Why would you breathe life into his (discredited, I believe) ageist argument?



Surely, just a statement of fact: the majority of Americans do think Biden is too old. The reason this is not mentioned in relation to Trump is that he being a batshit crazy, criminal, I need to use a thesaurus, fascist bastard is of even more pressing concern.Further - again, as a statement of fact - if Biden dies, the electorate get Harris. And - yet again, as another statement of fact - the electorate really do not like Harris.Therefore, if Biden/Harris were up against nearly anyone but Trump, as a practical matter, I would urge for the selection of different Democratic candidates. But so long as Trump appears to be the Republican candidate, I am not worried. And if, by some miracle Trump is not the Republican candidate, enough Republicans are likely to stay at home for it to still not matter. Win-win!There is one scenario where Biden/Harris lose: if Trump dies before the election and someone like De Santis is selected instead. In those circumstances, I think enough Trump supporters would turn out and vote for De Santis to possibly win.