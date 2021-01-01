« previous next »
George Best - on a par with Messi?

Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Reply #40
Saw him few times in the flesh, truly outstanding player,  certainly could be mentioned in the Maradona, Messi conversation, but for me Maradona was the king, put up with the brutality Best was subjected to that Messi wasn't, but it's so subjective and difficult to compare players, especially over different eras and positions and of course Best's potential was unfilled as he retired early because of alcoholism but fantastic player and surprisingly likeable, mind you I liked Denis Law out of their team as well, far too magnanimous as a young kid had to wait till 12 before I started going around for the Manc coaches ;D
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Reply #41
Maradona is better than Messi imo. He'd be far better in today's games with better officiating, better support system, lighter balls and better teammates(No bosman and foreigner rules). I get using Messi's longetivity as an argument but would he be able to take the same potentially career-ending tackles Maradona regularly took and play for as long as he has?
