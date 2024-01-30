If so, isnt that effectively the Theresa May deal?



Maybe am wrong but from what ive read I think the big difference is the UK has agreed not to diverge from EU standards in the foreseeable future, it's always boiled down to that, if we have the same rules and regs then theres no need for checks, problem was we openly stated we intend to break away from EU rules, the deal also says if they do intend to diverge some then the government have to explain if it impacts the NI -GB trade and make sure they take steps to protect the NI-GB trade, am surprised the ERG aren't up in arms over this as theres no way they can say we have taken back control, am in favour of it but in the ERGs eyes then we have given up that control. IMO this deal would never have been agreed in the past, it's probably down to the ERG now putting their own careers ahead of everything.The complications posed by Brexit include how goods should be traded in cases where UK production techniques vary from EU standards.Although there is little divergence at present, production rules could diverge significantly in the future.The deal states that when UK government ministers are introducing new legislation, they will be compelled to tell Parliament if their Bill will have "significant adverse implications for Northern Ireland's place in the UK internal market".If their Bill is expected to cause problems for trade between NI and GB, the UK government will then set out any measures it proposes to take to protect the internal market.The government will also require public authorities to include "an explicit Internal Market Assessment" as part of their usual regulatory checks to identify any adverse impact on the UK's internal market.It said guidance would make it clear that this could include "incentives for trade diversion or barriers to businesses placing goods on the market in any part of the UK".