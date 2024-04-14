« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1033485 times)

« Reply #15520 on: Yesterday at 03:43:05 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 03:03:06 pm
So if a non-pen goal or assist (non-pen as that is always the correct metric to compare players across clubs) every 105 mins if not elite, than what is?  As Mane never managed that, for instance, for us.  And his under-performance to xG is not that much worse than Haaland - a player I'd put money on you thinking he is more than world class for City.

My post was in regard to him being elite outside of goal-scoring. And I was merely asking what that entails. To understand what others think is elite.

Mane was a winger, almost always starting off an attack further back than the other two, who's overall game was head and shoulders above Nunez. He bought much more to the team. If Nunez could do what Mane did but still missed the chances he did this season I don't think anyone would be onto him as much.

Similarly...Haaland is set to be the Premier League top scorer two season in a row. If Nunez was close to that we'd also not be having this conversation.

So either be better on the ball overall or score more goals. He does neither. Which is the main gripe. I acknowledge he has qualities but the question is if the return is enough overall.....and whether or not we can improve on this with a new player.

The answer is no, the return isn't enough and we can absolutely improve on 9 and 11 Premier League goal seasons for two years running. There is not enough there for me to want to risk a third season.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:47:04 pm by PaleBlueDot »
« Reply #15521 on: Yesterday at 03:46:42 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on April 14, 2024, 09:17:37 pm
@SimonBrundish



It's absolutely fucking insane how wasteful he is. This is probably a world record for big chance conversion on this level.
Wasn't this the main issue though and not his xG, xA, etc? That he misses more big chances than any other player in the Top 5 leagues?
« Reply #15522 on: Yesterday at 03:58:29 pm »
Here's a simpler view.

Last season Liverpool finished 5th with 67 points, 19 wins, 10 draws, 9 losses, 75 goals for, 47 against, + 28 goal difference 0 silverware

Nunez made 29 apps, 9 goals, 3 assists and was involved in 16 wins and 6 losses


This season Liverpool are 3rd (and likely to finish there) with 75 points, 24 wins, 7 draws, 4 losses, 77 goals for, 36 against, + 41 goal difference 1 silverware


Nunez has made so far 33 apps, 11 goals, 8 assists and was involved in 21 wins and 3 losses


In other words the team is better and Nunez has been better. Liverpool are almost certainly back in the CL, are still involved in a title charge (eventhough tis most unlikely) and has won a nice piece of silverware. Tis a good season and it's a shame to tie ourselves in knots because one of our forwards isn't everything people want him to be. He is effective and as much part of our improved form this season as any other player in the team.

I sometimes think our fans dislike Nunez because he gets mocked by the opposition so much. But he is still a very good option to have, even if his form has tailed off at the latter end of the season.

Just for comparison, Kai Havertz, who is currently being raved about, has 24 apps in the league this season, 12 goals, 4 assists, 25 wins and 4 losses.

It's funny how fortunes change and opinions too. Nunez is plenty good enough, I would prefer to get more attackers than start the whole 'replace a forward I don't like' game.

« Reply #15523 on: Yesterday at 04:04:45 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 03:46:42 pm
Wasn't this the main issue though and not his xG, xA, etc? That he misses more big chances than any other player in the Top 5 leagues?
It is the main issue.

He's a whole lotta X and not a lotta G. Even though we get to hear all the time how the root of the problem is simply bad luck what gets ignored is that Darwin at 24 doesn't have a developed finish which is why he's anxious and panicking in big chances. It simply shows he hasn't worked on it as much as he should.

Anyone at this level going for the power in the general direction of a target almost every single time instead of going for the placement in the most composed manner possible is gonna struggle to get the goal return they hope for. For all we know he can continue for years being significantly under his XG. Developing a go to finish or two would help him immensely as it'd potentially take a lot of anxiety and rush out of those big chances.

« Reply #15524 on: Yesterday at 04:09:40 pm »
All the stats and xG and whatnot can get to fuck.  He's missed an awful lot of chances in April when it's been critical.  Score 3 or 4 of them and we're still in the frame for the PL.
« Reply #15525 on: Yesterday at 04:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 03:46:42 pm
Wasn't this the main issue though and not his xG, xA, etc? That he misses more big chances than any other player in the Top 5 leagues?

23/24  Nunez 11 League goals + 8 assists..........26 big chances missed.
19/20  Firmino 9 League goals + 8 assists..........20 big chances missed.
11/12  Suarez 11 League goals +3 assists..........21 big chances missed.

At least he is in good company.
« Reply #15526 on: Yesterday at 04:22:05 pm »
Diaz or Nunez cutting in from the left is an easy one and Diaz wouldn't lose much on the right, probably suit him more just getting to the byline and cutting it back or crossing with his stronger foot.
« Reply #15527 on: Yesterday at 04:24:09 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Yesterday at 03:38:01 pm
They're all fair game but this is the Nunez thread.

Salah needs to go this summer or next. Gakpo and Diaz clearly aren't going to be putting up high level numbers in terms of goals scored either. But their profligacy don't make Darwin any more likely to either.

Darwin's work outside of his goalscoring is constantly referenced as a reason he's worth persisting with, but Diaz's work getting us up the pitch, his relentless work ethic, his fantastic attitude and application, never hiding or shirking responsibility in taking the ball isn't used in the same way to defend him it's his lack of numbers on the board...?

As ever, these things mostly boil down to who you like and who you don't. You'll overlook Nunez's flaws but those same flaws existing an a player you don't like as much are defining. Nunez brings more besides just his top level numbers you have to look deeper, he does so much good work for the team. Ignore Diaz's though that guys a bum.

I never said Diaz was a bum I just don't understand how people praise one player for a month of form and then someone whos been out of form is now the scapegoat.

The whole team lost the league not individuals.

I would also argue going down 1-0 in half the games from mostly our own fault puts added extra pressure on strikers to score etc
« Reply #15528 on: Yesterday at 04:24:40 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 04:04:45 pm
It is the main issue.

He's a whole lotta X and not a lotta G. Even though we get to hear all the time how the root of the problem is simply bad luck what gets ignored is that Darwin at 24 doesn't have a developed finish which is why he's anxious and panicking in big chances. It simply shows he hasn't worked on it as much as he should.

Anyone at this level going for the power in the general direction of a target almost every single time instead of going for the placement in the most composed manner possible is gonna struggle to get the goal return they hope for. For all we know he can continue for years being significantly under his XG. Developing a go to finish or two would help him immensely as it'd potentially take a lot of anxiety and rush out of those big chances.



It is only this season that has skewed his goals to xG. Prior to this season he was at 57 goals from an xG of 58.4 throughout his League career.

Jota is an example of how one season can change things. Prior to this season Jota was at 47 goals from an xG of 49.4.

Jota has had a freakish season in which he has scored 10 League goals from an xG of 5.3. Nunez has had a freakish season in which he has continually hit the woodwork.
« Reply #15529 on: Yesterday at 04:32:30 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 03:58:29 pm
Here's a simpler view.

Last season Liverpool finished 5th with 67 points, 19 wins, 10 draws, 9 losses, 75 goals for, 47 against, + 28 goal difference 0 silverware

Nunez made 29 apps, 9 goals, 3 assists and was involved in 16 wins and 6 losses


This season Liverpool are 3rd (and likely to finish there) with 75 points, 24 wins, 7 draws, 4 losses, 77 goals for, 36 against, + 41 goal difference 1 silverware


Nunez has made so far 33 apps, 11 goals, 8 assists and was involved in 21 wins and 3 losses


In other words the team is better and Nunez has been better. Liverpool are almost certainly back in the CL, are still involved in a title charge (eventhough tis most unlikely) and has won a nice piece of silverware. Tis a good season and it's a shame to tie ourselves in knots because one of our forwards isn't everything people want him to be. He is effective and as much part of our improved form this season as any other player in the team.

I sometimes think our fans dislike Nunez because he gets mocked by the opposition so much. But he is still a very good option to have, even if his form has tailed off at the latter end of the season.

Just for comparison, Kai Havertz, who is currently being raved about, has 24 apps in the league this season, 12 goals, 4 assists, 25 wins and 4 losses.

It's funny how fortunes change and opinions too. Nunez is plenty good enough, I would prefer to get more attackers than start the whole 'replace a forward I don't like' game.


👌👍
« Reply #15530 on: Yesterday at 04:49:21 pm »


Those who think he is good enough will get their wish as he will get a chance with Slot. Those who think the opposite will get what they ask for as he needs to step up to world class or he will not continue to be a starter so what are you arguing about we don't even know if he will be used as a striker or wide forward with Slot.
« Reply #15531 on: Yesterday at 04:50:42 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 04:24:09 pm
I never said Diaz was a bum I just don't understand how people praise one player for a month of form and then someone whos been out of form is now the scapegoat.

The whole team lost the league not individuals.

I would also argue going down 1-0 in half the games from mostly our own fault puts added extra pressure on strikers to score etc

There's nothing wrong with Nunez being held to a higher standard when it comes to putting the ball in the net.

He's a capital C capital F centre forward.

He's not a winger/wide forward like Diaz who's often picking the ball up 50yds from goal hugging a touchline and covering a hell of a lot of ground before he even gets to the 18yd box.

He's not Gakpo who's a converted wide player, a gadget guy who's played at 7, 8, 10 and when he is a 9 he's more adept coming short and being a false 9 that a full fat CF.

Darwin is our guy between the width of the goal. That's his job. Putting the ball in the net is what he's there for. Cos he's not doing all the other stuff that a CF who's not your reliable source of goals is being asked to do. He doesn't knit our play up to and around the box. He doesn't drop in to midfield. He doesn't sacrifice his goalscoring positions in order to accentuate those of others by battling and holding off CBs with balls played in to his chest or in the air.

Nunez is a pure no9 who doesn't score enough goals. That's why he gets more heat than someone like Diaz.

Jota however is much more adjacent to Nunez and probably does deserve the smoke just as much as Darwin does for not being a reliable enough source of goals. Just so happens that if you're out of sight your often out of mind. Jota slips through the cracks because he's a crock.
« Reply #15532 on: Yesterday at 04:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Yesterday at 04:50:42 pm
There's nothing wrong with Nunez being held to a higher standard when it comes to putting the ball in the net.

He's a capital C capital F centre forward.

He's not a winger/wide forward like Diaz who's often picking the ball up 50yds from goal hugging a touchline and covering a hell of a lot of ground before he even gets to the 18yd box.

He's not Gakpo who's a converted wide player, a gadget guy who's played at 7, 8, 10 and when he is a 9 he's more adept coming short and being a false 9 that a full fat CF.

Darwin is our guy between the width of the goal. That's his job. Putting the ball in the net is what he's there for. Cos he's not doing all the other stuff that a CF who's not your reliable source of goals is being asked to do. He doesn't knit our play up to and around the box. He doesn't drop in to midfield. He doesn't sacrifice his goalscoring positions in order to accentuate those of others by battling and holding off CBs with balls played in to his chest or in the air.

Nunez is a pure no9 who doesn't score enough goals. That's why he gets more heat than someone like Diaz.

Jota however is much more adjacent to Nunez and probably does deserve the smoke just as much as Darwin does for not being a reliable enough source of goals. Just so happens that if you're out of sight your often out of mind. Jota slips through the cracks because he's a crock.

Who is the Darwin Nunez who we have used on the left then?
« Reply #15533 on: Yesterday at 05:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 02:43:05 pm
So many of the posts in here merit genuine derision. Your latest one joins an increasingly long list. It's not aimed specifically at you. It's aimed at anyone who sees Nunez's actual output (never mind the underlying numbers which are disputed) and asks, 'what does Nunez actually do?' or 'he's rubbish' or 'he's not good enough'. For another example of a post that merits derision see the one directly above this.

Not the whole post is wrong. Simeone and Mourinho, multiple title and European champions, and nearly any other manager youd think of some repute would be all over 31 g+a 
« Reply #15534 on: Yesterday at 05:05:46 pm »
Would be interesting to see his numbers contrasted to Timo Werners first season at Chelsea
« Reply #15535 on: Yesterday at 05:16:08 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:24:40 pm
It is only this season that has skewed his goals to xG. Prior to this season he was at 57 goals from an xG of 58.4 throughout his League career.

Jota is an example of how one season can change things. Prior to this season Jota was at 47 goals from an xG of 49.4.

Jota has had a freakish season in which he has scored 10 League goals from an xG of 5.3. Nunez has had a freakish season in which he has continually hit the woodwork.

I'm not sure you can equate seasons in weaker leagues in uruguay and portugal with what he has done with us for 2 yrs,  . But If you want to do that so badly, should we appoint Roy Hodgson as new manager based his terrific work in scandinavia and ignore his time previously as our manager?
« Reply #15536 on: Yesterday at 05:22:01 pm »
Nunez isn't elite outside of his goal contributions. I don't think that has been anyone's argument (though correct me if I am wrong). He is an average presser, weak at link up play outside of chance creation, and generally not involved in too much build up play. He is also offside a lot. But that goes for most elite forwards (except, I think, the offside thing - which I would cautiously suggest is the weakest part of his game without having done a huge amount of research on the topic).

What he is very good at is creating chances for himself and others, taking high value shots, and non-penalty goal contributions per time spent on the pitch, and his underlying numbers are fantastic giving confidence that this will likely continue or improve. These are the most important qualities in a forward and what is valued in football. On these metrics, he is elite. These are the qualities which we would look for, in the event that we look to buy a forward. 

If you value the other things more, fine. I strongly disagree, but that is to some degree a subjective matter (though there is quantitative evidence which suggests the things that he is elite have greater impact in terms of winning football games).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:26:18 pm by CowboyKangaroo »
« Reply #15537 on: Yesterday at 05:25:36 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 05:16:08 pm
I'm not sure you can equate seasons in weaker leagues in uruguay and portugal with what he has done with us for 2 yrs,  . But If you want to do that so badly, should we appoint Roy Hodgson as new manager based his terrific work in scandinavia and ignore his time previously as our manager?

How about his record in 2026 qualifiers for Uruguay then? He has played 5.1 worth of 90 minutes and scored 5 goals and had 2 assists. So .98 goals per 90 and 1.38 G + A per 90.

Unless scoring against the likes of Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Bolivia isn't worthy enough for you?
« Reply #15538 on: Yesterday at 05:38:09 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Yesterday at 04:09:40 pm
All the stats and xG and whatnot can get to fuck.  He's missed an awful lot of chances in April when it's been critical.  Score 3 or 4 of them and we're still in the frame for the PL.

Thank you. Crystal Palace. Everton. Both moments the title fell apart for us.
Goals change matches.
« Reply #15539 on: Yesterday at 06:10:41 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 05:38:09 pm
Thank you. Crystal Palace. Everton. Both moments the title fell apart for us.
Goals change matches.
Atalanta first leg at anfield. Score that and we are still on europe.
« Reply #15540 on: Yesterday at 06:11:14 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 05:38:09 pm
Thank you. Crystal Palace. Everton. Both moments the title fell apart for us.
Goals change matches.
Salah and Diaz have missed just as easy chances just in the last month
« Reply #15541 on: Yesterday at 06:18:08 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 06:10:41 pm
Atalanta first leg at anfield. Score that and we are still on europe.

If only he had stayed onside. Oh sorry that was Salah.
« Reply #15542 on: Yesterday at 06:22:43 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 05:38:09 pm
Thank you. Crystal Palace. Everton. Both moments the title fell apart for us.
Goals change matches.

Are we going to ignore we were lucky aginst Everton not to be 2 goals down after the first 30 minutes
« Reply #15543 on: Yesterday at 06:25:41 pm »
Just read this thread on Nunez from 2 years ago before we signed him. Its absolutely spot on in pointing out his flaws and where hed struggle. Just find it a bit weird some random fella on twitter seen this coming but we didnt. I know Twitter is full of these tactico melts but this guy is precise and accurate in his assessment and weve all seen it come to fruition.

https://twitter.com/taistofcb/status/1514983927059996681?s=46

For those that don't have an X account. Ill pick out a few things I found interesting but its all spot on.

- As seen against Liverpool with his 2 disallowed goals, he has an extremely frustrating, Inzaghi-esque tendency to get caught offside basically every game [1.0 Offsides p90].

Since moving to Benfica last season, no player has been caught offside in the league more times than him

This demonstrates that, despite his game revolving around constantly making runs in behind, he doesnt always time them that well.

And its questionable if hed even have that many opportunities to run in behind in a possession-based top team, playing mostly against deep blocks

- Another major concern is just how limited he is technically, which is probably a result of him always being able to rely on his pace & strength.
His touch often lets him down [3.4 Unsucc. Touches p90].
He under hits passes & at times doesnt get a clean connection when shooting

- Along with his technique, his decision making, in particular in the final 3rd, can be quite hasty & generally suspect.
At times releasing the ball at the wrong time after decelerating.

Despite what his assist numbers might suggest, he isnt a huge creator
x.com/goncalovmmll/s

- Despite being 1.87m tall & strong, he doesnt use his body that well & his hold-up play is inconsistent.

Whilst he scored a few uncontested headers, his heading technique isnt perfect & his timing isnt great.

He also only wins 1.1 Aerials p90 & has an Aerial Win Rate of 36.7%

- A lot of those things point to the fact that he isnt really a lone striker.

As shown by his heatmap, he loves to drift out wide & operate in the left channel.

Which is, why more often than not, he has been playing as part of a strike partnership or in off the left at Benfica

This is all from 2022. As I've said previously I really hopes he goes on to prove we wrong but that thread is damning. All those weaknesses in his game back then, are still there today.
« Reply #15544 on: Yesterday at 06:43:53 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 06:25:41 pm
I think he could benefit from adding more muscle mass to his frame this summer. He is too slight at times for his height. It shows in his aerial duels. Too easy to put off with a nudge. We can't control possession by lumping to his head when we need to. I'd argue that is true for his shooting as well. Lean into him a little and he misses the target. A few facets of his game should improve if he adds half a stone or so. His body should be mature enough to handle it now. Extra weight might reduce his stamina when sprinting, but should help against low blocks. If he doesn't want to place his shots, he can just hit them that much harder.     
« Reply #15545 on: Yesterday at 06:51:07 pm »
He is a good striker, and with the tiniest bit more could be very good. There are some key ingredients there to be elite.

We all know the score. He needs to convert more of his chances.

I'm looking forward to seeing what he does under Slot. Obviously if he doesn't improve the finishing, he will become more of a rotation option, or possibly a wide man for us, and we will find another solution through the middle.

There is plenty of evidence for both his detractors and his supporters to look at. The truth is usually something in the middle. If he finished more of his chances, we are in business and won't look back. If he does not, he will probably be replaced. But I think he will have a year under Slot and we will see what's what.
« Reply #15546 on: Yesterday at 07:05:37 pm »
A lot of talk about Nunez G+A per 90. I'm sure Lukaku featured in the top 10 for G+A per 90 a few years back. His numbers at Everton were good. First season at Utd was decent too.

Though you had to look beyond the numbers when judging him. Beyond the numbers he was an awful footballer with some glaring weaknesses. As it applied to Lukaku back then, the same applies to Nunez now. Nunez is our very own Lukaku. We mocked Lukaku when he was at Chelsea and Utd and unfortunately we have that very same ilk of a player in our attack.

Every basic attribute you need to be an attacker at a big club, Lukaku and Nunez come out lacking. Lukaku had the likes of Mourinho and Conte always willing to back him. Here's hoping both find themselves at a club who can afford Nunez and take him off us sometime soon. Simeone is another one you can trust to take a liking to him.

We can then start looking for a forward who is backed up through the underlying data, but most importantly is an actual footballer too.
« Reply #15547 on: Yesterday at 07:14:32 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on April 14, 2024, 09:17:37 pm
@SimonBrundish



It's absolutely fucking insane how wasteful he is. This is probably a world record for big chance conversion on this level.

Shocking.

One way that can improve is to stop this crusade he has in trying to constantly aim for the keepers head. He would find better satisfaction in hitting the net.
« Reply #15548 on: Yesterday at 07:14:37 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 06:25:41 pm
Just read this thread on Nunez from 2 years ago before we signed him. Its absolutely spot on in pointing out his flaws and where hed struggle. Just find it a bit weird some random fella on twitter seen this coming but we didnt. I know Twitter is full of these tactico melts but this guy is precise and accurate in his assessment and weve all seen it come to fruition.

https://twitter.com/taistofcb/status/1514983927059996681?s=46

For those that don't have an X account. Ill pick out a few things I found interesting but its all spot on.

- As seen against Liverpool with his 2 disallowed goals, he has an extremely frustrating, Inzaghi-esque tendency to get caught offside basically every game [1.0 Offsides p90].

Since moving to Benfica last season, no player has been caught offside in the league more times than him

This demonstrates that, despite his game revolving around constantly making runs in behind, he doesnt always time them that well.

And its questionable if hed even have that many opportunities to run in behind in a possession-based top team, playing mostly against deep blocks

- Another major concern is just how limited he is technically, which is probably a result of him always being able to rely on his pace & strength.
His touch often lets him down [3.4 Unsucc. Touches p90].
He under hits passes & at times doesnt get a clean connection when shooting

- Along with his technique, his decision making, in particular in the final 3rd, can be quite hasty & generally suspect.
At times releasing the ball at the wrong time after decelerating.

Despite what his assist numbers might suggest, he isnt a huge creator
x.com/goncalovmmll/s

- Despite being 1.87m tall & strong, he doesnt use his body that well & his hold-up play is inconsistent.

Whilst he scored a few uncontested headers, his heading technique isnt perfect & his timing isnt great.

He also only wins 1.1 Aerials p90 & has an Aerial Win Rate of 36.7%

- A lot of those things point to the fact that he isnt really a lone striker.

As shown by his heatmap, he loves to drift out wide & operate in the left channel.

Which is, why more often than not, he has been playing as part of a strike partnership or in off the left at Benfica

This is all from 2022. As I've said previously I really hopes he goes on to prove we wrong but that thread is damning. All those weaknesses in his game back then, are still there today.

Oh they probably did see this coming. Which is why Edwards and Co wanted to sign someone else. Klopp wanted and got him.

Most of this analysis will not be taken on board by some on here.
« Reply #15549 on: Yesterday at 07:49:58 pm »
I wonder what the nerds make of the data comparison between the guy they wanted, Nkunku, and Nunez, now. Nunez has pretty top level production so presumably Nkunku is off the scale data wise
Logged

Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:49:58 pm
I wonder what the nerds make of the data comparison between the guy they wanted, Nkunku, and Nunez, now. Nunez has pretty top level production so presumably Nkunku is off the scale data wise

In hindsight now Darwin was the better signing of course purely for availability. If Nkunku was fit all season he would be clear.

Btw, what you deem 'top level production' might not be the metric they seek.
« Reply #15551 on: Yesterday at 09:26:13 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 07:58:09 pm
In hindsight now Darwin was the better signing of course purely for availability. If Nkunku was fit all season he would be clear.

Btw, what you deem 'top level production' might not be the metric they seek.
It all seems very reminiscent of the internal Firminho vs Benteke debates back in the day.
« Reply #15552 on: Yesterday at 09:44:26 pm »
Quote from: DLF on Yesterday at 09:26:13 pm
It all seems very reminiscent of the internal Firminho vs Benteke debates back in the day.

Except this time we have a legendary manager who made the right decision.
« Reply #15553 on: Yesterday at 09:59:58 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 07:58:09 pm
In hindsight now Darwin was the better signing of course purely for availability. If Nkunku was fit all season he would be clear.

Btw, what you deem 'top level production' might not be the metric they seek.

Wheres the Graham quote about shots and how nothing else matters when you need it?
« Reply #15554 on: Yesterday at 10:00:32 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 09:44:26 pm
Except this time we have a legendary manager who made the right decision.
For his team.
« Reply #15555 on: Yesterday at 10:38:58 pm »
Personally I think he gets another season then Slot will get shot (of him).

Hes not the type of player you can rely upon to bail you out consistently (yes hes done it once or twice throughout the season but when it came to the crunch he can't be relied upon).

Conversely he's the sort of player that if you persist with you'd run the risk of your job.
« Reply #15556 on: Yesterday at 10:42:07 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 06:25:41 pm
Just read this thread on Nunez from 2 years ago before we signed him. Its absolutely spot on in pointing out his flaws and where hed struggle. Just find it a bit weird some random fella on twitter seen this coming but we didnt. I know Twitter is full of these tactico melts but this guy is precise and accurate in his assessment and weve all seen it come to fruition.

https://twitter.com/taistofcb/status/1514983927059996681?s=46

For those that don't have an X account. Ill pick out a few things I found interesting but its all spot on.

- As seen against Liverpool with his 2 disallowed goals, he has an extremely frustrating, Inzaghi-esque tendency to get caught offside basically every game [1.0 Offsides p90].

Since moving to Benfica last season, no player has been caught offside in the league more times than him

This demonstrates that, despite his game revolving around constantly making runs in behind, he doesnt always time them that well.

And its questionable if hed even have that many opportunities to run in behind in a possession-based top team, playing mostly against deep blocks

- Another major concern is just how limited he is technically, which is probably a result of him always being able to rely on his pace & strength.
His touch often lets him down [3.4 Unsucc. Touches p90].
He under hits passes & at times doesnt get a clean connection when shooting

- Along with his technique, his decision making, in particular in the final 3rd, can be quite hasty & generally suspect.
At times releasing the ball at the wrong time after decelerating.

Despite what his assist numbers might suggest, he isnt a huge creator
x.com/goncalovmmll/s

- Despite being 1.87m tall & strong, he doesnt use his body that well & his hold-up play is inconsistent.

Whilst he scored a few uncontested headers, his heading technique isnt perfect & his timing isnt great.

He also only wins 1.1 Aerials p90 & has an Aerial Win Rate of 36.7%

- A lot of those things point to the fact that he isnt really a lone striker.

As shown by his heatmap, he loves to drift out wide & operate in the left channel.

Which is, why more often than not, he has been playing as part of a strike partnership or in off the left at Benfica

This is all from 2022. As I've said previously I really hopes he goes on to prove we wrong but that thread is damning. All those weaknesses in his game back then, are still there today.

It's what happens when you sign players mainly based on a good game against us. We did the same with Minamino, although with less money at stake. Benteke another one.

There's a reason we have the data models in place to ensure we sign players who are at least on paper are a good fit, although there's never a guarantee with transfers. It's why you have the sporting director model as well.
« Reply #15557 on: Today at 12:11:51 am »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on April 29, 2024, 10:37:13 pm
Well thankfully we dodged the Nkunku bullet. We may never know if he's as good as Darwin due to him making Naby Keita look like dead pool. He's also 2 years older.

Nunez has been both good and disappointing.  He's become a hate figure for many in the fanbase but personally what's frustrated me are the 3 or 4 howlers. (Luton springs to mind). Bad luck has played a part. World class saves and hitting the post have been a feature.  There's no doubt he'll be a Liverpool player next season and realistically if he had 5 more goals this season he'd be as good as anyone in the league.  It will be interesting to see how a new manager works with him.

The Nkunku interest was nonsense Im afraid, based on what we now know. We have a well functioning backroom staff and hierarchy and I can guarantee you they would never have signed, or been remotely interested in, a player the manager publicly described as a talking donkey. It would never happen in this iteration of LFC.
« Reply #15558 on: Today at 12:35:07 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:11:51 am
The Nkunku interest was nonsense Im afraid, based on what we now know. We have a well functioning backroom staff and hierarchy and I can guarantee you they would never have signed, or been remotely interested in, a player the manager publicly described as a talking donkey. It would never happen in this iteration of LFC.

« Reply #15559 on: Today at 12:45:45 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:57:37 pm
Who is the Darwin Nunez who we have used on the left then?
Nobody lol. Nunez played LW 3 times in the league this season as listed by fbref, but when you check the actual heat map, only once has he actually played LW (the 4-0 at Bournemouth when Jota played striker).

You're implying that he also does the other jobs (building up play, picking up the ball from deep, pressing, defending etc.) as much as our other forwards do. No he doesn't.

Since you like stats here are some to disprove your above implication: Nunez has the lowest per90 numbers in the entire team (excluding the kids) in terms of passes, completed passes, progressive passes, touches, carries, recoveries, and tackles + interceptions (actually the last one one is second lowest, higher than Salah).

He's also lowest in take-ons, shot-creating actions and fouls drawn among our forwards, and second lowest in fouls commited, yet highest in yellow cards (probably due to his reactions).
He's lowest in the team in passes received, but at the same time 3rd highest in progressive passes received (meaning he doesn't drop deep to be involved in build up much, but receives the final balls more often).
He's obviously highest in the team in shots taken, and of course, offside (by a fucking mile, in fact almost equals the next 3 combined lol).

All of those numbers point to a forward who is involved the least in the general play of his team, and only focuses on one job: making runs and scoring goals. And it fits the eye test. So of course he is judged mostly by his end products while the other forwards get some leeway.

This also highlights how ludicrous it is that I saw in some pages ago when you or someone posted Mane and Firmino's GA numbers and be like: "oh look, Nunez's output is as good as these guys". Yeah. No shit. He has one job to do while Firmino and Mane had ten.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:50:04 am by PEG2K »
