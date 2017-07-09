« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7760 on: Yesterday at 08:24:20 am
Quote from: Samie on May  9, 2024, 03:43:46 pm
Can't you fuckers just not wish him good luck and say goodbyes intead of arguinig over nothing?

Why waste the opportunity to over analyse a bunch of statistics with spurious accuracy? ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7761 on: Yesterday at 08:46:54 am
Quote from: farawayred on May  9, 2024, 06:01:40 pm
And he says it to Harry Kewell, who has a smirk on his face like "line up, chap".
I am sorry Fabio Aurelio, please finish your cider
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7762 on: Yesterday at 09:54:00 am
Quote from: KC7 on May  9, 2024, 09:36:08 pm
Mac was being overused as he was being asked to "do a job" as a 6. We are well stacked in the 8s, Mac's natural position, and Mac would have been fine had we brought in a quality 6 so as not have him come back there. As phenomenal as Thiago is that's not his role, he's the guy who plays off the 6. The 6 is a taxing role physically, especially in a Klopp side which presses up so they have to cover the counters, which makes it all the more perplexing Jurgen neglected the position.

The biggest killer has been the drop off of Fabinho. When that happened the midfield stopped functioning, and without defensive protection in there the defence was more exposed. The 22-23 season was Ali's busiest with us by a country mile, while Trent, who was still the same Trent just he was no longer getting any cover from midfield, was getting done constantly. Thiago did his best, but a 6 he ain't, it requires an athlete who can run all day and understand the role.

It was Henderson's legs going at the same time. They were always our key midfielders under Jurgen. Fabinho kept the solidity, Henderson provided the energy and covered the ground (he could also do a good job at 6 before his own legs went). Wijnaldum as well had a key function but it needed at least one them two in there to balance it.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7763 on: Yesterday at 11:26:22 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 02:41:22 am
I didn't say it was his 'fault', just that we got one good season out of four, which is indisputable really. But in general, Thiago never had legs. He needed to be next to someone to do his running (and preferably his defending) for him even in Germany.

That's why he looked so bad next to Gini in his first season and generally looked best when next to Fabinho and one of Henderson or Milner, or in the more measured pace of European ties. When those players weren't able to cover for his lack of running and tendency to settle around the centre circle (ie. in his first and third season), our midfield were sitting ducks. Because he couldn't do the work of one person at Premier League pace, let alone two or three. It's also why I don't think he would have got back into the team this year regardless.

People will argue that point but just look at last season: Thiago played in pretty much all our worst performances and barely any of our best. For all the stick they've taken, our midfield seemed to function fine with Henderson and Fabinho in the Man United, Leeds and Bournemouth thumpings, the away win at high-flying Newcastle or the 2-2 with top-of-the-table Arsenal - all games Thiago wasn't playing. These are facts.
But we aren't predicting, we're looking back. One team won a league title and a Champions League and one team didn't. They don't give out trophies for xG!

But saying "one good season" without context is unfair (also don't agree he only had one good season).

As I suggested before, I think he was sold a pup. If any player could make a claim to the Advertising Standards Authority that what he got was not what was advertised its him. When he joined in summer '20 we had been competently run (primarily so anyway). The first window while a Liverpool player, team somehow top of the league despite the CB situation, players openly talking about reinforcements coming in, and the manager is wheeled out in early January to tell a stunned press room that signing a CB was unlikely to effectively end our season while top.

If you are Thiago, one of the best midfielders on the planet, you have got to be disillusioned as to what set up you have joined. We know for a fact Robbo was disillusioned as he had openly spoken in late December about help coming in. The results which followed this stance and the impact on the players speak for themselves:

4 January 202117   Southampton   10   Liverpool   Southampton
17 January 202118   Liverpool   00   Manchester United   Liverpool
21 January 202119   Liverpool   01   Burnley   Liverpool
28 January 202120   Tottenham Hotspur   13   Liverpool   Tottenham, London
31 January 202121   West Ham United   13   Liverpool   Stratford, London
3 February 202122   Liverpool   01   Brighton & Hove Albion   Liverpool
7 February 202123   Liverpool   14   Manchester City   Liverpool
13 February 202124   Leicester City   31   Liverpool   Leicester
20 February 202125   Liverpool   02   Everton   Liverpool
28 February 202126   Sheffield United   02   Liverpool   Sheffield
4 March 202127   Liverpool   01   Chelsea   Liverpool
7 March 202128   Liverpool   01   Fulham   Liverpool
15 March 202129   Wolverhampton Wanderers   01   Liverpool   Wolverhampton
3 April 202130   Arsenal   03   Liverpool   Holloway, London
10 April 202131   Liverpool   21   Aston Villa   Liverpool
19 April 202132   Leeds United   11   Liverpool   Leeds
24 April 202133   Liverpool   11   Newcastle United   Liverpool
8 May 202135   Liverpool   20   Southampton   Liverpool
13 May 202134   Manchester United   24   Liverpool   Manchester
16 May 202136   West Bromwich Albion   12   Liverpool   West Bromwich
19 May 202137   Burnley   03   Liverpool   Burnley
23 May 202138   Liverpool   20   Crystal Palace   

There is no other club who would have done what we did. Its unthinkable. Had we had no senior goalkeepers we would have been mandated by the authorities to act. We had one injury prone senior CB left, one who hadn't played in the last games of the December so we were already using midfielders in the defence, and we have the manager come out and tell everyone that signing a defender was unlikely with half a season left.

It was self sabotage, not suggesting it was deliberate as I'm not that cynical, but self sabotage nonetheless. I cannot think of anything comparable in sport. All the other incidents were shady (Bruce Seldon seemingly taking a dive against Mike Tyson comes to mind), but nothing where results were affected by wilful incompetence.

So that's Thiago's first season ruined. And he was really good in that run in helping us to scrape 3rd. The next two seasons, when he played he was great. The Porto goal a stand out moment. We asked him to carry the midfield when he played in that 3rd season and he inevitably broke down.

We can't just judge Thiago (or any player) in isolation as the set up he joined was badly run. He had no proper CB to play infront of in his first season, and in his third he had no midfielders partners who could run. His second season, the only one in which we resembled the team he joined, we were still a bit thin in midfield with Gini having left, so we went to Paris with the midfield goosed.


He's a player with wonderful technique, very injury prone being made of glass, but we did him no favours with the set up in his time with the club.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7764 on: Yesterday at 11:37:41 am
It is criminal the injuries he has had to suffer. What a player he is/was. I am going to be sad to see him go because he is a model professional and a good lad.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7765 on: Yesterday at 11:43:28 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:54:00 am
It was Henderson's legs going at the same time. They were always our key midfielders under Jurgen. Fabinho kept the solidity, Henderson provided the energy and covered the ground (he could also do a good job at 6 before his own legs went). Wijnaldum as well had a key function but it needed at least one them two in there to balance it.

His legs were already going. His closing down numbers had been on the decline.

Its him that is the prime reason we had that summer '22 window when we did with everyone awake clamouring for midfield reinforcements.

Remember at the time seeing him taking on the Milner role of coming on late.

What we never saw coming was Fabinho. Never seen a collapse like it. Just completely goosed overnight. That was a draining season though. All that protection he gave, gone.

The difference in the side when Jones came in around February was stark. An actual player with legs.

The manager tried to allay the fears regarding midfield in mid August when he reeled off that list of players, including Ox, Keita, 36 yo Milner, Carvalho, Hendo..might even have thrown Elliot in amongst them. That we got completely rinsed by teams who overran us week in week out shouldn't have been a surprise to anyone.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7766 on: Yesterday at 12:21:21 pm
would love to know whether internally the club/thiago himself have considered pushing for coaching badges

i'm really hopeful that our journey with thiago hasn't ended, just with him in the dugout. despite the injuries he's a real winner, and the type of character you hold onto every word from.

would've loved for us to have tried a Mac-Thiago plus a 6. would've oozed sexy.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7767 on: Yesterday at 12:33:38 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 11:43:28 am
His legs were already going. His closing down numbers had been on the decline.

Its him that is the prime reason we had that summer '22 window when we did with everyone awake clamouring for midfield reinforcements.

Remember at the time seeing him taking on the Milner role of coming on late.

What we never saw coming was Fabinho. Never seen a collapse like it. Just completely goosed overnight. That was a draining season though. All that protection he gave, gone.

The difference in the side when Jones came in around February was stark. An actual player with legs.

The manager tried to allay the fears regarding midfield in mid August when he reeled off that list of players, including Ox, Keita, 36 yo Milner, Carvalho, Hendo..might even have thrown Elliot in amongst them. That we got completely rinsed by teams who overran us week in week out shouldn't have been a surprise to anyone.

A lot of us knew we were throwing the season away by not signing a midfielder, unless we got lucky with injuries and Fabinho hadn't dropped off. Like with Caicedo last year we clearly knew it was a priority as we'd been despearte to get Tchouameni (and were hanging our hats on Bellingham).

Fans widely criticised and mocked for stating the obvious.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7768 on: Yesterday at 01:47:07 pm
Quote from: Fromola on May  9, 2024, 06:45:16 pm
Thiago signing was when the transfer strategy started moving away from the winning formula.

We needed a younger version of Gini/Thiago that summer (and the next two after that). Someone like Mac Allister when we finally addressed it.

Reading through the last couple pages. First sentence of this comment hit home.

Its obviously a hindsight observation as we all loved the Thiago signing at the time.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7769 on: Yesterday at 02:15:38 pm
Sometimes seeing his economic style of play, those pinpoint passes, always to the right player, made me purr like a cat.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7770 on: Yesterday at 05:11:31 pm
Quote from: Fromola on May  9, 2024, 06:45:16 pm
Thiago signing was when the transfer strategy started moving away from the winning formula.

We needed a younger version of Gini/Thiago that summer (and the next two after that). Someone like Mac Allister when we finally addressed it.

It needed to move away from the previous strategy. The strategy when playing catch up and when you reach the top are completely different. To get to the top it is fine to wheel and deal. It is pretty easy to improve on what you already have.

When you get to the top though things need to change. You cannot have a buy-to-sell policy in which you take a temporary step backwards whilst you wait for players fulfil their potential. Klopp called it himself.

How we did it so far brought us to where we are, fine, but fresh money is no mistake, let me say it like this, Klopp added. Nothing gets cheaper. There is the inflation rate for all of us and in football as well. Sometimes you have to spend.

We are really happy, really happy, to give all our young kids a chance. I am so positive about the impact they will have in the future whenever that starts. Like Harvey [Elliott] now, Stefan [Bajcetic], Calvin [Ramsay], Ben Doak, Bobby Clark  really interesting. They all are. But from time to time you have to throw in proven quality. And in an ideal world, they are young as well and not 35.


That was the issue with the Thiago signing. Firstly we ended up having to sell Lovren and go down to 3 centre backs to bring him in and secondly, the only way we could bring in proven quality was to take a punt on an aging player with a patchy injury record. Given how successful we had been and how much money Klopp had generated from European runs it was completely unacceptable.

We were the best team in the World and we were penny-pinching. The lack of investment during that period has seen us go backwards. We should have been looking to kick on not consolidate.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7771 on: Yesterday at 06:54:23 pm
I do like the way a global pandemic, the league playing behind closed doors and the general uncertainty about everything in normal life, never mind future football finances, has been erased from the memory.

Wish I could have the certainty and selectivity of information in my arguments that some have on here. The absolute belief in the narrative they have built, whilst excluding other factors or potential pathways is quietly impressive but also scary. Its always also re-assuring that these people with 100% conviction in their opinion are also convinced if the path they thought was obvious and correct, probably with some hindsight, was taken the everything would have worked out perfectly.

Given I expect no one on here has any or limited experience of playing, managing or running a football club its amazing the level of confidence that some people have that their opinion is correct and needs to be repeated ad nuaseam in every thread.


Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7772 on: Yesterday at 07:16:52 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 06:54:23 pm
I do like the way a global pandemic, the league playing behind closed doors and the general uncertainty about everything in normal life, never mind future football finances, has been erased from the memory.

Wish I could have the certainty and selectivity of information in my arguments that some have on here. The absolute belief in the narrative they have built, whilst excluding other factors or potential pathways is quietly impressive but also scary. Its always also re-assuring that these people with 100% conviction in their opinion are also convinced if the path they thought was obvious and correct, probably with some hindsight, was taken the everything would have worked out perfectly.

Given I expect no one on here has any or limited experience of playing, managing or running a football club its amazing the level of confidence that some people have that their opinion is correct and needs to be repeated ad nuaseam in every thread.




We won the CL in 2019. In May 2019 we posted profits of £41.9m. The year before was a World record profit of £125.1m.

That summer we spent zero, zilch, zip, nada, nothing. We did not sign a single senior player that summer. Instead, we brought in £45m from player sales. We stopped spending before COVID-19 was even heard of. It wasn't COVID-19 or playing behind closed doors that curtailed our spending.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7773 on: Yesterday at 08:43:31 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:16:52 pm
We won the CL in 2019.


We won the league in 2019/20, breaking a 30 year wait for a league title and in the process putting together record breaking results.

Its the only team to break Citys long standing dominance on the league.

But not buying someone that summer was the wrong decision?

Maybe  we buy in summer 2019 and win the CL also. Maybe we win the league for multiple seasons. Alternatively we buy some new players and it breaks the continuity of the squad and we dont break Citys spirit by winning 26 out of 27.

No one knows what might have happened. So why are you and others so confident that spending in 2019 would have led to better results?

I dont have a clue what would have happened. I do know it was an amazing league title that was followed by a global pandemic. I suspect the reason not to buy I 2019 was a footballing one but again who really knows? Not me or you anyway.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7774 on: Yesterday at 09:42:46 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:43:31 pm
We won the league in 2019/20, breaking a 30 year wait for a league title and in the process putting together record breaking results.

Its the only team to break Citys long standing dominance on the league.

But not buying someone that summer was the wrong decision?

Maybe  we buy in summer 2019 and win the CL also. Maybe we win the league for multiple seasons. Alternatively we buy some new players and it breaks the continuity of the squad and we dont break Citys spirit by winning 26 out of 27.

No one knows what might have happened. So why are you and others so confident that spending in 2019 would have led to better results?

I dont have a clue what would have happened. I do know it was an amazing league title that was followed by a global pandemic. I suspect the reason not to buy I 2019 was a footballing one but again who really knows? Not me or you anyway.

Given how good our recruitment was at that time do you really think it's likely that bringing in reinforcements would've resulted in less points?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7775 on: Today at 02:12:11 am
Thiago could have the worst stats in the league, i'd still pay to watch him turn a player with a hip wiggle and toe flick then hit a 60 yard outside of the foot volley to a winger.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7776 on: Today at 03:18:33 am
Wish him the best. That Porto goal was magnificent. Might be the most technically flawless strike of a ball I've ever seen.
