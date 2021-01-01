« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

I hope it's Sterling who's the Mole ADFC are looking for and wants a winners medal at LFC. ;D

One League title at Liverpool is worth 10 at that Plastic abomination of a so called Football Club.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:12:39 pm
He's one of their worst sycophants. Nice to see the rats jumping from a sinking ship.

Yes. Its a it rich coming from him. He truly is a pathetic worm of a man.
It's actual bang to rights cheating. They can call them 'rule breaches' all they want, but I prefer the C word.

Cheats. Always fucking have been.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:30:45 pm
Mate, its over a 100 breaches. IF they get found guilty they aren't just getting away with a slap on the wrist and a fine.

It's over a hundred breaches until 2018. There's another 4 years worth to potentially take into account.
Quote from: redalways on Today at 07:57:22 pm
This is serious shit for City.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/feb/06/if-manchester-city-are-guilty-they-have-betrayed-football-as-a-spectacle

Although to date there is no news of any swingeing statement from First Abu Dhabi Bank, Etihad Airways, Experience Abu Dhabi, Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi, Aldar Properties of Abu Dhabi, Masdar energy of Abu Dhabi, and e& telecoms of Abu Dhabi.
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:12:39 pm
He's one of their worst sycophants. Nice to see the rats jumping from a sinking ship.
Never let this be forgotten. There'll be plenty going into arse-covering mode. Carragher is another.
Looking forward to hearing Noel Gallagher's balanced and impartial opinion on this. 
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 08:16:40 pm
It's actual bang to rights cheating. They can call them 'rule breaches' all they want, but I prefer the C word.

Cheats. Always fucking have been.
Quite right. As if it's an unintentional accidental oversight ::)
