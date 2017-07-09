Look, in one sense you're preaching to the converted. I was one of the ones calling for an extra centre back at the start of the season after Lovren left, never mind January. I believed then (and still do) that the failure to pull the trigger on Guimarães, who we'd been heavily linked with, was ultimately what cost us the CL and the league. Extrapolate that to now and maybe we have Bellingham, Guimarães and Mac as our current three, but I digress.



Regardless of all that however, Thiago wasn't 'sold a pup'. He was one of our highest paid players and was rightfully expected to be a difference maker at one of the biggest and most storied clubs in the world. It was never the club's responsibility to get him more trophies, and given what he was paid and how little he played, he can hardly have any grounds to feel aggrieved.



He was joining probably the best club team in the world. We sure didn't act like it while he was here, or anywhere remotely close to it.I've harped on enough about those two transfer windows from hell (Jan 21, Summer 22), but the final thing I'll say on this is what is also frustrating is Jurgen's close to impeccable record on transfers. Had he been iffy, with a few hit and misses, then you could possibly justify some circumspection in regard to making signings. But that wasn't the case. He has had one miss, Keita, as we didn't account for his timid character.One miss in his transfer activity. And we reward him by doing zip, while top of the league with no fit senior CB.Around 15 December, with Virgil and Joe out for the season, Matip carrying an injury that in Jan would see him also ruled out for the season, and having already let Lovren go and not brought in a 4th CB, the alarm bells should have been ringing like they would have on every other club on the Earth and the focus zoomed in on CBs to bring in when the window opened on 1 January. I remember going through names in my head at the time, Gary Cahill who was at Palace was one; solid performer, league title winner, and was still quality; but the club is a professional organisation (supposed to be anyway) so they would have had access to every name. What then didn't happen was beyond belief. CB signing "unlikely". We weren't demanding 70 odd mill signings, we needed homework done and two new CB in through the door before a ball was kicked in Jan. Nothing was done, players such as Robbo who had spoken of reinforcements coming in disillusioned, and the collapse commenced with our world class midfield now emptied and moved to CB. Self sabotage, those two words sum it up.The club then acknowledged it had ballsed up with that late shitshow after the horse had bolted with the team losing games (player with no PL experience and a 500k signing who never kicked a ball for us). For two complete unknowns to the league to bed in would have taken a fortnight, so that's mid Feb, by which stage the league was over (we lost five times between 4 Jan and 13 Feb). Complete lunacy. With our world class midfield back in place we then went on a near perfect run with a lower league CB pairing in Phillips and Williams. Had we only acted on 1 Jan, if bloody only.There can be no debate that was the worst window of any team since the inception of the window.The shitshow part II, summer 22 window, although it didn't quite match up to the first part (they rarely do) as the players hadn't killed themselves for nothing to get the team top of the league before not a thing was done to help them, it was still quite a balls up with the team crying out for midfield reinforcements. Like most lesser sequels it did repeat the part one storyline in that the team started losing games and then the club acted with another last ditch desperate signing, an Injury riddled snail, who to be fair did feature a whole 13 minutes more than 500k lad.Thiago would have been very proud to put on the badge no doubt, and play under a great manager in an iconic stadium, but in terms of recruitment he joined a shambles.