THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
January 23, 2024, 03:18:43 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on January 23, 2024, 02:52:55 pm
Anyone seen Martin Zubimendi play? Any good?

Lovely player but not sure you can afford him in January can you?  Thought you had FFP issues and his buyout is around £60m
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
January 23, 2024, 03:32:04 pm
Quote from: Oh Campione on January 23, 2024, 03:18:43 pm
Lovely player but not sure you can afford him in January can you?  Thought you had FFP issues and his buyout is around £60m

Not January, maybe a pre contract agreement till the summer
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
January 23, 2024, 03:49:39 pm
He's quality.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
January 23, 2024, 06:20:30 pm
Almiron off from Newcastle to Saudi. Balances the books well for them I imagine
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
January 23, 2024, 07:20:32 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on January 23, 2024, 06:20:30 pm
Almiron off from Newcastle to Saudi. Balances the books well for them I imagine

Bet it will be **cough**, UNDISCLOSED, **cough**
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
January 23, 2024, 07:49:43 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on January 23, 2024, 07:20:32 pm
Bet it will be **cough**, UNDISCLOSED, **cough**

They will have to disclose it in their books. And he was one of their better and most regular players this season. I am actually surprised that they have "sold" him. I was expecting someone like Wilson to end up in the Saudi league ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
January 23, 2024, 07:55:17 pm
Couldn't they have loaned him, with a "reasonable" loan fee?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
January 23, 2024, 08:54:04 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on January 23, 2024, 07:49:43 pm
They will have to disclose it in their books. And he was one of their better and most regular players this season. I am actually surprised that they have "sold" him. I was expecting someone like Wilson to end up in the Saudi league ...

Wilson wouldnt go as 99% of British players would t well not ones who earn £50k plus here.

Looking at Henderson and Benzema cant see a queue of players chomping at the bit to go either.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
January 23, 2024, 09:00:01 pm
Quote from: Legs on January 23, 2024, 08:54:04 pm
Wilson wouldnt go as 99% of British players would t well not ones who earn £50k plus here.

Looking at Henderson and Benzema cant see a queue of players chomping at the bit to go either.

Maybe Almiron doesn't want to go.

Quote
Craig Hope
@CraigHope_DM
🇸🇦 Word this morning is that Almiron prefers to stay & Saudi club would have to up offer anyway

🇩🇪 Bayern havent given up on Trippier but player will not agitate for move & it would need NUFC to accept offer, which they insist wont be happening

https://twitter.com/CraigHope_DM/status/1749753681103245513?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1749753681103245513%7Ctwgr%5E33ccefd2e5b4f4865d27651c25ed99cb76b28d45%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnufc.news%2Fmiguel-almiron-not-interested-in-move-to-saudi-club-al-shabab-journalist
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
January 24, 2024, 12:09:19 am
Guardian reporting Bayern had a £12m bid for Trippier rejected. He's 34 at the start of next season. They'd likely find a younger candidate of similar quality for that price elsewhere
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
January 24, 2024, 01:48:00 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January 24, 2024, 12:09:19 am
Guardian reporting Bayern had a £12m bid for Trippier rejected. He's 34 at the start of next season. They'd likely find a younger candidate of similar quality for that price elsewhere

genuinely mad stuff going on at Bayern, it cant all be at the insistence of Tuchel.  Plenty are already fucked off with him (what a surprise), so they surely cant be so weak as to be pandering for his transfer ideas. All they need is a loan right back to keep them going till the summer, they dont even need to buy a right back, they have Josip Stanisic coming back from Leverkusen.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
January 24, 2024, 10:45:59 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January 24, 2024, 12:09:19 am
Guardian reporting Bayern had a £12m bid for Trippier rejected. He's 34 at the start of next season. They'd likely find a younger candidate of similar quality for that price elsewhere

Can't work that one out myself. Especially as he has been getting worse every time I've seen him.
Jim White knows the score though. He says his source at Newcastle is telling him that they hope he stays. He might stay. But then again its football so you never know he could leave.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
January 24, 2024, 11:03:42 am
Quote from: slaphead on January 24, 2024, 10:45:59 am
Can't work that one out myself. Especially as he has been getting worse every time I've seen him.
Jim White knows the score though. He says his source at Newcastle is telling him that they hope he stays. He might stay. But then again its football so you never know he could leave.

I think them wanting him to stay is because of how it looks, particularly from a sports washing perspective. Trippier was the Saudi's first signing, and it was a bit of a statement of intent given they got him from a much better club in Atletico. He also joined ala Henderson suggesting it wasn't for the money etc.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
January 24, 2024, 01:03:24 pm
atletico just bid for matt o riley of celtic
loan with option to buy in the summer
tidy footballer but think he lacks the pace to be a top player
would see him at west hamm/ brighton in the future
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
January 25, 2024, 01:37:13 pm
Another low risk signing by City with Echeverri. Not sure why we don't take the occassional punt on players like him. Could save us millions.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
January 25, 2024, 01:41:31 pm
Quote from: clinical on January 25, 2024, 01:37:13 pm
Another low risk signing by City with Echeverri. Not sure why we don't take the occassional punt on players like him. Could save us millions.

Do you think the headline figure is all City or those associated with City will be paying for him?

His dad has probably been paid £20 million in a newly created advisor role for a made-up Abu Dhabi company.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
January 26, 2024, 07:53:34 pm
Brighton in negotiations with Leicester for Dewsbury-Hall.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
January 26, 2024, 07:55:54 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 26, 2024, 07:53:34 pm
Brighton in negotiations with Leicester for Dewsbury-Hall.
Would be a class signing for them he's a brilliant player.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
January 26, 2024, 08:29:15 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 26, 2024, 07:53:34 pm
Brighton in negotiations with Leicester for Dewsbury-Hall.

For their winter break?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
January 26, 2024, 08:32:20 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 26, 2024, 07:53:34 pm
Brighton in negotiations with Leicester for Dewsbury-Hall.

Are Leicester in some kind of financial trouble? He's been their best player this season ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
January 26, 2024, 09:05:00 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on January 26, 2024, 08:32:20 pm
Are Leicester in some kind of financial trouble? He's been their best player this season ...

They were fucked in terms of P&S the season they went down - it's why they didn't replace Schmeichel. Their wage bill will be far too big for a Championship income.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:27:10 pm
Brentford signing Nusa, joins them in summer. Bit of a coup for them, he looks a real talent.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:43:01 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:27:10 pm
Brentford signing Nusa, joins them in summer. Bit of a coup for them, he looks a real talent.

Even funnier because Spurs fans were convinced they were signing him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:45:59 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January 26, 2024, 09:05:00 pm
They were fucked in terms of P&S the season they went down - it's why they didn't replace Schmeichel. Their wage bill will be far too big for a Championship income.

But, but the corrupt PL picking on Everton for not following the rules. :D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:53:38 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 12:45:59 pm
But, but the corrupt PL picking on Everton for not following the rules. :D
No it's the "Cartel" apparently. Not sure who that's supposed be but I can assume it's definitely us.
