Played really well tonight, defensively and attacking.



He's great. I love how well he draws a foul by beating a man and then forcing the beaten player to foul him by putting his body between the player and the ball. Almost similar to Gini, but Gini rode those challenges while Kostas lets the players foul him. Very useful. Plus the way he never gives up on situations. He gives us a lot of what Robbo gives, but his different interpretation of the same role is just one more thing that opposing defenses have to think/worry about.Further...when he and Milly are on the pitch, we are arguably just as dangerous from set-pieces as we would be with Trent and Robbo. Lastly, he seems to be more than happy to play an understudy role in a successful team. Long live the Greek Scouser!