Anyone seen Martin Zubimendi play? Any good?
Lovely player but not sure you can afford him in January can you? Thought you had FFP issues and his buyout is around £60m
Almiron off from Newcastle to Saudi. Balances the books well for them I imagine
Bet it will be **cough**, UNDISCLOSED, **cough**
They will have to disclose it in their books. And he was one of their better and most regular players this season. I am actually surprised that they have "sold" him. I was expecting someone like Wilson to end up in the Saudi league ...
Wilson wouldnt go as 99% of British players would t well not ones who earn £50k plus here.Looking at Henderson and Benzema cant see a queue of players chomping at the bit to go either.
Craig Hope@CraigHope_DM🇸🇦 Word this morning is that Almiron prefers to stay & Saudi club would have to up offer anyway 🇩🇪 Bayern havent given up on Trippier but player will not agitate for move & it would need NUFC to accept offer, which they insist wont be happeninghttps://twitter.com/CraigHope_DM/status/1749753681103245513?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1749753681103245513%7Ctwgr%5E33ccefd2e5b4f4865d27651c25ed99cb76b28d45%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnufc.news%2Fmiguel-almiron-not-interested-in-move-to-saudi-club-al-shabab-journalist
