« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 538 539 540 541 542 [543]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1681461 times)

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21680 on: Yesterday at 03:18:43 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:52:55 pm
Anyone seen Martin Zubimendi play? Any good?

Lovely player but not sure you can afford him in January can you?  Thought you had FFP issues and his buyout is around £60m
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21681 on: Yesterday at 03:32:04 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Yesterday at 03:18:43 pm
Lovely player but not sure you can afford him in January can you?  Thought you had FFP issues and his buyout is around £60m

Not January, maybe a pre contract agreement till the summer
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,370
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21682 on: Yesterday at 03:49:39 pm »
He's quality.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,790
  • JFT96
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21683 on: Yesterday at 06:20:30 pm »
Almiron off from Newcastle to Saudi. Balances the books well for them I imagine
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,171
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21684 on: Yesterday at 07:20:32 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 06:20:30 pm
Almiron off from Newcastle to Saudi. Balances the books well for them I imagine

Bet it will be **cough**, UNDISCLOSED, **cough**
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,139
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21685 on: Yesterday at 07:49:43 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 07:20:32 pm
Bet it will be **cough**, UNDISCLOSED, **cough**

They will have to disclose it in their books. And he was one of their better and most regular players this season. I am actually surprised that they have "sold" him. I was expecting someone like Wilson to end up in the Saudi league ...
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21686 on: Yesterday at 07:55:17 pm »
Couldn't they have loaned him, with a "reasonable" loan fee?
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21687 on: Yesterday at 08:54:04 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:49:43 pm
They will have to disclose it in their books. And he was one of their better and most regular players this season. I am actually surprised that they have "sold" him. I was expecting someone like Wilson to end up in the Saudi league ...

Wilson wouldnt go as 99% of British players would t well not ones who earn £50k plus here.

Looking at Henderson and Benzema cant see a queue of players chomping at the bit to go either.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21688 on: Yesterday at 09:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 08:54:04 pm
Wilson wouldnt go as 99% of British players would t well not ones who earn £50k plus here.

Looking at Henderson and Benzema cant see a queue of players chomping at the bit to go either.

Maybe Almiron doesn't want to go.

Quote
Craig Hope
@CraigHope_DM
🇸🇦 Word this morning is that Almiron prefers to stay & Saudi club would have to up offer anyway

🇩🇪 Bayern havent given up on Trippier but player will not agitate for move & it would need NUFC to accept offer, which they insist wont be happening

https://twitter.com/CraigHope_DM/status/1749753681103245513?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1749753681103245513%7Ctwgr%5E33ccefd2e5b4f4865d27651c25ed99cb76b28d45%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnufc.news%2Fmiguel-almiron-not-interested-in-move-to-saudi-club-al-shabab-journalist
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,620
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21689 on: Today at 12:09:19 am »
Guardian reporting Bayern had a £12m bid for Trippier rejected. He's 34 at the start of next season. They'd likely find a younger candidate of similar quality for that price elsewhere
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,753
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21690 on: Today at 01:48:00 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:09:19 am
Guardian reporting Bayern had a £12m bid for Trippier rejected. He's 34 at the start of next season. They'd likely find a younger candidate of similar quality for that price elsewhere

genuinely mad stuff going on at Bayern, it cant all be at the insistence of Tuchel.  Plenty are already fucked off with him (what a surprise), so they surely cant be so weak as to be pandering for his transfer ideas. All they need is a loan right back to keep them going till the summer, they dont even need to buy a right back, they have Josip Stanisic coming back from Leverkusen.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 538 539 540 541 542 [543]   Go Up
« previous next »
 