Guardian reporting Bayern had a £12m bid for Trippier rejected. He's 34 at the start of next season. They'd likely find a younger candidate of similar quality for that price elsewhere



genuinely mad stuff going on at Bayern, it cant all be at the insistence of Tuchel. Plenty are already fucked off with him (what a surprise), so they surely cant be so weak as to be pandering for his transfer ideas. All they need is a loan right back to keep them going till the summer, they dont even need to buy a right back, they have Josip Stanisic coming back from Leverkusen.