The cans of worms are already opened. Unless Man City get the most severe punishment after these charges, the PL will lose all the credibility, and the European Super League will be only a matter of time. Not to mention the possible withdrawal of the sponsors, and worst of all, the PL TV deals being put under scrutiny, because no one pays billions for a suspicious product ...



I'm speaking specifically of stripping City of their titles and awarding them to the 2nd place team. The PL won't want to have to deal with the financial ramifications of bumping every team up one, of paying teams TV money based on their 'new' table position, of having to deal with relegation teams who suddenly wouldn't be relegated. How does that affect the Championship, etc.? They won't want to open up the larger can of worms where team sponsors are now on the hook for paying out bonuses for table positions, where teams will have to pay players performance bonuses, etc. It will be much easier to just leave the seasons City won as blank, leaving everything else as it was.However, there's no reason to think, regardless of the decision, that teams won't sue either the league or City (or both) for financial hardships caused by the financial doping. I would love to see long-term ramifications for all the times the PL turned a blind eye.