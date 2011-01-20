« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 374495 times)

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,842
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3800 on: August 7, 2021, 10:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August  7, 2021, 09:04:38 pm
I say we strip him of it...literally and figuratively.

Would stripping Knight of his knighthood give him night mares?

Effes digs this...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,524
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3801 on: August 7, 2021, 10:04:59 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on August  7, 2021, 10:00:47 pm
Would stripping Knight of his knighthood give him night mares?

Effes digs this...

Neigh.....
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3802 on: August 8, 2021, 07:56:02 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on August  7, 2021, 08:47:58 pm
Mate, our knight of the realm is a moaning minnie, some might even consider a wum and not worth wasting your precious time on...

Liverpool fan in doesnt think a player should have gone to an international tournament with his national team shocker. I may well be a moaning minnie but if you earn that moniker for complaining about international football you better give it to most of us.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,402
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3803 on: August 8, 2021, 08:39:02 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on August  7, 2021, 10:28:25 am
Big season for the little maestro. If he's 100% we win the lot as he say's. Love his positivity

Seems a really good lad and a top player.

If we can keep him fit he'll be massive for us. A shame his first season was wasted for us with no pre-season, a long injury and then coming into a team that was all over the show missing Fabinho and Henderson in midfield.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,402
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3804 on: August 8, 2021, 08:40:53 am »
Quote from: farawayred on August  7, 2021, 06:52:50 pm
Shouldn't have gone to the Euros, but it's too late now... The little niggles are the ones that last long because players try to push through them. We need Thiago 100% fit. I'd rather we don't use him in the first few games to give him a chance for full recovery.

May as well have not bothered seeing as Enrique never picked him.

Given Fabinho and Henderson are only just back in training as well, we're going in a bit undercooked for the season with our main midfield and have failed to sign anyone. Keita will need to step up. Milner might get a couple of starts in August.
« Last Edit: August 8, 2021, 08:42:56 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3805 on: August 10, 2021, 10:16:30 pm »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,069
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3806 on: August 11, 2021, 12:36:43 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on August 10, 2021, 10:16:30 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8ZXHsfGIBM&ab_channel=StrictlyLiverpool

That pass at 0:57 is just plain ridiculous.  Can't wait to watch this guy over this season.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,965
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3807 on: August 11, 2021, 12:43:37 am »
Quote from: Darren G on August 11, 2021, 12:36:43 am
That pass at 0:57 is just plain ridiculous.  Can't wait to watch this guy over this season.

Nothing compared to the pass on 42 mins by Kane
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3808 on: August 11, 2021, 08:41:52 am »
Quote from: newterp on August 11, 2021, 12:43:37 am
Nothing compared to the pass on 42 mins by Kane

The best pass ever played at the 42 minute mark.

Maybe the best pass every played in the 41-43:35 region? Who is to say?
Logged

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 569
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3809 on: August 11, 2021, 08:56:45 am »
Quote from: Darren G on August 11, 2021, 12:36:43 am
That pass at 0:57 is just plain ridiculous.  Can't wait to watch this guy over this season.

Almost Konate-esque.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,009
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3810 on: August 11, 2021, 09:08:07 am »
Quote from: Darren G on August 11, 2021, 12:36:43 am
That pass at 0:57 is just plain ridiculous.  Can't wait to watch this guy over this season.

It's lovely. Its best element though is the way he receives the pass, stunning the ball with the outside of the boot so that it rolls with backspin to his right. There's no farting around with extra touches with Thiago. He knows exactly what he'd like to do before the ball arrives and he then finds the quickest way to do it.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,053
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3811 on: August 11, 2021, 09:15:29 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 11, 2021, 09:08:07 am
It's lovely. Its best element though is the way he receives the pass, stunning the ball with the outside of the boot so that it rolls with backspin to his right. There's no farting around with extra touches with Thiago. He knows exactly what he'd like to do before the ball arrives and he then finds the quickest way to do it.
Yeah spot on, technically hes superb, knows exactly what hes going to do with the ball before it even arrives at his feet.

Our full backs must love playing with him as they know theyll get the ball in space if they make the right run.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3812 on: August 11, 2021, 09:47:54 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on August 11, 2021, 09:15:29 am
Yeah spot on, technically hes superb, knows exactly what hes going to do with the ball before it even arrives at his feet.

Our full backs must love playing with him as they know theyll get the ball in space if they make the right run.

It's a pity Elliott can't play LB. Imagine Thiago spreading the ball to the right to Trent in space. The opposition scramble, and with much effort, manage to close the space so he can't do what he likes. Their team has shifted over, so Trent sends the ball to the other wing to Elliott. A desperate rush has them manage, just about, to cover Elliott so he doesn't have the freedom of his flank. So Elliott sends the ball back to Thiago in the middle or Trent on the right.

We're spoilt for choice for deep lying playmakers.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline fenre

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3813 on: August 15, 2021, 11:08:39 am »
Can't wait for Thiago to be back in the team this season. Easy to forget that we signed one of the best midfielders in the world last season, and I think we can see him back to his best this season.

It is just so good to have proper football back. Excited again for the new season.
Logged

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,989
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3814 on: Yesterday at 02:26:17 pm »
Need a gif of him absolutely ruining McNeil towards the end.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Red Cactii

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 951
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3815 on: Yesterday at 02:30:18 pm »
Gave the ball away twice at the end of the game which lead to chances, get rid ;)

Feel like him paired up with Harvey is going to rip teams apart this season with the way they can take several players out of the equation with a single touch.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3816 on: Yesterday at 02:42:55 pm »
Nice to hear a rendition of his song today.

Good to see him get some minutes.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,282
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3817 on: Yesterday at 02:51:51 pm »
Not quite sharp yet, but in a few games we'll get our maestro back.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3818 on: Yesterday at 02:57:23 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 02:42:55 pm
Nice to hear a rendition of his song today.

Good to see him get some minutes.
it reminds me of the chant from zulu film. be great if fans started .banging the seats .like thiago thiago oi oi oi . after thiago alcantaraaaaa.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:00:28 pm by johnj147 »
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,817
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3819 on: Yesterday at 03:08:53 pm »
that reverse pass outside of the foot to Firmino was amazing, pity Sadio got a touch on it, think it slowed down the ball otherwise Bobby was gonna be through
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3820 on: Yesterday at 03:09:47 pm »
Good to see him back. The sharpness will return in time.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,811
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3821 on: Yesterday at 03:30:14 pm »
Towards the end.. that little feint pass that was actually a disguise to allow him to drift past his man... filth.

I haven't seen a player who is as effortlessly classy and smooth as him. Even Alonso was a bit jittery at times under pressure.
Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,143
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3822 on: Yesterday at 05:30:46 pm »
Cant wait for a fully fit Thiago in front of a full house Anfield. Classy world class player
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,965
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3823 on: Yesterday at 05:38:37 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 03:30:14 pm
Towards the end.. that little feint pass that was actually a disguise to allow him to drift past his man... filth.

I haven't seen a player who is as effortlessly classy and smooth as him. Even Alonso was a bit jittery at times under pressure.

Haha. I was thinking the same as they had no idea what was coming. Thought we deserved a goal from it.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,218
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3824 on: Yesterday at 05:41:21 pm »
We're going to need him against Chelsea.
Logged

Offline Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,458
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3825 on: Yesterday at 11:56:20 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 03:30:14 pm
Towards the end.. that little feint pass that was actually a disguise to allow him to drift past his man... filth.

Pretty sure he then threw in an incredibly smooth step over as well, he was gliding. Cant wait to see him up and running in our midfield, especially with Fabinho again.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,965
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3826 on: Today at 12:22:36 am »
Quote from: Adeemo on Yesterday at 11:56:20 pm
Pretty sure he then threw in an incredibly smooth step over as well, he was gliding. Cant wait to see him up and running in our midfield, especially with Fabinho again.

he did. it was a majestic set of moves.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,965
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3827 on: Today at 02:34:42 am »
I was hoping the gif would be posted already.
Logged

Online Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 496
  • The Dude Abides
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3828 on: Today at 04:51:33 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 05:41:21 pm
We're going to need him against Chelsea.

Yes for sure but maybe his minding the ball will be more important than it was today?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Up
« previous next »
 