Anyone seen Martin Zubimendi play? Any good?
Lovely player but not sure you can afford him in January can you? Thought you had FFP issues and his buyout is around £60m
Almiron off from Newcastle to Saudi. Balances the books well for them I imagine
Bet it will be **cough**, UNDISCLOSED, **cough**
They will have to disclose it in their books. And he was one of their better and most regular players this season. I am actually surprised that they have "sold" him. I was expecting someone like Wilson to end up in the Saudi league ...
Wilson wouldnt go as 99% of British players would t well not ones who earn £50k plus here.Looking at Henderson and Benzema cant see a queue of players chomping at the bit to go either.
Craig Hope@CraigHope_DM🇸🇦 Word this morning is that Almiron prefers to stay & Saudi club would have to up offer anyway 🇩🇪 Bayern havent given up on Trippier but player will not agitate for move & it would need NUFC to accept offer, which they insist wont be happeninghttps://twitter.com/CraigHope_DM/status/1749753681103245513?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1749753681103245513%7Ctwgr%5E33ccefd2e5b4f4865d27651c25ed99cb76b28d45%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnufc.news%2Fmiguel-almiron-not-interested-in-move-to-saudi-club-al-shabab-journalist
Guardian reporting Bayern had a £12m bid for Trippier rejected. He's 34 at the start of next season. They'd likely find a younger candidate of similar quality for that price elsewhere
Can't work that one out myself. Especially as he has been getting worse every time I've seen him.Jim White knows the score though. He says his source at Newcastle is telling him that they hope he stays. He might stay. But then again its football so you never know he could leave.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Another low risk signing by City with Echeverri. Not sure why we don't take the occassional punt on players like him. Could save us millions.
Brighton in negotiations with Leicester for Dewsbury-Hall.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Are Leicester in some kind of financial trouble? He's been their best player this season ...
Brentford signing Nusa, joins them in summer. Bit of a coup for them, he looks a real talent.
They were fucked in terms of P&S the season they went down - it's why they didn't replace Schmeichel. Their wage bill will be far too big for a Championship income.
