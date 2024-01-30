Poll

Obviously the Brexit effects are only just showing and it's going to get a lot, lot worse.. but for now..

.. Brexit is going great. Sunlit fucking plateaus full of fucking wonder
.. Brexit is just taking time, it'll be reet
.. Brexit is pretty bad, but maybe will get better
.. Brexit is terrible
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post.
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post AND I like cheese
Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 30, 2024, 07:52:46 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on January 30, 2024, 12:52:05 pm
Good. More this country gets hammered, the better.

We are the only ones to feel that pinch mind.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 31, 2024, 06:10:50 am
FFS when are they going to stop this let's get back to the good old 1920's bollux??
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 31, 2024, 10:41:52 am
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on January 31, 2024, 06:10:50 am
FFS when are they going to stop this let's get back to the good old 1920's bollux??

Maybe once they're not in power anymore, the tories will return to being the party of the economy and will start moaning how brexit is hampering it...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 31, 2024, 01:58:11 pm
Checks in NI to be removed completely. This can only mean one thing - the UK aligning with EU trade rules going forward. Brexiting without brexiting.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 31, 2024, 10:47:18 pm
Quote from: thejbs on January 31, 2024, 01:58:11 pm
Checks in NI to be removed completely. This can only mean one thing - the UK aligning with EU trade rules going forward. Brexiting without brexiting.

If so, isnt that effectively the Theresa May deal?   
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 31, 2024, 11:21:46 pm
Quote from: TSC on January 31, 2024, 10:47:18 pm
If so, isnt that effectively the Theresa May deal?
Maybe am wrong but from what ive read I think the big difference is the UK has agreed not to diverge from EU standards in the foreseeable future, it's always boiled down to that, if we have the same rules and regs then theres no need for checks, problem was we openly stated we intend to break away from EU rules, the deal also says if they do intend to diverge some  then the government have to explain if it impacts the NI -GB trade and make sure they take steps to protect the NI-GB trade, am surprised the ERG aren't up in arms over this as theres no way they can say we have taken back control, am in favour of it but in the ERGs eyes then we have given up that control. IMO this deal would never have been agreed in the past, it's probably down to the ERG now putting their own careers ahead of everything.






The complications posed by Brexit include how goods should be traded in cases where UK production techniques vary from EU standards.

Although there is little divergence at present, production rules could diverge significantly in the future.

The deal states that when UK government ministers are introducing new legislation, they will be compelled to tell Parliament if their Bill will have "significant adverse implications for Northern Ireland's place in the UK internal market".

If their Bill is expected to cause problems for trade between NI and GB, the UK government will then set out any measures it proposes to take to protect the internal market.

The government will also require public authorities to include "an explicit Internal Market Assessment" as part of their usual regulatory checks to identify any adverse impact on the UK's internal market.

It said guidance would make it clear that this could include "incentives for trade diversion or barriers to businesses placing goods on the market in any part of the UK".






Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 05:24:00 am
Can our other trading partners now route stuff to the EU through us?

(I'm looking at you pork markets)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 06:01:32 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:24:00 am
Can our other trading partners now route stuff to the EU through us?

(I'm looking at you pork markets)

Already done.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gxG8lzRA1ZA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gxG8lzRA1ZA</a>
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 08:32:16 am
Quote from: oldfordie on January 31, 2024, 11:21:46 pm
Maybe am wrong but from what ive read I think the big difference is the UK has agreed not to diverge from EU standards in the foreseeable future, it's always boiled down to that, if we have the same rules and regs then theres no need for checks, problem was we openly stated we intend to break away from EU rules, the deal also says if they do intend to diverge some  then the government have to explain if it impacts the NI -GB trade and make sure they take steps to protect the NI-GB trade, am surprised the ERG aren't up in arms over this as theres no way they can say we have taken back control, am in favour of it but in the ERGs eyes then we have given up that control. IMO this deal would never have been agreed in the past, it's probably down to the ERG now putting their own careers ahead of everything.






The complications posed by Brexit include how goods should be traded in cases where UK production techniques vary from EU standards.

Although there is little divergence at present, production rules could diverge significantly in the future.

The deal states that when UK government ministers are introducing new legislation, they will be compelled to tell Parliament if their Bill will have "significant adverse implications for Northern Ireland's place in the UK internal market".

If their Bill is expected to cause problems for trade between NI and GB, the UK government will then set out any measures it proposes to take to protect the internal market.

The government will also require public authorities to include "an explicit Internal Market Assessment" as part of their usual regulatory checks to identify any adverse impact on the UK's internal market.

It said guidance would make it clear that this could include "incentives for trade diversion or barriers to businesses placing goods on the market in any part of the UK".








Ultimately then it appears the primary difference v pre-Brexit is the loss of freedom of movement.  What a win.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:44:56 am
They sneaked this news out while all the Brexit gammon were distracted and raging at Lozza Fox losing his case and Allison Hammond taking over on "For the Love of Dogs"

I must admit the latter was disappointing, I thought Bobby Madeley was a shoe in.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 12:50:40 pm
So. My limited knowledge on this is from RAWK posts. But are the EU saying Ireland can have a frictionless border, no n sea border as long as we promise to follow EU regs? And they trust us to update them if we are going to change the regs (and if they don't like it, they can stop the agreement? That bit is speculation by me)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 03:20:29 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:50:40 pm
So. My limited knowledge on this is from RAWK posts. But are the EU saying Ireland can have a frictionless border, no n sea border as long as we promise to follow EU regs? And they trust us to update them if we are going to change the regs (and if they don't like it, they can stop the agreement? That bit is speculation by me)


I've no idea - and am surprised that the EU are OK with this.

The devil will obviously be in the detail (and I've not had chance to fully look into this), but on first impressions it potentially allows a backdoor route for goods from outside the EU to enter the EU without tariff (ie, goods imported to the UK, rebadged, then transported to NI without checks, and into the Republic, from where they can access the entire EU without scrutiny or checks.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 09:57:50 pm
BBC News - Macclesfield vegan restaurant to serve meat due to rising costs
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-68160162
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 04:03:55 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:57:50 pm
BBC News - Macclesfield vegan restaurant to serve meat due to rising costs
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-68160162


At last! A Brexit bonus!

 ;D
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 04:04:44 pm


https://www.kentonline.co.uk/dover/news/bankruptcy-fears-after-council-loses-3m-for-essential-port-301164/

Dover District Council (DDC) acts as the Port Health Authority, meaning it is responsible for the monitoring of food imports.
Extra checks on pork products have been funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), however the department is set to scrap all the funding DDC gets for it.
...
The authority says that maintaining the food checks will take circa 33% of all DDC Council Tax income in 2024/25 and would increase to 47% in 2025/26, paid for by the residents of the district, to protect the UK.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-eu-referendum-36616172

