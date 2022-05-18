Well, the Mrs and I have just caught Covid for the first time. We've tested a lot, we had to for work but yeah... Its finally got us.
This doesn't feel like Omicron. This has more Deltary vibes.
Wife's a couple of days ahead of me. She's out cold. Fever, headaches and general acheyness. She's can't even manage to WFH.
Me, I'm freezing my nuts off and aching all over. Hopefully it doesn't get worse.
Bad timing, the mother in law and wife's birthdays this weekend. Massive family BBQ planned. Urgh. Hope it rains