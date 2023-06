A recent Fox poll said 60% thought Biden was not mentally capable enough to be president (obviously it's going to be skewered because of who did it), but 56% in the same poll thought the same about Trump. Also, 9% said Biden was more honest than Trump and 8% said Biden was more empathic.



I think they missed a zero of that last one, but in general for a Fox poll that's a pretty good result for Biden. It's telling that the only things the right have to throw at him is his age/infirmity and his son.