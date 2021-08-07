« previous next »
  afc turkish
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Samie on August  7, 2021, 09:04:38 pm
I say we strip him of it...literally and figuratively.

Would stripping Knight of his knighthood give him night mares?

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: afc turkish on August  7, 2021, 10:00:47 pm
Would stripping Knight of his knighthood give him night mares?

Effes digs this...

Neigh.....
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on August  7, 2021, 08:47:58 pm
Mate, our knight of the realm is a moaning minnie, some might even consider a wum and not worth wasting your precious time on...

Liverpool fan in doesnt think a player should have gone to an international tournament with his national team shocker. I may well be a moaning minnie but if you earn that moniker for complaining about international football you better give it to most of us.
  Fromola
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on August  7, 2021, 10:28:25 am
Big season for the little maestro. If he's 100% we win the lot as he say's. Love his positivity

Seems a really good lad and a top player.

If we can keep him fit he'll be massive for us. A shame his first season was wasted for us with no pre-season, a long injury and then coming into a team that was all over the show missing Fabinho and Henderson in midfield.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: farawayred on August  7, 2021, 06:52:50 pm
Shouldn't have gone to the Euros, but it's too late now... The little niggles are the ones that last long because players try to push through them. We need Thiago 100% fit. I'd rather we don't use him in the first few games to give him a chance for full recovery.

May as well have not bothered seeing as Enrique never picked him.

Given Fabinho and Henderson are only just back in training as well, we're going in a bit undercooked for the season with our main midfield and have failed to sign anyone. Keita will need to step up. Milner might get a couple of starts in August.
  Kopenhagen
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:16:30 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8ZXHsfGIBM&ab_channel=StrictlyLiverpool

That pass at 0:57 is just plain ridiculous.  Can't wait to watch this guy over this season.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 12:36:43 am
That pass at 0:57 is just plain ridiculous.  Can't wait to watch this guy over this season.

Nothing compared to the pass on 42 mins by Kane
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:43:37 am
Nothing compared to the pass on 42 mins by Kane

The best pass ever played at the 42 minute mark.

Maybe the best pass every played in the 41-43:35 region? Who is to say?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 12:36:43 am
That pass at 0:57 is just plain ridiculous.  Can't wait to watch this guy over this season.

Almost Konate-esque.
  Yorkykopite
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 12:36:43 am
That pass at 0:57 is just plain ridiculous.  Can't wait to watch this guy over this season.

It's lovely. Its best element though is the way he receives the pass, stunning the ball with the outside of the boot so that it rolls with backspin to his right. There's no farting around with extra touches with Thiago. He knows exactly what he'd like to do before the ball arrives and he then finds the quickest way to do it.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:08:07 am
It's lovely. Its best element though is the way he receives the pass, stunning the ball with the outside of the boot so that it rolls with backspin to his right. There's no farting around with extra touches with Thiago. He knows exactly what he'd like to do before the ball arrives and he then finds the quickest way to do it.
Yeah spot on, technically hes superb, knows exactly what hes going to do with the ball before it even arrives at his feet.

Our full backs must love playing with him as they know theyll get the ball in space if they make the right run.
