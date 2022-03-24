« previous next »
Just seen the vid on youtube and came here to post about it.

brilliant  :lmao
Reckon he could fill in at right back?

Most lefties are really one footed but he's we able to swing one with his right.
Loved that. Sure he'd sing along too. But how do we show him it? I tried pasting it into a Twitter comment but it didn't seem to take me to it after pasting so v annoying ::)

Can we get a whole team of Abba songs? ;D
Abba songs are the way forward. I even find myself singing the rangers super trooper song and I fucking hate Rangers
He's a Scouser so it should be a Beatles song surely.

To the chorus of Penny Lane:

"Tsimikas is in my ears and in my eyes
He came from ancient Greece but now he's Scouse
and he plays left back"
His first touch is soooo good.
Its chim chiminey from Mary Poppins

and Mane is Mony Mony

you can lead a horse to water but you donkeys wont drink ffs  ;D
His left peg is delicious. Proper scouser ;)
Might be going out on a limb here, but that was an outstanding game from him tonight. As good as Robbo, in my opinion.
His left foot is fucking amazing
Might be going out on a limb here, but that was an outstanding game from him tonight. As good as Robbo, in my opinion.
That's what you call squad depth.
Left and right. He's able to cut back and whip one decent inswinger with his right foot too!
Left and right. He's able to cut back and whip one decent inswinger with his right foot too!

Exactly. The number of times he left a defender on his arse as he cut back and whipped in with his 'wrong' foot was about 3
