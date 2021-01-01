Guardian reporting Bayern had a £12m bid for Trippier rejected. He's 34 at the start of next season. They'd likely find a younger candidate of similar quality for that price elsewhere
genuinely mad stuff going on at Bayern, it cant all be at the insistence of Tuchel. Plenty are already fucked off with him (what a surprise), so they surely cant be so weak as to be pandering for his transfer ideas. All they need is a loan right back to keep them going till the summer, they dont even need to buy a right back, they have Josip Stanisic coming back from Leverkusen.