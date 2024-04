Who is the Darwin Nunez who we have used on the left then?



Nobody lol. Nunez played LW 3 times in the league this season as listed by fbref , but when you check the actual heat map, only once has he actually played LW (the 4-0 at Bournemouth when Jota played striker).You're implying that he also does the other jobs (building up play, picking up the ball from deep, pressing, defending etc.) as much as our other forwards do. No he doesn't.Since you like stats here are some to disprove your above implication: Nunez has the(actually the last one one is second lowest, higher than Salah)., and second lowest in fouls commited, yet highest in yellow cards (probably due to his reactions).He's lowest in the team in passes received, but at the same time 3rd highest in progressive passes received (meaning he doesn't drop deep to be involved in build up much, but receives the final balls more often).He's obviously(by a fucking mile, in fact almost equals the next 3 combined lol).All of those numbers point to a forward who is involved the least in the general play of his team, and only focuses on one job: making runs and scoring goals. And it fits the eye test. So of course he is judged mostly by his end products while the other forwards get some leeway.This also highlights how ludicrous it is that I saw in some pages ago when you or someone posted Mane and Firmino's GA numbers and be like: "oh look, Nunez's output is as good as these guys". Yeah. No shit. He has one job to do while Firmino and Mane had ten.