the Diaz thread to give him criticism so that it balances out? Oh wait you already did. You wanted to trade him for McNeil.

That aside, you're not good at looking at the big picture are you? We all know Nunez is a traditional 9 and Firmino is the most false 9 you could ever have. Why pretends like they're just "both 9" to serve your agenda?

If you wonder why Nunez is judged mainly for his goals, read my post earlier and see why. As I dont see anynone among the Nunez lovers, even the great Al with all his out-of-context stats, can respond properly to this cold truth backed up with data. Dude is least involved in other sides of our game and mostly involved in the goal scoring phase. Of course he's judged by goals.
Paul JH

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15669 on: Today at 04:07:52 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 03:54:12 pm
Sorry - my point was more in general, I see very little criticism of Diaz, and when he is brought up nobody actually points out his xG performance is basically identical to Nunez - with loads of people saying he has been their best player this last month, or the only one who tries,  etc

Mate, fully agree with you. I think Diaz hasn't been great for a large portion of this season, obviously his Dad situation had a lot to do with that around Christmas etc.

But I'd try Nunez left wing if, and it might happen, someone comes in for Diaz in the summer. I think Nunez best position is left anyway.
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15670 on: Today at 04:07:58 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 04:05:07 pm
And what's the purpose of this whataboutism? What's the argument you're looking for re Nunez? Go to the Diaz thread to give him criticism so that it balances out? Oh wait you already did. You wanted to trade him for McNeil.

That aside, you're not good at looking at the big picture are you? We all know Nunez is a traditional 9 and Firmino is the most false 9 you could ever have. Why pretends like they're just "both 9" to serve your agenda?

If you wonder why Nunez is judged mainly for his goals, read my post earlier and see why. As I dont see anynone among the Nunez lovers, even the great Al, can respond properly to these cold truth backed up with data. Dude is least involved in other sides of our game and mostly involved in the goal scoring phase. Of course he's judged by goals.

If Diaz shot creating action so great why is his xA only 5 and GCA 9 which are both lower than Darwins?

On the Bobby comment, no where near the Technical player is Darwin but why was Bobby's assist's so loved yet it's being totally disregarded in terms of what a 9 can offer?

Isn't it about creating goals for a forward where he scores it or creates a goal what does it honestly matter as long as the team scores?

Why didn't Gakpo play the majority of the league games until recently then since his a similar mold to Bobby?
Mr Dilkington

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15671 on: Today at 04:10:37 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 04:05:07 pm
And what's the purpose of this whataboutism? What's the argument you're looking for re Nunez? Go to the Diaz thread to give him criticism so that it balances out? Oh wait you already did. You wanted to trade him for McNeil.

That aside, you're not good at looking at the big picture are you? We all know Nunez is a traditional 9 and Firmino is the most false 9 you could ever have. Why pretends like they're just "both 9" to serve your agenda?

If you wonder why Nunez is judged mainly for his goals, read my post earlier and see why. As I dont see anynone among the Nunez lovers, even the great Al with all his out-of-context stats, can respond properly to these cold truth backed up with data. Dude is least involved in other sides of our game and mostly involved in the goal scoring phase. Of course he's judged by goals.
The post you've linked there was the perfect encapsulation of the fallacy Ian Graham talks about.
