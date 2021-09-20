What an amazing video. And you're right Timbo. There's stuff in there I certainly haven't seen before. I wouldn't have thought that possible until I saw the video.



George is the greatest British player of all time. I don't think any sane person would question that. I believe he's also on the level with Pele, Maradona and Cruyff. What he lacked of course was an international tournament to showcase his skills. Those three had 62, 70 (Pele), 74 (Cruyff) and 86 (Maradona). But Best played in a fearsome league against some top class teams in a way perhaps the others didn't (bar three intense years in Serie-A for Maradona at Napoli). In some ways it was a golden age of English football (with us, Man United, Everton, Man City, Leeds and Arsenal leading the way). And of course Best excelled in European competition too.



The video is faithful to his skills. The extraordinary balance, the two-footedness of his dribbling, the cheek and audacity, the speed (of course), the vision, the imagination, the courage and an ice-cold composure in the box (while defenders are flinging themselves all over the place). He was often too greedy I suppose, a little drunk on his own sublime skills, but so was Maradona. It's a small price. And in any case 'greed' on a football pitch can be misunderstood. I love it in the video where Law throws his hands up in disgust at not being fed a simple square pass by Best. And yet Best's chosen alternative (a back heel which came to nothing because a teammate failed to read it) was absolutely the right option. The thing was sitting on a plate for Kidd (?) in a way it wouldn't have been for Law. In fact the pass is so good that the ball sits alone on the penalty spot for about five minutes before anyone has read it.



I saw him play in the flesh three times (all against Huddersfield Town) in 1970-72. He must have put an extra 20,000 on the gate at Leeds Road. At the height of his powers, but about to begin a precipitous decline. My dad was a Finney man, as loyal to the idea of Tom Finney as an extravagantly skilled working-man as he was to the notion of Finney as a brilliant footballer. But, despite George's long hair and his 'rock n roll' style, Dad adored Best too. In fact he raved about him and also put him on a level with Pele. I hated it when he didn't agree with me, a few years later, that Kevin Keegan was from same pantheon (he was right).



But....to answer your question Timbo. Messi is a tad better. Messi is the greatest of all time. Many people see that right now of course. But we'll all see it I think when Messi finally retires and a patina of nostalgia begins to coat him.



Not to take anything away from George Best though. Brilliant.