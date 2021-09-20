« previous next »
George Best - on a par with Messi?

Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Yesterday at 12:41:20 am
Saw him few times in the flesh, truly outstanding player,  certainly could be mentioned in the Maradona, Messi conversation, but for me Maradona was the king, put up with the brutality Best was subjected to that Messi wasn't, but it's so subjective and difficult to compare players, especially over different eras and positions and of course Best's potential was unfilled as he retired early because of alcoholism but fantastic player and surprisingly likeable, mind you I liked Denis Law out of their team as well, far too magnanimous as a young kid had to wait till 12 before I started going around for the Manc coaches ;D
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Saw him few times in the flesh, truly outstanding player,  certainly could be mentioned in the Maradona, Messi conversation, but for me Maradona was the king, put up with the brutality Best was subjected to that Messi wasn't, but it's so subjective and difficult to compare players, especially over different eras and positions and of course Best's potential was unfilled as he retired early because of alcoholism but fantastic player and surprisingly likeable, mind you I liked Denis Law out of their team as well, far too magnanimous as a young kid had to wait till 12 before I started going around for the Manc coaches ;D
Maradona is better than Messi imo. He'd be far better in today's games with better officiating, better support system, lighter balls and better teammates(No bosman and foreigner rules). I get using Messi's longetivity as an argument but would he be able to take the same potentially career-ending tackles Maradona regularly took and play for as long as he has?
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
I have seen a video of Messi as a kid and the other kids were sticking in the same kinds of tackles that Best was riding and he just kept going, Ramos has tried to cripple him multiple times and Messi still went at him, so I do think Messi would have done well in that age, Ronaldo would be fucking crying in a corner. Not sure how Messi would cope wearing the boots of the day and the weight of the balls. When you see a modern player swerve a ball, you know the ball is helping a lot, when you look at players from that age and what they did with the things, unless you've kicked a ball from those days, you'll never get the difference.

I dread to think how a 1960's George Best would have been in this day and age with all the money.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
What an amazing video. And you're right Timbo. There's stuff in there I certainly haven't seen before. I wouldn't have thought that possible until I saw the video.

George is the greatest British player of all time. I don't think any sane person would question that. I believe he's also on the level with Pele, Maradona and Cruyff. What he lacked of course was an international tournament to showcase his skills. Those three had 62, 70 (Pele), 74 (Cruyff) and 86 (Maradona). But Best played in a fearsome league against some top class teams in a way perhaps the others didn't (bar three intense years in Serie-A for Maradona at Napoli). In some ways it was a golden age of English football (with us, Man United, Everton, Man City, Leeds and Arsenal leading the way). And of course Best excelled in European competition too. 

The video is faithful to his skills. The extraordinary balance, the two-footedness of his dribbling, the cheek and audacity, the speed (of course), the vision, the imagination, the courage and an ice-cold composure in the box (while defenders are flinging themselves all over the place). He was often too greedy I suppose, a little drunk on his own sublime skills, but so was Maradona. It's a small price. And in any case 'greed' on a football pitch can be misunderstood. I love it in the video where Law throws his hands up in disgust at not being fed a simple square pass by Best. And yet Best's chosen alternative (a back heel which came to nothing because a teammate failed to read it) was absolutely the right option. The thing was sitting on a plate for Kidd (?) in a way it wouldn't have been for Law. In fact the pass is so good that the ball sits alone on the penalty spot for about five minutes before anyone has read it. 

I saw him play in the flesh three times (all against Huddersfield Town) in 1970-72. He must have put an extra 20,000 on the gate at Leeds Road. At the height of his powers, but about to begin a precipitous decline. My dad was a Finney man, as loyal to the idea of Tom Finney as an extravagantly skilled working-man as he was to the notion of Finney as a brilliant footballer. But, despite George's long hair and his 'rock n roll' style, Dad adored Best too. In fact he raved about him and also put him on a level with Pele. I hated it when he didn't agree with me, a few years later, that Kevin Keegan was from same pantheon (he was right).

But....to answer your question Timbo. Messi is a tad better. Messi is the greatest of all time. Many people see that right now of course. But we'll all see it I think when Messi finally retires and a patina of nostalgia begins to coat him.

Not to take anything away from George Best though. Brilliant.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
I have seen a video of Messi as a kid and the other kids were sticking in the same kinds of tackles that Best was riding and he just kept going, Ramos has tried to cripple him multiple times and Messi still went at him, so I do think Messi would have done well in that age, Ronaldo would be fucking crying in a corner. Not sure how Messi would cope wearing the boots of the day and the weight of the balls. When you see a modern player swerve a ball, you know the ball is helping a lot, when you look at players from that age and what they did with the things, unless you've kicked a ball from those days, you'll never get the difference.

I dread to think how a 1960's George Best would have been in this day and age with all the money.

I agree with the jist of your post. I really think Best is one of the greatest pure wingers in the game along with Garrincha, but by the looks of it, not many here have watched Messi that much in La Liga. Players tried to hack him every week, the way he anticipated challenges and rode them was elite level. It's not just Ramos or Atletico. Teams like Espanyol, Levante and quite frankly most of the league had tried to hack him game after game, they just failed to do so. He just dribbled through them because, he was ahead in his mind what the defender was going to do and always seemed to evade challenges. Messi has been an elite goalscorer, dribbler and playmaker - a combo rarely seen in football, the only other player who was similar in being elite in all three of those was Pele from what I've seen of him. Maradona was an elite dribbler and playmaker, but he wasn't an elite goalscorer. Messi>Maradona>Best.

Coming to the topic, I've not seen Best in flesh, but I've seen a number of his games back and he must be one of the greatest ever players to have played in the English League. Slightly controversial maybe, I do think that Best was better than King Kenny, but then they were skilled in different ways.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
I agree with the jist of your post. I really think Best is one of the greatest pure wingers in the game along with Garrincha, but by the looks of it, not many here have watched Messi that much in La Liga. Players tried to hack him every week, the way he anticipated challenges and rode them was elite level. It's not just Ramos or Atletico. Teams like Espanyol, Levante and quite frankly most of the league had tried to hack him game after game, they just failed to do so. He just dribbled through them because, he was ahead in his mind what the defender was going to do and always seemed to evade challenges. Messi has been an elite goalscorer, dribbler and playmaker - a combo rarely seen in football, the only other player who was similar in being elite in all three of those was Pele from what I've seen of him. Maradona was an elite dribbler and playmaker, but he wasn't an elite goalscorer. Messi>Maradona>Best.

Coming to the topic, I've not seen Best in flesh, but I've seen a number of his games back and he must be one of the greatest ever players to have played in the English League. Slightly controversial maybe, I do think that Best was better than King Kenny, but then they were skilled in different ways.
You can't compare them to what Maradona used to endure. Look at the number of brutal tackles in this video:

https://youtu.be/iqzXw3fygBg

In just 1 game!
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Georgie Best - my favourite player ever. And I say that as someone who is as fervent a Red as any and fucking hate anything Manc. Except Bestie of course. Anyroad, just come across the most complete compilation of Bestie at his unique best (thank you Filler lad).

Sure Messis career and honours dwarfs Besties whose top flight career was cut harrowingly short at the prime age of 26/27 by the booze. Yet his top flight career still spanned a good ten years and pound for pound Im not sure if any attacking player even Messi can outstrip whats on this compilation. Match it? Sure. Thats inevitable with Messis unrivalled pantheon of everything hes done including very likely every fart. But eclipse it skill for skill? Hmm. Not sure. Then again I am a Best disciple and Im no Messi afficianado. So do put me right if Im just clinging to my nostalgia. But not sure how youll sway me after my drooling over the following montage.

https://youtu.be/ZuOkQYayFUI

 :)

What a fantastic video...  Georgie Best makes my soul jump, this kind of instinctual dribbling, evasion from exasperated and tormented defenders, and the clinical accuracy is such a rare combination.

Its mercurial, and levitating.  Al, I am a bit like you about Manctown, but I see Bestie as the eponymous magical immigrant savior coming from Northern Ireland to burst onto the English scene.  Whether it is Zidane (French Algeria), or Gullit/Rijkaard (Suriname roots) or John Barnes (Jamaican roots), I feel like Bestie changed the game for the better.  In similar ways to Di Stefano or Eusebio, but introduced a whole other level of football intelligence and guile.

Here's to you Al, what a great 18 minutes of football watching pleasure!
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
You can't compare them to what Maradona used to endure. Look at the number of brutal tackles in this video:

https://youtu.be/iqzXw3fygBg

In just 1 game!
he's right, you've obviously not watched him enough. I probably watched every Barcelona game for a 10 year period and numerous players have tried to break his legs, starting from his first el clasico with Emerson nearly breaking his ankle to Amorbieta nearly blinding him and Mark Van Bommel elbowing him (as Mark Van Bommel does :D), if you watched the 5-0 game vs Mourinho's Real Madrid game back, you could tell he was specifically targetted. It's a myth there's not horrible tackles now, the difference is the physique of the players is improved, some are just too quick to be caught. I'm sure there's a youtube compilation somewhere of Ramos on Messi.

That's also one of the many reasons why George Best was so good, he was so quick and instinctively avoided those ridiculous challenges.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Great compilation, videos like that are one of the reasons I love football.

Never got to see Best play but from everything i've seen and heard he was an exceptional talent. Its so fascinating watching football from this era too, some of the things players could do is mindblowing.

One thing I do wonder... why is how horrendous some of the defending is never mentioned? You have things that made the game a lot harder mentioned to elevate how impressive things are but there's never any balance in mentioning how bad some things were. You show someones best bits now and the defending is ALWAYS mentioned
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
he's right, you've obviously not watched him enough. I probably watched every Barcelona game for a 10 year period and numerous players have tried to break his legs, starting from his first el clasico with Emerson nearly breaking his ankle to Amorbieta nearly blinding him and Mark Van Bommel elbowing him (as Mark Van Bommel does :D), if you watched the 5-0 game vs Mourinho's Real Madrid game back, you could tell he was specifically targetted. It's a myth there's not horrible tackles now, the difference is the physique of the players is improved, some are just too quick to be caught. I'm sure there's a youtube compilation somewhere of Ramos on Messi.

That's also one of the many reasons why George Best was so good, he was so quick and instinctively avoided those ridiculous challenges.
Refs let a lot more go during Maradona's time mate. Imagine how good he'd be today. Messi would be worse if he played in his era.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Refs let a lot more go during Maradona's time mate. Imagine how good he'd be today. Messi would be worse if he played in his era.

Nah, this is just speculation. You never know. Messi could very well have evaded challenges in that era considering how quick in mind he has been over the years. Don't be fooled by the current version of Messi or even the one that played us in the CL. That's not his peak.

But what is clear is that Maradona would never have become the elite goalscorer that Messi has been, whereas Messi is as good or close to Maradona in terms of dribbling and playmaking. As I said, only Pele was elite in all of those three and even he wasn't as elegant as Messi. This is not recency bias, I've researched these players. In fact, out of all these players, my favourites are Cruyff, Garrincha, Beckenbauer and Romario.

Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
he's right, you've obviously not watched him enough. I probably watched every Barcelona game for a 10 year period and numerous players have tried to break his legs, starting from his first el clasico with Emerson nearly breaking his ankle to Amorbieta nearly blinding him and Mark Van Bommel elbowing him (as Mark Van Bommel does :D), if you watched the 5-0 game vs Mourinho's Real Madrid game back, you could tell he was specifically targetted. It's a myth there's not horrible tackles now, the difference is the physique of the players is improved, some are just too quick to be caught. I'm sure there's a youtube compilation somewhere of Ramos on Messi.

That's also one of the many reasons why George Best was so good, he was so quick and instinctively avoided those ridiculous challenges.

For all the talks of physicality in Premier League, La Liga then had some of the nastiest players around.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Messi would be worse if he played in his era.

Messi has had the shit kicked out of him too. This is just Real Madrid. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ui95kCwhPxY

In George Best's day you sort of knew where the dangerous tackles might come from. Chopper Harris, Norman Hunter, Johnny Giles, anyone who played for Atletico Madrid. Today, many of those fouls do indeed bring yellow and red cards - and that's good because it means the likes of Sergio Ramos have only one shot at breaking your leg and then they're off. But the fouls (and the intimidation) do still happen, as you can see in the video above. And now they come from defenders who reach speeds that Chopper Harris could never match. If you're Lionel Messi the dirty stuff might even come from the likes of Alonso and Modric - as the video shows.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
In George Best's day you sort of knew where the dangerous tackles might come from. Chopper Harris, Norman Hunter, Johnny Giles, anyone who played for Atletico Madrid.

Tommy... ;)
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Nah, this is just speculation. You never know. Messi could very well have evaded challenges in that era considering how quick in mind he has been over the years. Don't be fooled by the current version of Messi or even the one that played us in the CL. That's not his peak.

But what is clear is that Maradona would never have become the elite goalscorer that Messi has been, whereas Messi is as good or close to Maradona in terms of dribbling and playmaking. As I said, only Pele was elite in all of those three and even he wasn't as elegant as Messi. This is not recency bias, I've researched these players. In fact, out of all these players, my favourites are Cruyff, Garrincha, Beckenbauer and Romario.
Fair enough.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Tommy... ;)

Well of course. But this is Timbo's thread and I didn't think it was appropriate to include Tommy Smith in such an agricultural list (although Giles like Smith could obviously play a bit too).
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
I'm lucky enough to have seen him play in the flesh.

Albeit in a testimonial were he played for Wrexham, was still a pleasure to watch though and he was class.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
I still think Maradona shades Messi, of course any great player gets used to being kicked but you can't compare todays fouls with the regular brutality of the past or the agricultural, mud furrowed fields that skilful player produced their beauty on, I recently watched a replay of the 1968 European Cup final and the thing that struck me the most was that Best and Eusebio were both kicked off the park from the first minute to the end, Stiles should have been sent of a few times, that was normality it wasn't just your Norman Hunters, every team had their thugs, off the top of my head I remember the likes of Terry Paine for Southampton or Dave McKay for Derby County. Brutes in every sense of the word, every game Best would risk his limbs with his outrageous skill and ability to make good defenders look like donkeys


Conversely, I had a break from going the match for 15 years in the 80's and when I went back to Anfield the first thing I noticed was how fast the game had become, it was on another level entirely , also the skill levels had improved to a different level, journeymen footballers were controlling 30 yard passes hit with force as a matter of course all these things make it impossible to compare with accuracy, I've come to the conclusion that it's enough to be outstanding for your time, to be ahead of the curve, to be an innovator to show a generation what is possible and to produce moments of beauty that live in peoples minds beyond your time on the pitch. Best could do all these things and so could Maradona and Messi. Don't even get me started on comparing positions, how do you compare player like Beckenbauer and Van Dyke with creative forwards?
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
So glad I started this thread. The depth and span of footy insight so far is almost as breathtaking as Bestie. Love reading the passion and well reasoned perspectives of the likes of Albie, Yorks, Trend and others too. True bona fide footy fans all. Just Wonderful. Also nice to see a shout for the Kaiser. Okay not an attacker like the others but grace and majesty on the ball personified.

 :)
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
So glad I started this thread. The depth and span of footy insight so far is almost as breathtaking as Bestie. Love reading the passion and well reasoned perspectives of the likes of Albie, Yorks, Trend and others too. True bona fide footy fans all. Just Wonderful. Also nice to see a shout for the Kaiser. Okay not an attacker like the others but grace and majesty on the ball personified.

 :)

Oh, this is such a great thread, Timbo. Lot's of insightful discussions. As for Der Kaiser, he was unparalleled in bringing the ball out from deep.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
