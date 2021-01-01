Georgie Best - my favourite player ever. And I say that as someone who is as fervent a Red as any and fucking hate anything Manc. Except Bestie of course. Anyroad, just come across the most complete compilation of Bestie at his unique best (thank you Filler lad).Sure Messis career and honours dwarfs Besties whose top flight career was cut harrowingly short at the prime age of 26/27 by the booze. Yet his top flight career still spanned a good ten years and pound for pound Im not sure if any attacking player even Messi can outstrip whats on this compilation. Match it? Sure. Thats inevitable with Messis unrivalled pantheon of everything hes done including very likely every fart. But eclipse it skill for skill? Hmm. Not sure. Then again I am a Best disciple and Im no Messi afficianado. So do put me right if Im just clinging to my nostalgia. But not sure how youll sway me after my drooling over the following montage.