Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:31:28 pm
Pre-match questions......"so Pep, will you resign if City are found guilty?"


"You are all forgetting the bigger issues. What is 101 breaches of a rule compared to 1 bottle of koppaberg."
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:29:51 pm
I want them stripped of their titles and relegated. If found guilty thev're earned none of them. So why should they be allowed to keep them?

Yeah fair enough. Just meant I have more interest in a proper overhaul and implementation of FFP going forward. The gravy train is a bigger issue to me. Sick of it and what it's done to the game.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on Today at 07:22:21 pm
a lot will rest on this case. if city get away with it, theyll just use every loop hole and trick as a blueprint

Yes, that is true. The PL have the perfect chance of making an example out of Man City ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Similarly to the UEFA farce, they're claiming to have irrefutable evidence that proves their innocence.

If they do indeed have this evidence, why not just hand it over? Why allow yourselves to be dragged through the mud in the press if you're holding on to something that proves you've done nothing wrong?

My assumption is that their "irrefutable evidence" is a lot of small pieces of paper with the queen's head on in a brown envelope.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:57:51 pm
Haha it's all kicking off

Man City believe a former member of the playing or coaching staff turned informer for the Premier Leagues investigation.

The club is currently carrying out internal investigations to find the identity of the individual.

@TheAthleticFC


Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:30:58 pm
This will drag on for years.

I think the initial ruling of the PL will be made pretty soon, and certainly before the new season. The appeals in the courts might take years, but they won't postpone the punishment. Man City have broken the company rules, and if they are kicked out, they are kicked out ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:28:49 pm
Why wont City win it ?

Because they're likely to get a massive points deduction. They're not winning it if they start the season with a 15-20 points deduction.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:30:58 pm
This will drag on for years.

If this drags on I kind of hope City 'win' the league this season(Soz North Bank). Just watch the meltdown on social media if that happens.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:36:17 pm
The cans of worms are already opened. Unless Man City get the most severe punishment after these charges, the PL will lose all the credibility, and the European Super League will be only a matter of time. Not to mention the possible withdrawal of the sponsors, and worst of all, the PL TV deals being put under scrutiny, because no one pays billions for a suspicious product ...

I'm speaking specifically of stripping City of their titles and awarding them to the 2nd place team. The PL won't want to have to deal with the financial ramifications of bumping every team up one, of paying teams TV money based on their 'new' table position, of having to deal with relegation teams who suddenly wouldn't be relegated. How does that affect the Championship, etc.? They won't want to open up the larger can of worms where team sponsors are now on the hook for paying out bonuses for table positions, where teams will have to pay players performance bonuses, etc. It will be much easier to just leave the seasons City won as blank, leaving everything else as it was.

However, there's no reason to think, regardless of the decision, that teams won't sue either the league or City (or both) for financial hardships caused by the financial doping. I would love to see long-term ramifications for all the times the PL turned a blind eye.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:57:51 pm
Haha it's all kicking off

Man City believe a former member of the playing or coaching staff turned informer for the Premier Leagues investigation.

The club is currently carrying out internal investigations to find the identity of the individual.

@TheAthleticFC
Oh this is getting interesting.
These c*nts are an absolute shit stain on the game and its about time they were dealt with.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Independent panel revealed.


Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 07:41:51 pm
I'm speaking specifically of stripping City of their titles and awarding them to the 2nd place team. The PL won't want to have to deal with the financial ramifications of bumping every team up one, of paying teams TV money based on their 'new' table position, of having to deal with relegation teams who suddenly wouldn't be relegated. How does that affect the Championship, etc.? They won't want to open up the larger can of worms where team sponsors are now on the hook for paying out bonuses for table positions, where teams will have to pay players performance bonuses, etc. It will be much easier to just leave the seasons City won as blank, leaving everything else as it was.

However, there's no reason to think, regardless of the decision, that teams won't sue either the league or City (or both) for financial hardships caused by the financial doping. I would love to see long-term ramifications for all the times the PL turned a blind eye.


Add the cost of that to the financial penalties,they can afford it,most valuable team in the world and all that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:19:40 pm
Unfortunately, that is true. They are far richer than Man City's owners, but they've been conducting their business pretty smart so far ...
They just inked their 4th PIF commercial deal last month and Saudia Airlines will announced near end of the season as their new shirt sponsor for next season onwards. ;D

Spent almost £300 million this season, they were starting but this has stopped them in their tracks no doubt and they won't be obvious now, they are signing a deal with Adidas after paying of Castore to terminate the contract, no doubt that Adidas deal will be supplemented with extra money by PIF to boost the annual payments on that deal the way City did with Puma.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Did Pip sign a new contract yet? Wonder if he might consider walking?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Divock on Today at 07:06:22 pm
Never come between a man and his birthday cake...

;D

My lad was at their academy when they covered up the plaque on the training pitch named after Yaya. They threw a cover over it until they could get someone to remove the plaque ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:45:35 pm
Did Pip sign a new contract yet? Wonder if he might consider walking?

If he's true to his word (ha ha ha), he said he'd walk if they were found guilty of cheating. SSN showed the clip this afternoon.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: trinityroad on Today at 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
thank you, new signature! How would you define "something serious"?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Divock on Today at 07:06:22 pm
Never come between a man and his birthday cake...

The reply of the evening  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:57:51 pm
Haha it's all kicking off

Man City believe a former member of the playing or coaching staff turned informer for the Premier Leagues investigation.

The club is currently carrying out internal investigations to find the identity of the individual.

@TheAthleticFC
be funny if it was Arteta
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:50:17 pm
be funny if it was Arteta

I'm gonna fuck you up Pep

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:50:17 pm
be funny if it was Arteta

Timed it perfectly.

Bluemoon are melting down, the judge that will look at the case is supposedly a lifelong Arsenal fan.
Its all part of the conspiracy.

Go get em boyz!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Would be good to see them relegated to national league north (or lower)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:57:51 pm
Haha it's all kicking off

Man City believe a former member of the playing or coaching staff turned informer for the Premier Leagues investigation.

The club is currently carrying out internal investigations to find the identity of the individual.

@TheAthleticFC

The absolute arrogance of this. If this is true and they believe that, its basically we were cheating but hiding it well until someone grassed

Fucking horrible club. I hope it was Aguero.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
If City get off with this, it really is the end of Premier League football.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: redalways on Today at 07:57:22 pm
This is serious shit for City.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/feb/06/if-manchester-city-are-guilty-they-have-betrayed-football-as-a-spectacle

Quote
So here we go again, with another lawyered-up deep dive into undeclared payments,


 :lmao

Barney has come out swinging

Quote
No doubt news of the charges, which include allegations of inflated deals being struck with connected parties, will have sent shockwaves through Citys commercial sponsors jealous, as always, of their reputations.

Although to date there is no news of any swingeing statement from First Abu Dhabi Bank, Etihad Airways, Experience Abu Dhabi, Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi, Aldar Properties of Abu Dhabi, Masdar energy of Abu Dhabi, and e& telecoms of Abu Dhabi. No word either from Dude Wipes, the clubs official male-oriented toilet paper partner, although who knows, all things considered this may well turn out to be a case for the dudes.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:57:51 pm
Haha it's all kicking off

Man City believe a former member of the playing or coaching staff turned informer for the Premier Leagues investigation.

The club is currently carrying out internal investigations to find the identity of the individual.

@TheAthleticFC

Please let it be James Milner ...please ...🙏 😎
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 07:59:15 pm
Would be good to see them relegated to national league north (or lower)

The Chorley boys would make mince-meat of them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:50:17 pm
be funny if it was Arteta
Milner.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Very weak discussion on the BBC Monday Night Club relating to City. This is a sensational news story not in the sense it wasn't known but more in the fact that of the potential consequences. The City project has been dubious since 2008. Their spending has been off the charts.

1. They should be stripped of all trophies won since 2008 and where possible those trophies re-allocated or left unawarded as a permanent reminder of the shame City brought to the game.
2. Relegated to the 3rd division in England.
3. Fined 50m for every season since they were found to have acted inappropriately.
4. 5 year transfer ban.
5. 10 year champions league ban.
 
If their are no serious consequences for City as a result of today's report then the whole merit and integrity of the PL has to be called into question.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:00:54 pm
If City get off with this, it really is the end of Premier League football.

That's the worry for the PL and Sky. I've said before, that agree with whoever it was on here who said we should fuck the PL off and go back to the EFL. They'd love to get the top division back, we'd have Division 1 to 4 again and money pouring into the League. With a decent set up, more money could go down the divisions and the product would be intact, millions around the globe would still tune in to watch us and Utd.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:57:51 pm
Haha it's all kicking off

Man City believe a former member of the playing or coaching staff turned informer for the Premier Leagues investigation.

The club is currently carrying out internal investigations to find the identity of the individual.

@TheAthleticFC

Yaya Yaya Yaya
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:57:51 pm
Haha it's all kicking off

Man City believe a former member of the playing or coaching staff turned informer for the Premier Leagues investigation.

The club is currently carrying out internal investigations to find the identity of the individual.

@TheAthleticFC

Its a strange one, even just the first team is asking a lot for 25 people to all keep their mouths shut.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: norecat on Today at 08:09:23 pm
Very weak discussion on the BBC Monday Night Club relating to City. This is a sensational news story not in the sense it wasn't known but more in the fact that of the potential consequences. The City project has been dubious since 2008. Their spending has been off the charts.

1. They should be stripped of all trophies won since 2008 and where possible those trophies re-allocated or left unawarded as a permanent reminder of the shame City brought to the game.
2. Relegated to the 3rd division in England.
3. Fined 50m for every season since they were found to have acted inappropriately.
4. 5 year transfer ban.
5. 10 year champions league ban.
 
If their are no serious consequences for City as a result of today's report then the whole merit and integrity of the PL has to be called into question.



Their owners will walk away, the players will go as a non doped City cannot pay the wages of Haaland, never mind the rest, the Champions League is something they will never see again.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:10:18 pm
That's the worry for the PL and Sky. I've said before, that agree with whoever it was on here who said we should fuck the PL off and go back to the EFL. They'd love to get the top division back, we'd have Division 1 to 4 again and money pouring into the League. With a decent set up, more money could go down the divisions and the product would be intact, millions around the globe would still tune in to watch us and Utd.

And ultimately the whole pyramid.

Never happen though.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Pep should be made to walk naked through the streets of manchester while Septa Unella rings a bell and shouts shame...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:01:51 pm

 :lmao

Barney has come out swinging

He's one of their worst sycophants. Nice to see the rats jumping from a sinking ship.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: redalways on Today at 07:57:22 pm
This is serious shit for City.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/feb/06/if-manchester-city-are-guilty-they-have-betrayed-football-as-a-spectacle
No word either from Dude Wipes, the clubs official male-oriented toilet paper partner, although who knows, all things considered this may well turn out to be a case for the dudes."

;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Informer is probably Mancini. Its an open secret he was being paid off the books. He may want his own back or not want the club to get off scott free. It wasnt his idea to fiddle his wages.
