Author Topic: Kostas Tsimikas  (Read 149818 times)

Offline gray19lfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1400 on: March 24, 2022, 08:44:40 am »
Offline Spezialo

  
  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1401 on: March 24, 2022, 08:57:05 am »
Just seen the vid on youtube and came here to post about it.

brilliant  :lmao
Offline Xanderzone

  
  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1402 on: March 24, 2022, 09:14:53 am »
Reckon he could fill in at right back?

Most lefties are really one footed but he's we able to swing one with his right.
Offline redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1403 on: March 24, 2022, 09:56:17 am »
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Shanklygates

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1404 on: March 24, 2022, 10:36:51 am »
Loved that. Sure he'd sing along too. But how do we show him it? I tried pasting it into a Twitter comment but it didn't seem to take me to it after pasting so v annoying ::)

We are a team of one half.

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1405 on: March 24, 2022, 10:38:19 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March 24, 2022, 09:56:17 am
Can we get a whole team of Abba songs? ;D
Abba songs are the way forward. I even find myself singing the rangers super trooper song and I fucking hate Rangers
YNWA

Offline Sharado

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1406 on: March 24, 2022, 10:43:25 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline xbugawugax

  
  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1407 on: March 24, 2022, 10:48:04 am »
Offline Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1408 on: March 24, 2022, 02:31:10 pm »

He's a Scouser so it should be a Beatles song surely.

To the chorus of Penny Lane:

"Tsimikas is in my ears and in my eyes
He came from ancient Greece but now he's Scouse
and he plays left back"
Online Max_powers

  
  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1409 on: Yesterday at 08:26:26 pm »
His first touch is soooo good.
Offline Bobinhood

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1410 on: Yesterday at 09:04:55 pm »
Its chim chiminey from Mary Poppins

and Mane is Mony Mony

you can lead a horse to water but you donkeys wont drink ffs  ;D
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1411 on: Yesterday at 10:06:02 pm »
His left peg is delicious. Proper scouser ;)
Offline blamski

  
  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1412 on: Yesterday at 10:13:04 pm »
Might be going out on a limb here, but that was an outstanding game from him tonight. As good as Robbo, in my opinion.
Offline DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1413 on: Yesterday at 10:13:30 pm »
His left foot is fucking amazing
Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1414 on: Yesterday at 10:15:26 pm »
Quote from: blamski on Yesterday at 10:13:04 pm
Might be going out on a limb here, but that was an outstanding game from him tonight. As good as Robbo, in my opinion.
That's what you call squad depth.
Offline Legoland

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1415 on: Yesterday at 10:15:51 pm »
Left and right. He's able to cut back and whip one decent inswinger with his right foot too!
You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are.

Offline blamski

  
  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1416 on: Yesterday at 10:18:09 pm »
Quote from: Legoland on Yesterday at 10:15:51 pm
Left and right. He's able to cut back and whip one decent inswinger with his right foot too!

Exactly. The number of times he left a defender on his arse as he cut back and whipped in with his 'wrong' foot was about 3
Offline SamLad

  
  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1417 on: Yesterday at 10:41:38 pm »
Quote from: Legoland on Yesterday at 10:15:51 pm
Left and right. He's able to cut back and whip one decent inswinger with his right foot too!
which Robbo basically can't do.

Tsimi is brilliant.  Love the lad.
Offline newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1418 on: Yesterday at 10:46:25 pm »
He's amazing - especially for playing 1x every 3 weeks.
Offline vicar

  
  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1419 on: Yesterday at 10:47:48 pm »
Played really well tonight, defensively and attacking.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1420 on: Yesterday at 10:49:34 pm »
Should play more. Was great tonight.
Offline Shanklygates

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1421 on: Yesterday at 11:11:30 pm »
He was, and two assists for him too
We are a team of one half.

Offline CanuckYNWA

  
  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1422 on: Yesterday at 11:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 11:11:30 pm
He was, and two assists for him too

I think Kostas is our most consistent set peice taker, i rarely see him take a bad one.

He also has 6 assists as a non regular, which is 4th behind Trent, Salah and Robbo. Not bad.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1423 on: Yesterday at 11:16:27 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:49:34 pm
Should play more. Was great tonight.
Just about to say the same. Did really well.
Not afraid to chop back onto his right either.
Offline Salty Dog

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1424 on: Yesterday at 11:42:06 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Yesterday at 10:47:48 pm
Played really well tonight, defensively and attacking.

He's great. I love how well he draws a foul by beating a man and then forcing the beaten player to foul him by putting his body between the player and the ball. Almost similar to Gini, but Gini rode those challenges while Kostas lets the players foul him. Very useful. Plus the way he never gives up on situations. He gives us a lot of what Robbo gives, but his different interpretation of the same role is just one more thing that opposing defenses have to think/worry about.

Further...when he and Milly are on the pitch, we are arguably just as dangerous from set-pieces as we would be with Trent and Robbo. Lastly, he seems to be more than happy to play an understudy role in a successful team. Long live the Greek Scouser!
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1425 on: Yesterday at 11:46:41 pm »
Very good tonight, we are well appointed with left backs, I'm sure he could play on the right if needed
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1426 on: Today at 12:33:02 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:49:34 pm
Should play more. Was great tonight.

He can be outpaced though. Watch this clip, where he's burned for pace by the Porto forward. It's embarrassing how the Porto player, dribbling with the ball, can outrun Tsimikas.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EwClwgRgtRc
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1427 on: Today at 01:27:15 am »
He's technically outstanding. Should be first-choice against low-blocks. Keep Robbo fresh for the big games
Offline

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,733
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1428 on: Today at 01:34:35 am »
Almost on par with Robbo. At least to me.
Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1429 on: Today at 02:26:52 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:34:35 am
Almost on par with Robbo. At least to me.

Hes better offensively. Robbo better defensively and more stamina/pace for Robbo too

I love Kostas but there is a reason Robbo plays more. I do think like someone else said that Kostas would be good for the teams who like to play 9-10 behind the ball. He just seems to have more about his attacking game than Robbo

And he has a pretty good right foot too
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,002
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1430 on: Today at 02:41:15 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:33:02 am
He can be outpaced though. Watch this clip, where he's burned for pace by the Porto forward. It's embarrassing how the Porto player, dribbling with the ball, can outrun Tsimikas.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EwClwgRgtRc

One clip. Thats an anecdote.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,827
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1431 on: Today at 02:48:55 am »
Not much drop in quality when Robbo is not playing. Kostas' crossing is even better sometimes (not always). I like him a lot.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 215
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1432 on: Today at 03:02:14 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:33:02 am
He can be outpaced though. Watch this clip, where he's burned for pace by the Porto forward. It's embarrassing how the Porto player, dribbling with the ball, can outrun Tsimikas.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EwClwgRgtRc
Is this tongue in cheek?  ???
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,733
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1433 on: Today at 03:27:48 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 03:02:14 am
Is this tongue in cheek?  ???

We should buy that forward!
Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1434 on: Today at 03:36:52 am »
A bit of competition for places and giving a guy like Tsimikas a start ahead of Robertson more often wouldnt be the worst for either player. Robbo will never say no to hard work, and sometimes that needs to be managed and rest the guy even if he doesnt want it. Tsimikas brings his own brand of football and we should use it more often.
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1435 on: Today at 06:14:06 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:27:48 am
We should buy that forward!

Imagine if we had someone with that kind of pace in our team. We'd win the lot.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,669
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1436 on: Today at 07:27:53 am »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 11:42:06 pm
He's great. I love how well he draws a foul by beating a man and then forcing the beaten player to foul him by putting his body between the player and the ball. Almost similar to Gini, but Gini rode those challenges while Kostas lets the players foul him. Very useful. Plus the way he never gives up on situations. He gives us a lot of what Robbo gives, but his different interpretation of the same role is just one more thing that opposing defenses have to think/worry about.

Further...when he and Milly are on the pitch, we are arguably just as dangerous from set-pieces as we would be with Trent and Robbo. Lastly, he seems to be more than happy to play an understudy role in a successful team. Long live the Greek Scouser!

That's what we call "doing a Didi Hamann" ;D
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.
