Love how people are trying to stick anything on Biden have gone with how decrepit he is. Trump has all the same failings with added psychological deficits and a long history of immoral and criminal behaviour. If you were a functioning adult and had to choose between them surely theres only one choice. Unless youre in it for the red tie and the racism.
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on June  3, 2023, 03:50:35 pm
My Life Alert funny got deleted huh? Any reason, no sense of humor! I removed the Seinfeld one just in case.
What you might think is funny others don't mate.
That's a really polite answer to that pic you posted.
Sensitive bunch.
Sensitive bunch.
Would you like to elaborate Loney mate?
In your world is the giggle about Biden falling over more important than old people's safety issues?
Life Alert commercials are an American tradition, as is making fun of them and how ridiculous they tend to be.

What Boston posted was remarkably harmless, especially compared to many things I have read on this forum.
Love how people are trying to stick anything on Biden have gone with how decrepit he is. Trump has all the same failings with added psychological deficits and a long history of immoral and criminal behaviour. If you were a functioning adult and had to choose between them surely theres only one choice. Unless youre in it for the red tie and the racism.

Probably because with jobs growth  https://edition.cnn.com/2023/06/02/economy/may-jobs-report-final/index.html, falling inflation  https://www.fxstreet.com/news/us-inflation-to-be-significantly-lower-than-eurozone-inflation-at-the-end-of-2023-natixis-202305290902, debt ceiling bill passed, etc, theres not much to criticise him for in terms of the actual job hes doing. 

So in the absence of that the low hall is lobbed at his physicality, while some take aim at his mental agility due to his age/speech impediment.  On-the-job achievements suggest hes bright enough.

I can think of worse presidents.
A recent Fox poll said 60% thought Biden was not mentally capable enough to be president (obviously it's going to be skewered because of who did it), but 56% in the same poll thought the same about Trump. Also, 9% said Biden was more honest than Trump and 8% said Biden was more empathic.

I think they missed a zero of that last one, but in general for a Fox poll that's a pretty good result for Biden. It's telling that the only things the right have to throw at him is his age/infirmity and his son.
I think they missed a zero of that last one, but in general for a Fox poll that's a pretty good result for Biden. It's telling that the only things the right have to throw at him is his age/infirmity and his son.

With regards to the latter, dont even think they can throw that anymore

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/james-comer-joe-biden-hunter-biden-press-conference-b2336459.html
If you've seen the smile on McCarthy's face lately, it's called relief.

He knows by playing ball and actually getting proper things done, he can be Speaker until the Dems retake the House next election because enough of the oppo will vote (with Biden's approval) to keep him in if Chips Ahoy and Goatsarse try to remove him.
I've cleaned the thread up and removed the abuse.
My Life Alert funny got deleted huh? Any reason, no sense of humor! I removed the Seinfeld one just in case.
Life Alert commercials are an American tradition, as is making fun of them and how ridiculous they tend to be.
What Boston posted was remarkably harmless, especially compared to many things I have read on this forum.
^ ^ ^
And I'll reiterate, being concerned about old people falling over is not harmless, humourless or sensitive. Go and find a different forum if you want to post shit like that.
Not sure why ya having a pop at me,i only asked why it was deleted.Nowt to do with his age .not to do with trump or maga or whatever y'all think,but from wiki.
By 1990, the Phoenix New Times reported that "From coast to coast, from playground to barroom, an enfeebled whine rings out across the land. All together now: 'I've fallen . . . and I can't get up!'" The catchphrase appeared on t-shirts, novelty records, and in standup comedy.[3] In 1992, a sample of the catchphrase was featured in parody artist "Weird Al" Yankovic's song "I Can't Watch This" (a parody of M.C. Hammer's "U Can't Touch This"). A sample was also used in "Silent Inferno" by the Flower Kings on the 2002 album Unfold the Future. The phrase was parodied in several television shows including The Golden Girls, Family Matters, Roseanne, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.[5] In 1993, Gary Larson drew a Far Side cartoon featuring the "I've fallen, and I can't get up" building. A sample of the phrase was also featured in a track used only in the Japanese Sega Saturn version of Fighting Vipers when the player is in the training stage.

The 2017 Blue Sky Studios movie Ferdinand spoofed the quote as "I've fallen, and I can't giddyup!", said by Hans.


considering some of the shit posted about The Queen etc on here,it was harmless fun but nuff said.Y'all win.
Joe Biden is an elected political figure unlike the monarchy, his family history isn't built on colonial oppression, theft and hoarding either.
Doesn't get a freebie because of that.I was deemed offensive for having a go at his age,which i wasn't.i haven't read all the royal thread but i bet there was some stuff about her age that got a pass.I think they're all fair game to poke fun at Pope,king,president,PM.No Gods,No Masters.
I don't remember anyone ever having a go at the queen for her age.
Doesn't get a freebie because of that.I was deemed offensive for having a go at his age,which i wasn't.i haven't read all the royal thread but i bet there was some stuff about her age that got a pass.I think they're all fair game to poke fun at Pope,king,president,PM.No Gods,No Masters.

Why poke fun at folk because of age?  Id guess most on here hope to live to a ripe old age, given the alternative.
Doesn't get a freebie because of that.I was deemed offensive for having a go at his age,which i wasn't.i haven't read all the royal thread but i bet there was some stuff about her age that got a pass.I think they're all fair game to poke fun at Pope,king,president,PM.No Gods,No Masters.

Quite the claim. I could be wrong, but I cannot remember any ageism in the royal thread. Were too busy complaining about an untaxed hereditary head of state to give a crap about age.
I don't remember anyone ever having a go at the queen for her age.

Maybe because the queen wasn't actually responsible for governing the country and always seemed compos mentis in her old age as opposed to Biden who is definitely showing signs of cognitive decline. There's a very real possibility he drops dead during his second term 86 is old.
I don't think there's a problem with Biden's mind. It's his body. I don't know about anyone else here but I'm often clumsy because my brain is faster than my body, so I tend to fumble stuff. Not terribly so, but it's definitely become more noticeable in the past seven years, and I'm barely 50.

Aa for the queen, she was able to delegate many day to day duties to Charles (and he's only six years younger than Biden). The US system doesn't allow for a regent.
There's a very real possibility he drops dead during his second term 86 is old.

You have access to his medical records?

If he dies or becomes incapacitated, the Vice President and Cabinet will continue his policies.

He was elected on an agenda.

My Mum is 98 and bedridden.

She'll probably die of boredom.

Fwiw, being married to a beautiful younger woman will often put a spring in your step.  See Picasso.
Fwiw, being married to a beautiful younger woman will often put a spring in your step.  See John Henry.
And Donald Trump?

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, supposedly.
And Donald Trump?

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, supposedly.

The woman actually has to love you back
And Donald Trump?

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, supposedly.

In Trump's case, the wallet. Or hush money payment.
You have access to his medical records?

If he dies or becomes incapacitated, the Vice President and Cabinet will continue his policies.

He was elected on an agenda.

My Mum is 98 and bedridden.

She'll probably die of boredom.

Fwiw, being married to a beautiful younger woman will often put a spring in your step.  See Picasso.

Just the actuarial tables. A majority of Americans think he's too old for a second term and they're not too fond of his replacement should he die or become incapacitated to say the least. Anyone who thinks this won't play a role in the general is deluding themselves.

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/broad-doubts-bidens-age-acuity-spell-republican-opportunity/story?id=99109308
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/polls/approval/kamala-harris/


As someone who doesn't follow the minutiae of US politics, could someone just briefly explain something to me. During the last election I quite liked the look of the VP, she seemed competent, confident and genuine (for a politician that is), and I got the feeling I wasn't alone in thinking that way - maybe I was alone in thinking that way, who knows. Now she is definitely looked upon as an albatross around an ancient mariner's neck. So what happened? Was I just wrong in the first place?
As someone who doesn't follow the minutiae of US politics, could someone just briefly explain something to me. During the last election I quite liked the look of the VP, she seemed competent, confident and genuine (for a politician that is), and I got the feeling I wasn't alone in thinking that way - maybe I was alone in thinking that way, who knows. Now she is definitely looked upon as an albatross around an ancient mariner's neck. So what happened? Was I just wrong in the first place?
She's not great. But, really, it is just that Democrats are held to a different (much higher) standard. She's within the normal range of human beings - we can say this of very few Republicans. As a politician, she's 'fine' and much safer than any of the Republican Presidential candidates or their likely running mates. In short, I think the criticisms are generally unfair.
So what happened? Was I just wrong in the first place?

Yup.
Just the actuarial tables. A majority of Americans think he's too old for a second term and they're not too fond of his replacement should he die or become incapacitated to say the least. Anyone who thinks this won't play a role in the general is deluding themselves.

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/broad-doubts-bidens-age-acuity-spell-republican-opportunity/story?id=99109308
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/polls/approval/kamala-harris/




It may do if there was a credible opponent, rather than the mad orange danger to national security.
Why would you breathe life into his (discredited, I believe) ageist argument?
Why would you breathe life into his (discredited, I believe) ageist argument?
Surely, just a statement of fact: the majority of Americans do think Biden is too old. The reason this is not mentioned in relation to Trump is that he being a batshit crazy, criminal, I need to use a thesaurus, fascist bastard is of even more pressing concern.

Further - again, as a statement of fact - if Biden dies, the electorate get Harris. And - yet again, as another statement of fact - the electorate really do not like Harris.

Therefore, if Biden/Harris were up against nearly anyone but Trump, as a practical matter, I would urge for the selection of different Democratic candidates. But so long as Trump appears to be the Republican candidate, I am not worried. And if, by some miracle Trump is not the Republican candidate, enough Republicans are likely to stay at home for it to still not matter. Win-win!

There is one scenario where Biden/Harris lose: if Trump dies before the election and someone like De Santis is selected instead. In those circumstances, I think enough Trump supporters would turn out and vote for De Santis to possibly win.
