Poll

Obviously the Brexit effects are only just showing and it's going to get a lot, lot worse.. but for now..

.. Brexit is going great. Sunlit fucking plateaus full of fucking wonder
.. Brexit is just taking time, it'll be reet
Moo!
.. Brexit is pretty bad, but maybe will get better
.. Brexit is terrible
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post.
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post AND I like cheese
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 206 207 208 209 210 [211]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 525809 times)

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8400 on: January 30, 2024, 07:52:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on January 30, 2024, 12:52:05 pm
Good. More this country gets hammered, the better.

We are the only ones to feel that pinch mind.
Logged

Offline JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,961
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8401 on: January 31, 2024, 06:10:50 am »
FFS when are they going to stop this let's get back to the good old 1920's bollux??
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,186
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8402 on: January 31, 2024, 10:41:52 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on January 31, 2024, 06:10:50 am
FFS when are they going to stop this let's get back to the good old 1920's bollux??

Maybe once they're not in power anymore, the tories will return to being the party of the economy and will start moaning how brexit is hampering it...
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,576
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8403 on: January 31, 2024, 01:58:11 pm »
Checks in NI to be removed completely. This can only mean one thing - the UK aligning with EU trade rules going forward. Brexiting without brexiting.
« Last Edit: January 31, 2024, 04:01:17 pm by thejbs »
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8404 on: January 31, 2024, 10:47:18 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on January 31, 2024, 01:58:11 pm
Checks in NI to be removed completely. This can only mean one thing - the UK aligning with EU trade rules going forward. Brexiting without brexiting.

If so, isnt that effectively the Theresa May deal?   
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8405 on: January 31, 2024, 11:21:46 pm »
Quote from: TSC on January 31, 2024, 10:47:18 pm
If so, isnt that effectively the Theresa May deal?
Maybe am wrong but from what ive read I think the big difference is the UK has agreed not to diverge from EU standards in the foreseeable future, it's always boiled down to that, if we have the same rules and regs then theres no need for checks, problem was we openly stated we intend to break away from EU rules, the deal also says if they do intend to diverge some  then the government have to explain if it impacts the NI -GB trade and make sure they take steps to protect the NI-GB trade, am surprised the ERG aren't up in arms over this as theres no way they can say we have taken back control, am in favour of it but in the ERGs eyes then we have given up that control. IMO this deal would never have been agreed in the past, it's probably down to the ERG now putting their own careers ahead of everything.






The complications posed by Brexit include how goods should be traded in cases where UK production techniques vary from EU standards.

Although there is little divergence at present, production rules could diverge significantly in the future.

The deal states that when UK government ministers are introducing new legislation, they will be compelled to tell Parliament if their Bill will have "significant adverse implications for Northern Ireland's place in the UK internal market".

If their Bill is expected to cause problems for trade between NI and GB, the UK government will then set out any measures it proposes to take to protect the internal market.

The government will also require public authorities to include "an explicit Internal Market Assessment" as part of their usual regulatory checks to identify any adverse impact on the UK's internal market.

It said guidance would make it clear that this could include "incentives for trade diversion or barriers to businesses placing goods on the market in any part of the UK".






« Last Edit: January 31, 2024, 11:23:18 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,566
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8406 on: February 1, 2024, 05:24:00 am »
Can our other trading partners now route stuff to the EU through us?

(I'm looking at you pork markets)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8407 on: February 1, 2024, 06:01:32 am »
Quote from: PaulF on February  1, 2024, 05:24:00 am
Can our other trading partners now route stuff to the EU through us?

(I'm looking at you pork markets)

Already done.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gxG8lzRA1ZA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gxG8lzRA1ZA</a>
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8408 on: February 1, 2024, 08:32:16 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on January 31, 2024, 11:21:46 pm
Maybe am wrong but from what ive read I think the big difference is the UK has agreed not to diverge from EU standards in the foreseeable future, it's always boiled down to that, if we have the same rules and regs then theres no need for checks, problem was we openly stated we intend to break away from EU rules, the deal also says if they do intend to diverge some  then the government have to explain if it impacts the NI -GB trade and make sure they take steps to protect the NI-GB trade, am surprised the ERG aren't up in arms over this as theres no way they can say we have taken back control, am in favour of it but in the ERGs eyes then we have given up that control. IMO this deal would never have been agreed in the past, it's probably down to the ERG now putting their own careers ahead of everything.






The complications posed by Brexit include how goods should be traded in cases where UK production techniques vary from EU standards.

Although there is little divergence at present, production rules could diverge significantly in the future.

The deal states that when UK government ministers are introducing new legislation, they will be compelled to tell Parliament if their Bill will have "significant adverse implications for Northern Ireland's place in the UK internal market".

If their Bill is expected to cause problems for trade between NI and GB, the UK government will then set out any measures it proposes to take to protect the internal market.

The government will also require public authorities to include "an explicit Internal Market Assessment" as part of their usual regulatory checks to identify any adverse impact on the UK's internal market.

It said guidance would make it clear that this could include "incentives for trade diversion or barriers to businesses placing goods on the market in any part of the UK".








Ultimately then it appears the primary difference v pre-Brexit is the loss of freedom of movement.  What a win.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,852
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8409 on: February 1, 2024, 10:44:56 am »
They sneaked this news out while all the Brexit gammon were distracted and raging at Lozza Fox losing his case and Allison Hammond taking over on "For the Love of Dogs"

I must admit the latter was disappointing, I thought Bobby Madeley was a shoe in.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,566
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8410 on: February 1, 2024, 12:50:40 pm »
So. My limited knowledge on this is from RAWK posts. But are the EU saying Ireland can have a frictionless border, no n sea border as long as we promise to follow EU regs? And they trust us to update them if we are going to change the regs (and if they don't like it, they can stop the agreement? That bit is speculation by me)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,984
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8411 on: February 1, 2024, 03:20:29 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February  1, 2024, 12:50:40 pm
So. My limited knowledge on this is from RAWK posts. But are the EU saying Ireland can have a frictionless border, no n sea border as long as we promise to follow EU regs? And they trust us to update them if we are going to change the regs (and if they don't like it, they can stop the agreement? That bit is speculation by me)


I've no idea - and am surprised that the EU are OK with this.

The devil will obviously be in the detail (and I've not had chance to fully look into this), but on first impressions it potentially allows a backdoor route for goods from outside the EU to enter the EU without tariff (ie, goods imported to the UK, rebadged, then transported to NI without checks, and into the Republic, from where they can access the entire EU without scrutiny or checks.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,566
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8412 on: February 1, 2024, 09:57:50 pm »
BBC News - Macclesfield vegan restaurant to serve meat due to rising costs
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-68160162
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,984
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8413 on: February 2, 2024, 04:03:55 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February  1, 2024, 09:57:50 pm
BBC News - Macclesfield vegan restaurant to serve meat due to rising costs
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-68160162


At last! A Brexit bonus!

 ;D
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,984
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8414 on: February 2, 2024, 04:04:44 pm »


https://www.kentonline.co.uk/dover/news/bankruptcy-fears-after-council-loses-3m-for-essential-port-301164/

Dover District Council (DDC) acts as the Port Health Authority, meaning it is responsible for the monitoring of food imports.
Extra checks on pork products have been funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), however the department is set to scrap all the funding DDC gets for it.
...
The authority says that maintaining the food checks will take circa 33% of all DDC Council Tax income in 2024/25 and would increase to 47% in 2025/26, paid for by the residents of the district, to protect the UK.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-eu-referendum-36616172

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,566
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8415 on: February 3, 2024, 01:07:11 pm »
You mean we can't afford pork markets?
Bring back the Truss.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,727
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8416 on: February 3, 2024, 03:31:55 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February  3, 2024, 01:07:11 pm
You mean we can't afford pork markets?
Bring back the Truss.
That's enough piggery-jokery.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,280
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8417 on: February 3, 2024, 05:01:00 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on February  3, 2024, 03:31:55 pm
That's enough piggery-jokery.

Good one Doc 😀

Its time for the Brexit truth to hit the good people of Kent after their desire to leave the EU in 2016.

People in Kent have voted strongly in favour of leaving the European Union.
Over 970,000 people in the county cast a vote in the historic referendum, with 59% voting to leave and 41% to remain.
Logged
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,566
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8418 on: February 3, 2024, 05:35:08 pm »
So does this mean we can't afford to import pork? How much goes through Dover.  Hang on I'll read the article first!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,566
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8419 on: February 3, 2024, 05:37:43 pm »
OK. So I'm not sure it's brexit related.....
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,192
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8420 on: February 4, 2024, 10:56:37 am »
Lying Tories lie again.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/feb/04/brexit-trade-perks-firms-business-department-leaving-eu-companies



Its all a bit marginal: claims of Brexit trade perks dont add up, say firms

A business department report trumpeting the four-year benefits of leaving the EU does not match the reality faced by companies

On the four-year anniversary of Brexit last Wednesday, business and trade secretary Kemi Badenoch trumpeted its successes. The British peoples conviction that the UK would excel as masters of our own fate has paid dividends, she said, launching a report detailing the benefits.

Among the top achievements listed were booming sales of honey to Saudi Arabia, surging pet food exports to India, a rush of UK pork, worth £18m over five years, heading into Mexicos restaurants and homes, and UK beauty products sales leaping in China, thanks to barriers being smashed.

My department is leveraging our post-Brexit freedoms to make the UK the best place in the world to start and grow a business, added Badenoch, seen by many Tory MPs as one of several flexing their muscles for a tilt at the leadership quite soon.

But her triumphalist tone, and many of the assertions in the Department for Business and Trades (DBT) Brexit 4th Anniversary document, did not quite ring true with the industries cited.

I dont know any of our members who export any great amounts [to Saudi Arabia], said Paul Barton of the Bee Farmers Association, which represents professional beekeepers in the UK.

Speaking from the industry, weve not had any assistance from the government in exploiting [the Saudi Arabian] market, getting access into that market. So I dont know where their increases come from.

He added: I do remember years ago a chap, I think he was Kuwaiti or Saudi, just knocked on the door and bought a couple of buckets full of honey. I imagine he put it in his hand luggage.

People in the UK honey business seem focused on other issues. Of all the honey that is consumed in the UK, it is a worry that less than 10% is produced here, Barton said, with cheap Chinese imports making up the stiffest competition.

As far as Brexit is concerned, a big issue is not so much exporting the end product to Saudi or anywhere else but importing queen bees, and on that, Brexit is proving more of a problem than a help.

Queens are reared in southern European countries and brought to the UK so that farmers can begin their hives earlier in the season. But Brexit red tape means the bees are now subject to expensive and disruptive veterinary checks.

As for the governments claim that a barrier resolution worth £550m to UK businesses over five years has helped British beauty companies export to China, the barrier in question had nothing to do with Brexit, according to industry experts. In 2021, China relaxed rules on animal testing, which had been a big red line for UK manufacturers, making it easier to sell into their market.

Millie Kendall, chair of the British Beauty Council, said the loss of trade with the EU outweighed the gains by a long way. What we really want is to sell to Europe and the US. Economically, weve lost £853m in exports to the EU. Sixty-five per cent of our exports go to Europe  £550m sounds nice but its not even what weve lost.

One of Kendalls members sent some products to Spain in August and they have still not arrived. Another, larger company has had to build a £1m warehouse in the EU simply to be able to distribute products. Most smaller companies have just given up, she said.

For larger sectors, Badenochs triumphs seemed trivial, experts said. The business secretarys announcement said officials had unlocked £25m of exports for medicines and £17m of new business in Colombia.

Together, these amounts represent less than 1% of the total value of the UK pharmaceutical exports of goods in 2022, said Dr Jennifer Castañeda-Navarrete, a senior policy analyst at Cambridge Industrial Innovation Policy, based at Cambridge Universitys Institute for Manufacturing.

In 2022, 46% of pharmaceutical exports went to the EU. She warned that Britains previously thriving pharmaceutical sector was now in a trade deficit because we have to import so much more medicine than before  the latest 2022 figures show a $5bn deficit globally, compared with a surplus of $9.7bn in 2010.

A business department spokesperson said: Many, including the Observer, forecast dire predictions for the UK economy after Brexit. As this document shows, those forecasts have been proven completely false. Of course there have been issues, nobody ever said it will all be perfect.

However, the report uses official statistics and many of the things people claim are down to Brexit are really down to Covid and supply chain issues. This report is intended as a useful corrective to the consistent doom and gloom about Brexit.

But the business departments press release makes no mention of the problems suffered by small UK companies, which have seen their export markets hit and in many cases wiped out. In 2022, researchers at Aston University estimated that 42% of British products previously exported to the EU had disappeared from shops there.

While large companies have been able to spend money on warehouses, vets, distributors, customs clearance, extra shipping costs and all the other red tape that arrived with Brexit, smaller ones have not.

Thomas Sampson, professor of economics at the London School of Economics, said the top 15% of companies had not seen a drop in exports to the EU, but for smaller businesses, there had been a 20% fall.

Its great that the DBT are working on removing market access barriers. But its all a little bit marginal relative to the seismic shock of leaving the single market and customs union, Sampson said. The big gains in the next five years will come by focusing on whats happening with the EU and trying to simplify our relationship.

David Henig, director of the UK Trade Policy Project, said that the governments fourth anniversary of Brexit document was the usual set of claims that are in various ways slightly distorted.
Logged
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,984
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8421 on: February 4, 2024, 12:43:24 pm »
Quote from: redtel on February  3, 2024, 05:01:00 pm
Good one Doc 😀

Its time for the Brexit truth to hit the good people of Kent after their desire to leave the EU in 2016.

People in Kent have voted strongly in favour of leaving the European Union.
Over 970,000 people in the county cast a vote in the historic referendum, with 59% voting to leave and 41% to remain.

Was just over 60% Leave in Dover.

That was my main point.

These people ignored experts telling them that Brexit would be a shitshow. Now, when the effects of that shitshow hit them, they whine that it's not fair.

Sound like Everton.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8422 on: February 4, 2024, 01:46:56 pm »
+ 1 hour queue at passport control in schiphol today - no line at all on the EU side !! Fucking shite
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,100
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8423 on: February 4, 2024, 01:48:44 pm »
Quote from: kavah on February  4, 2024, 01:46:56 pm
+ 1 hour queue at passport control in schiphol today - no line at all on the EU side !! Fucking shite

At least the arl c*nts get to huddle together and admire their (made in Polnad) blue passports
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8424 on: February 4, 2024, 03:25:58 pm »
My mate who lives in Luxembourg sent me a package. Ive got to pay c.£60 import duty

Absolute c*nts

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,186
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8425 on: February 4, 2024, 09:54:22 pm »
Quote from: kavah on February  4, 2024, 01:46:56 pm
+ 1 hour queue at passport control in schiphol today - no line at all on the EU side !! Fucking shite

I was there a few months ago. A proper Brexit win for me that! Was in the queue, the sign said 50 minutes wait. Heard someone ask "anyone with an EU passport", so I waved my red passport at them and was sent to a side queue and was out in less than 5 minutes. :)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,984
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8426 on: February 4, 2024, 10:23:32 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on February  4, 2024, 09:54:22 pm
I was there a few months ago. A proper Brexit win for me that! Was in the queue, the sign said 50 minutes wait. Heard someone ask "anyone with an EU passport", so I waved my red passport at them and was sent to a side queue and was out in less than 5 minutes. :)

We went on a lads' break to Spain a couple of years ago for a mate's 50th.

There's a queue at passport control.

One mate, who sorted an Irish passport, smugly declared he was going to the queueless EU citizen booth. And he got through in seconds.

Then he had to stand there on his Todd for 20 mins waiting for the rest of us to get through (time had flown for us anyway as we were having a good chat/laugh between ourselves)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8427 on: February 5, 2024, 08:54:13 am »
Sunak and Heaton-Harris in NI today.  Heaton-Harris was on sky news earlier repeating the PMs line, NI has the best of both worlds. 
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,100
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8428 on: February 5, 2024, 09:09:49 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on February  4, 2024, 09:54:22 pm
I was there a few months ago. A proper Brexit win for me that! Was in the queue, the sign said 50 minutes wait. Heard someone ask "anyone with an EU passport", so I waved my red passport at them and was sent to a side queue and was out in less than 5 minutes. :)

My two had to have their passports renewed, due to the 5 years life on kids passports and they've now got the blue passports, so we're stuck.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  4, 2024, 10:23:32 pm
We went on a lads' break to Spain a couple of years ago for a mate's 50th.

There's a queue at passport control.

One mate, who sorted an Irish passport, smugly declared he was going to the queueless EU citizen booth. And he got through in seconds.

Then he had to stand there on his Todd for 20 mins waiting for the rest of us to get through (time had flown for us anyway as we were having a good chat/laugh between ourselves)



We queued for about an hour at Crete last year, PITA after a 4 hour flight, Tenerife a week from today, hope its quicker than that.

The added annoyance at TFS is, on departure, you now have to go through a second passport control to get your exit stamp and once through, you cannot leave the area and theres no shops etc in the area.

Arl c*nts who never go abroad and racist fucknuggets need fucking for this entire Brexit shit show. I really hope they are struggling and suffering, the c*nts
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,192
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8429 on: March 6, 2024, 09:18:11 am »
More Brexit winning

People pissing out of their arse a 'win' according to mobile fartstormer Rees-Mogg

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/mar/06/people-in-england-facing-food-poisoning-russian-roulette-as-illnesses-soar

People in England facing food poisoning Russian roulette as illnesses soar

Exclusive: Hospital admissions for salmonella and E coli have reached their highest level in decades

The public are increasingly facing food-related Russian roulette, with hospital admissions for three common illnesses linked to food poisoning reaching their highest level in decades.

Admissions for salmonella infections reached 1,468 hospital visits in England between April 2022 and March 2023, NHS data shows, a rate of three admissions for every 100,000 people, an all-time high.

E coli and campylobacter have also reached record highs in the past two years with hospital admissions of the latter reaching more than 4,340 admissions, a rate of nine in 100,000 people in 2023 up from three in 100,000 in 2000.

The cause of the increase is disputed. Experts point to various factors: weakening regulatory focus, a weakening of standards in importation checks post-Brexit and local authority cuts while the UK food standards authority puts it down to improved detection.

Whatever the reasons, the result is an unprecedented rise in foodborne illness.

Tim Lang, professor of food policy at City University, said it was no surprise and there would be more cases until the British public wakes up and says it is not acceptable. He added they should ask: Why should I play Russian roulette with food?

He put the increase in cases down to a weakening of state attention and regulatory focus on food hygiene and safety. He added that the situation had been worsened by Brexit and local authority cuts, and a fragmentation of the system of food safety governance.

Aside from the pandemic years, admissions for salmonella reached the lowest point 10 years ago, registering 834 annual admissions in 2013. Ten years later, NHS data shows that the number is 76% higher.

On average, about 30% of salmonella admissions are typhoidal salmonella, a type that is more likely to be travel related.

In 2023, people were warned to be careful when handling and cooking poultry products at home. More than 200 people became ill with a variant of salmonella linked to poultry and eggs imported from Poland. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said it was investigating a recent rise in cases of salmonella food poisoning linked to poultry from Poland.

James Mottershead, NFU poultry board chair, said it was deeply concerning to hear that poultry products produced outside the UK are being imported from countries where salmonella cases are on the rise.

Mottershead added that British poultry farmers are proud to produce to some of the worlds highest food standards and have to meet stringent food safety and environmental legislation. He said: Even though we will always be a trading nation in food, we should not be allowing imported products to enter our food system that may not be produced to the same standards.

Lang said: In the 1980s there was this moment of astonishing action and focus on food issues  There was mad cow disease and all sorts of big scandals  Basically, there was an effort to clean up and tighten up across Europe and Britain was part of that. In the last 15 years that has all been weakened.

Lang also said local hygiene officers had had budget cuts, as well as the FSA. We also left the European Union, whose structure has a huge focus on inspection and quality control, he said.

Louise Hosking, executive director of environmental Health at Chartered Institute of Environmental Health (CIEH), said amid an unprecedented rise in foodborne illness, the battle against such outbreaks begins with strengthening the capacity of local government environmental health teams.

However, while increased funding is vital, it alone is not the solution. We must also address the insufficient numbers entering the profession, which threatens the future pipeline and our ability to protect public health effectively, she said.

It is not possible to separate admissions for salmonella caused by food from those caused by other methods, such as having contact with some animals or due to poor handwashing. However, some studies have shown that on average about 80% of salmonella cases are attributable to food, with some of them raising this to 90%.

A study published in 2020 by the FSA estimated that there were 2.4 million cases of foodborne disease in 2018 in the UK, with 16,400 hospital admissions. Among the most common infections are salmonella and campylobacter, an infection associated with eating or handling raw or undercooked meat and touching pets faeces. An estimated 67% of the cases are attributable to food.

The UK Health Security Agency put the rise in admissions down to advancements in the use of molecular diagnostics. Amy Douglas, its senior epidemiologist, said: These gastrointestinal bacteria can be spread from person to person as well as from food, so anyone affected should wash their hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and avoid handling food or preparing for others where possible.

Narriman Looch, head of foodborne disease control at the FSA, said: While there are a number of reasons why we have seen an increase in hospital admissions for salmonella infections in recent years, this does not necessarily suggest an increased prevalence of salmonella in the community.

Looch said consumers could reduce their risk of most forms of food poisoning at home by chilling, cleaning, cooking, and avoiding cross-contamination, and by practising good hygiene in general.
Tips to avoid food poisoning

Food poisoning can cause vomiting, a high temperature, diarrhoea and other symptoms, with some groups  including young children, pregnant women, adults aged 65 and older , and those with weakened immune systems  at greater risk of serious illness.

As the NHS says, such sickness is usually caused by bacteria such as campylobacter, salmonella or E coli  or by norovirus, often called the vomiting bug.

However, as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, there are a number of basic steps that can be taken to reduce the risk of ending up with food poisoning.

First it is crucial to clean both hands and work surfaces, including cutting boards, before touching food. It is also recommended to use separated cutting boards for preparing different types of food, such as meat or vegetables, and to take care to keep them separated in the fridge to avoid contamination.

Another important step is to make sure all fruit and veg has been thoroughly washed, and that all meat is fully cooked before eating. In the case of the latter that means ensuring the core of the meat reaches the correct temperature  for chicken, for example, that is 75C.

A food thermometer can be useful, but if one is not available NHS Inform says a useful rule is that the meat should be cooked until the juices run clear, it is steaming hot throughout, and it is not pink in the middle. In the case of barbecues, consider cooking meat in the oven before finishing it off on the outdoor grill.

Storing leftovers properly will also reduce the risk of food poisoning: the fridge should be between 0C and 5C, cooked food should be stored as soon as possible after cooling, and do not keep leftovers for more than two days.

Other tips include not refreezing defrosted raw meat and avoid eating food past its use by date. Also not leaving the EU safety standards and not trusting these Tory Grifters whose only aim is to produce more shit than the world knows what to do with.
Logged
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8430 on: March 6, 2024, 09:26:32 am »
Quote
The cause of the increase is disputed. Experts point to various factors: weakening regulatory focus, a weakening of standards in importation checks post-Brexit and local authority cuts while the UK food standards authority puts it down to improved detection.

What an unreal attitude to take.  It's based on hospital admissions for salmonella, E-coli and campylobacter.  Are they suggesting that the NHS - on the bones of its arse - is suddenly much better at detecting those infections?!

It's the kind of nonsense I'd expect from a prat like Rees-Mogg but the FSA exists to "make sure food is safe".  They really need to be taking a more pro-active stance on this.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,566
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8431 on: March 6, 2024, 09:40:13 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on March  6, 2024, 09:26:32 am
What an unreal attitude to take.  It's based on hospital admissions for salmonella, E-coli and campylobacter.  Are they suggesting that the NHS - on the bones of its arse - is suddenly much better at detecting those infections?!

It's the kind of nonsense I'd expect from a prat like Rees-Mogg but the FSA exists to "make sure food is safe".  They really need to be taking a more pro-active stance on this.

I'm glad I read your well reasoned post before diving in and saying it can't be brexit related if it is detection rate related.
Being the contrarian I am, I'm trying to refute your post. But can't :)

Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8432 on: March 6, 2024, 09:42:10 am »
This is the crux isnt it

until the British public wakes up and says it is not acceptable

Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,186
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8433 on: March 6, 2024, 09:52:49 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on March  6, 2024, 09:26:32 am
What an unreal attitude to take.  It's based on hospital admissions for salmonella, E-coli and campylobacter.  Are they suggesting that the NHS - on the bones of its arse - is suddenly much better at detecting those infections?!

It's the kind of nonsense I'd expect from a prat like Rees-Mogg but the FSA exists to "make sure food is safe".  They really need to be taking a more pro-active stance on this.

Was thinking that, how can it be "improved detection". They didn't notice there were patients in hospital before?

What you be true is that maybe there is more lab testing now. Maybe patients used to be just classed as having some sort of gastrointestinal infection, and now they do lab tests and classify what the infection is. But that doesn't change how many patients there are in total.

A factor that isn't mentioned in the article is the cost of living crisis - maybe some people now eat leftover food they would have previously binned?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,566
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8434 on: March 6, 2024, 09:59:39 am »
All wrong again.  Bloody remoaners the lot of you. Obvs it's the immigrants innit, running crappy low hygeine kebab shops and the like , poisoning us british folk. Wouldn't surprise me if they did it on purpose.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,100
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8435 on: March 6, 2024, 07:24:03 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on March  6, 2024, 09:52:49 am
Was thinking that, how can it be "improved detection". They didn't notice there were patients in hospital before?

What you be true is that maybe there is more lab testing now. Maybe patients used to be just classed as having some sort of gastrointestinal infection, and now they do lab tests and classify what the infection is. But that doesn't change how many patients there are in total.

A factor that isn't mentioned in the article is the cost of living crisis - maybe some people now eat leftover food they would have previously binned?

No, they've always tested you to establish what is wrong, to keep other patients safe. I was admitted to Southport DGH in Jan 2007, they initially thought I had an appendix issue until the diarrhoea started. They then put me in isolation and took samples and found out I had Salmonella and gastroenteritis. Mate of mine was admitted about 15 years prior with dehydration after having bad guts and they did the same tests. They couldn't move my Mum to a hospice in the days before she died as some old woman on the ward claimed to be ill and they had to test her (she was lying) and my Ma died on the palliative ward in front of about 7 other ill people.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8436 on: March 8, 2024, 10:13:16 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  6, 2024, 07:24:03 pm
No, they've always tested you to establish what is wrong, to keep other patients safe. I was admitted to Southport DGH in Jan 2007, they initially thought I had an appendix issue until the diarrhoea started. They then put me in isolation and took samples and found out I had Salmonella and gastroenteritis. Mate of mine was admitted about 15 years prior with dehydration after having bad guts and they did the same tests. They couldn't move my Mum to a hospice in the days before she died as some old woman on the ward claimed to be ill and they had to test her (she was lying) and my Ma died on the palliative ward in front of about 7 other ill people.
Sorry to hear about how it played out for your mum.  It sounds like the NHS had their hands tied a bit by the timewaster but still it's infuriating that these types of things are just seen as standard everyday occurrences.

The bit about the testing is good to know as I had assumed as much but happy to have it confirmed before I get up on my soapbox  ;D.  It would be nice to think that somebody would be challenging the FSA's view that the increase is down to better detection and not a general fall in food standards in the country.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,192
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8437 on: Today at 10:49:16 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/mar/18/britain-toxic-chemical-dump-brexit-europe

Britain is becoming a toxic chemical dumping ground  yet another benefit of Brexit

Its a benefit of Brexit  but only if youre a manufacturer or distributor of toxic chemicals. For the rest of us, its another load we have to carry on behalf of the shysters and corner-cutters who lobbied for the UK to leave the EU.

The government insisted on a separate regulatory system for chemicals. At first sight, its senseless: chemical regulation is extremely complicated and expensive. Why replicate an EU system that costs many millions of euros and employs a small army of scientists and administrators? Why not simply adopt as UK standards the decisions it makes? After all, common regulatory standards make trading with the rest of Europe easier. Well, now we know. A separate system allows the UK to become a dumping ground for the chemicals that Europe rules unsafe.

While negotiating our exit from the EU, the government repeatedly promised that environmental protections would not be eroded. In 2018, for example, the then environment secretary Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove, in a speech titled Green Brexit, claimed not only will there be no abandonment of the environmental principles that weve adopted in our time in the EU, but indeed we aim to strengthen environmental protection measures. Such pledges turn out to be as dodgy as a £3 coin with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons head on it.

Our proudly sovereign regulatory system immediately descended into total chaos: chaos of the kind that the warlord capitalists who backed the leave campaign might have been hoping for. It took the UKs Health and Safety Executive (HSE) until last month to publish its chemicals regulation work programme for the financial year 2023-2024. That was, erm, six weeks before the period expired. Youll remember, of course, how Brexit would enable us to escape the inefficiencies of Brussels bureaucracy.

As the campaign group Chem Trust documents, our shadow version of the EU system, called UK Reach, is beset by underfunding, understaffing, a skills crisis and an impossible workload. It looks to me like the kind of failure-by-design that afflicts so much of environmental regulation in the UK.

This dysfunction leaves us exposed to toxins now being banned or restricted in Europe. For example, tetraethyl lead has long been banned from fuel for surface vehicles. But it continues to be used in aircraft fuel, ensuring we are sprayed with a chemical that causes neurological disorders. The EU, after long resisting the obvious step, has at last ruled that it must be phased out. But the UK hasnt. It will remain legal here. The same goes for endocrine-disrupting chemicals in childrens toys, formaldehyde, brominated flame retardants and the microplastics intentionally added to fertilisers and artificial sport surfaces.

The EU is far from perfect. It has backtracked on some of its own commitments. But at least its doing something about chemicals that cause cancers and other illnesses and devastate ecosystems. Since we left the bloc, UK regulators have yet to adopt a single new ban or restriction of a harmful substance. Brings a lump to the throat, this patriotic self-reliance, doesnt it? Or perhaps to the breast, or stomach, or liver.

In some respects, weve even been spiralling backwards. The government has decided that workplace exposure limits on dimethylformamide, and restrictions of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in synthetic sports pitches, of lead in PVC products and of hazardous substances in disposable nappies are not a priority for action this year. Part of its reasoning is that it has yet to see evidence that these substances pose a risk that is specific to Great Britain. Does their use in the UK present different risks to their identical use elsewhere? Perhaps the bulldog spirit of this sceptred isle protects us from chemicals that afflict the lesser beings overseas.

In the EU, there is now a total ban on the use of neonicotinoid pesticides  perhaps better labelled ecocides, thanks to their remarkably wide range of impacts. But every year since we left the EU, the UK government has granted an emergency exemption from the supposed ban here, following lobbying by sugar beet producers and the National Farmers Union. In August 2020, British Sugar asked for no more than three years to give us time to develop alternatives. Given that it granted yet another authorisation in 2024, perhaps the government could ask British Sugars managing director how his company is getting along. He shouldnt be hard to find. Hes married to the health secretary.

The more we learn, the more we realise how dangerous chemicals approved without proper testing or consideration can be. New findings, for instance, on the health effects of PFAS compounds  forever chemicals  and on the ecological and health impacts of pesticides, and on the effects of microplastics in soil show why we should apply the precautionary principle. By the time we discover that a substance is more hazardous than first believed, it is embedded in our ecosystems, our bodies and our lives.

While the UK government appears incapable of developing new public protections, it is also mysteriously unable, following lobbying, donations and taps on the shoulder, to uphold and enforce the regulations we do possess. Every body thats supposed to protect us from environmental harm  such as the Environment Agency or the HSE  is woefully underfunded, underpowered and demoralised. This is where most deregulation happens: not in the formation or de-formation of rules, which, at least in theory, is subject to parliamentary debate, but in the governments unwillingness to apply them, which is not.

This is why a group of us, called Fighting Dirty, are taking the government to court over its multiple failures to protect people and ecosystems from hazardous chemicals, beginning with its outrageous refusal to test or regulate the many toxins being spread on farmland in sewage sludge. We have just been granted permission for a high court hearing. Such legal actions, difficult and expensive as they are, are a last resort, when regulatory standards and the agencies supposed to uphold them have all but collapsed.

Brexit was sold to us on the grounds of intangible gains: a sense of autonomy and pride, particularity and independence. These intangible gains are accompanied by tangible losses: real impacts on our health and wellbeing. We might have left the EU, but we did not escape the demands of predatory capital. Far from it: freed from European restraints, they trickle insidiously into our lives.
Logged
I love you all. Even Mancs x
Pages: 1 ... 206 207 208 209 210 [211]   Go Up
« previous next »
 