« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1745 1746 1747 1748 1749 [1750]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2742254 times)

Offline HarryLabrador

  • went broke, so had to get the retrievers in.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,123
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69960 on: May 18, 2022, 12:37:40 pm »
Jonathan Van-Tam misses knighthood ceremony due to Covid
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-nottinghamshire-61491996
Logged
SoS Membership Number: 387

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,773
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69961 on: May 18, 2022, 11:19:39 pm »
Looks like the next pandemic might already be upon us. Monkeypox cases now in the UK, Spain, Portugal, Canada and the US  :'(
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,253
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69962 on: May 18, 2022, 11:23:31 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on May 18, 2022, 11:19:39 pm
Looks like the next pandemic might already be upon us. Monkeypox cases now in the UK, Spain, Portugal, Canada and the US  :'(

And its sexually transmitted! :o
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,773
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69963 on: May 18, 2022, 11:31:52 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May 18, 2022, 11:23:31 pm
And its sexually transmitted! :o

I know, but they spent the first three months of the covid pandemic debating how its spread so the first answer isnt always the right one.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69964 on: May 19, 2022, 06:51:53 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on May 18, 2022, 11:31:52 pm
I know, but they spent the first three months of the covid pandemic debating how its spread so the first answer isnt always the right one.

The first human case was identified over 50 years ago, I think they know how it's spread.  The United Kingdom had an outbreak about five years ago.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69965 on: May 19, 2022, 07:38:24 am »
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,773
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69966 on: May 19, 2022, 07:44:50 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on May 19, 2022, 06:51:53 am
The first human case was identified over 50 years ago, I think they know how it's spread.  The United Kingdom had an outbreak about five years ago.

All the other out breaks have been single digit cases outside of Africa, cases are appearing that cant be linked to each other. That hasnt happened before.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,859
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69967 on: May 19, 2022, 08:56:05 am »
Fuck sake not this again.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,617
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69968 on: May 19, 2022, 09:49:21 am »
Dont think you need to lose a wink of sleep over monkey pox myself.

Quite easy to avoid I would suspect 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,162
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69969 on: May 19, 2022, 09:50:43 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 19, 2022, 09:49:21 am
Dont think you need to lose a wink of sleep over monkey pox myself.

Quite easy to avoid I would suspect 

Unless you're from Hartlepool
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,195
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69970 on: May 19, 2022, 09:55:07 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 19, 2022, 09:49:21 am
Dont think you need to lose a wink of sleep over monkey pox myself.

Quite easy to avoid I would suspect 

Sexually transmitted you say?

Absolute doddle.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,773
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69971 on: May 19, 2022, 10:22:03 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 19, 2022, 09:49:21 am
Dont think you need to lose a wink of sleep over monkey pox myself.

Quite easy to avoid I would suspect 

Im going to be completely honest, Im just worried about my holiday next week. Its already been kiboshed once by Covid, then we rescheduled for Feb half term but the kids got chicken pox, so we rescheduled again for end of next week. If we have to reschedule again I think my head might just explode!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,109
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69972 on: May 19, 2022, 10:48:17 am »
Today is 10 consecutive days of positive tests for Covid for me.

Symptoms have largely gone, I'm left with a slight cough (as in, I cough when I want to clear my chest, not uncontrollably) and slight stuffiness in my nose.

My sister's birthday meal was rearranged from last Friday to this Friday specifically because of my Covid situation.

Assuming I'm still testing positive tomorrow, am I likely to be contagious? I've told her I don't think I should come if I'm testing positive as it feels irresponsible to go to a restaurant when testing positive but then I'm reading that residual positive tests do not mean you're likely to be contagious.

Any thoughts?
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,773
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69973 on: May 19, 2022, 01:52:47 pm »
Monkeypox cases found in Italy and Sweden now too
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,162
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69974 on: May 19, 2022, 03:21:49 pm »
So we all get a smallpox vaccine at worst, don't think there is much need to stress
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,673
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69975 on: May 19, 2022, 03:27:01 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on May 19, 2022, 03:21:49 pm
So we all get a smallpox vaccine at worst, don't think there is much need to stress

agree, seems to be mainly newspapers trying to secure clicks off the back of probably heightened disease anxiety since lockdowns, as opposed to scientists.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,253
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69976 on: May 19, 2022, 04:09:42 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on May 19, 2022, 09:50:43 am
Unless you're from Hartlepool

Their cure was to hang the poor little creature.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,691
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69977 on: May 19, 2022, 07:34:06 pm »
Quote from: .adam on May 19, 2022, 10:48:17 am
Today is 10 consecutive days of positive tests for Covid for me.

Symptoms have largely gone, I'm left with a slight cough (as in, I cough when I want to clear my chest, not uncontrollably) and slight stuffiness in my nose.

My sister's birthday meal was rearranged from last Friday to this Friday specifically because of my Covid situation.

Assuming I'm still testing positive tomorrow, am I likely to be contagious? I've told her I don't think I should come if I'm testing positive as it feels irresponsible to go to a restaurant when testing positive but then I'm reading that residual positive tests do not mean you're likely to be contagious.

Any thoughts?

I seem to recall being told not to test after I'd had the ten days shielding, because basically it can stay in your system for up to 30 days afterwards.

Have you a high temperature still?



Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,109
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69978 on: May 20, 2022, 08:31:52 am »
Quote from: jillc on May 19, 2022, 07:34:06 pm
I seem to recall being told not to test after I'd had the ten days shielding, because basically it can stay in your system for up to 30 days afterwards.

Have you a high temperature still?


I know a PCR test can come back positive for a long while afterwards. Not sure on LFT.

No other symptoms.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,495
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69979 on: May 20, 2022, 10:19:39 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 19, 2022, 09:49:21 am
Dont think you need to lose a wink of sleep over monkey pox myself.

Quite easy to avoid I would suspect 

Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 19, 2022, 09:55:07 am
Sexually transmitted you say?

Absolute doddle.

Efes is shitting himself
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,195
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69980 on: May 20, 2022, 10:37:27 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 20, 2022, 10:19:39 am
Efes is shitting himself

Is that a symptom?
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,773
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69981 on: May 20, 2022, 12:20:53 pm »
11 more Monkeypox cases found in the UK
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,175
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69982 on: May 20, 2022, 12:47:19 pm »


Its seemingly not something to be remotely concerned about
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,197
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69983 on: May 20, 2022, 12:55:24 pm »
I had covid at the start of March and still have a lingering cough. Had to get antibiotics the other week as it was so bad. GP says shes seeing it a lot post covid.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69984 on: May 21, 2022, 10:25:25 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on May 19, 2022, 07:44:50 am
All the other out breaks have been single digit cases outside of Africa, cases are appearing that cant be linked to each other. That hasnt happened before.

Its transmitted either sexually or through prolonged skin contract, isnt otherwise easily transmitted from human to human, is mostly mild and we have a vaccine which is 75-85% effective against it.

Its in no way similar to COViD thankfully.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69985 on: May 21, 2022, 11:00:28 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on May 21, 2022, 10:25:25 am
Its transmitted either sexually or through prolonged skin contract, isnt otherwise easily transmitted from human to human, is mostly mild and we have a vaccine which is 75-85% effective against it.

Its in no way similar to COViD thankfully.

It's also transmitted via respiratory droplets, so prolonged face-to-face can spread it.  It's a world away from Covid though, in fact if it weren't for the recent pandemic I doubt it would of even made the news.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69986 on: May 21, 2022, 11:54:08 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on May 21, 2022, 11:00:28 am
It's also transmitted via respiratory droplets, so prolonged face-to-face can spread it.  It's a world away from Covid though, in fact if it weren't for the recent pandemic I doubt it would of even made the news.

Yeah the pandemic has definitely given a further string to the bow of c*nts trying to make stories out of nothing.

Not that Im implying that the news of the pandemic itself is an example of that obviously, but it has opened the doors to a whole new world of bullshit reporting - everytime I open a web browser theres some bullshit about variants or some other shit which when you actually read it is just utter crap.

Does my fucking head in the whole enterprise.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,691
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69987 on: May 21, 2022, 12:06:13 pm »
Quote from: .adam on May 20, 2022, 08:31:52 am
I know a PCR test can come back positive for a long while afterwards. Not sure on LFT.

No other symptoms.

I think you should be okay. The first time I had it I had a cough for about three weeks, but work insisted I stayed off in that time. But once you have come through the initial 7/10 days whatever it is, you should be okay.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,109
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69988 on: May 21, 2022, 02:50:42 pm »
Quote from: jillc on May 21, 2022, 12:06:13 pm
I think you should be okay. The first time I had it I had a cough for about three weeks, but work insisted I stayed off in that time. But once you have come through the initial 7/10 days whatever it is, you should be okay.

Tested negative on the afternoon of Day 11 (finally).

Then went out for a meal with my family and have woken up with a cold today :lmao
Logged

Offline djahern

  • aka Gail Yodeller
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,502
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69989 on: May 21, 2022, 03:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on May 21, 2022, 10:25:25 am
Its transmitted either sexually or through prolonged skin contract, isnt otherwise easily transmitted from human to human, is mostly mild and we have a vaccine which is 75-85% effective against it.

Its in no way similar to COViD thankfully.
Yea It's different, we have strategies for dealing with an outbreak of this kind of virus that go back years. If we follow them correctly we should get control of this. Covid was different, the characteristics of the virus and it's novelty really screwed us.

For this one it's going to be important to figure out if we can pinpoint what's happened. Is it due to a super spreading event of sorts that kicked it off, and it remains a virus that doesn't transmit very well between people. It looks that way so far, despite it popping up in different countries at the same time. Think we'll learn over the next few days that is the case.

It's got the potential to be massively disruptive if we cant get control of the chains of infection. Not like Covid with huge mortality but more due to its 3-4 week long symptoms if it starts being passed onto health care workers. Strategy to tackle it should prevent that though, need to get ahead of this one quickly.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69990 on: May 21, 2022, 03:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on May 21, 2022, 11:54:08 am
Yeah the pandemic has definitely given a further string to the bow of c*nts trying to make stories out of nothing.

Not that Im implying that the news of the pandemic itself is an example of that obviously, but it has opened the doors to a whole new world of bullshit reporting - everytime I open a web browser theres some bullshit about variants or some other shit which when you actually read it is just utter crap.

Does my fucking head in the whole enterprise.

It's partly that, and partly that we're on the look out for any variation in infectiousness with any disease, rightfully so, but (famous last words) this will come and go.  It won't be a covid thing.
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,270
  • Linudden.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69991 on: May 21, 2022, 04:39:30 pm »
There's one hell of a difference between monkey pox and covid in that a recluse rather can't catch monkey pox. It requires extreme proximity to people so it's an extremely easy virus to isolate from. The particular strain is also less deadly per capita than the original covid variant, let alone that very few people in relative terms will catch it.
Logged
Linudden.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,691
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69992 on: May 21, 2022, 04:40:18 pm »
Quote from: .adam on May 21, 2022, 02:50:42 pm
Tested negative on the afternoon of Day 11 (finally).

Then went out for a meal with my family and have woken up with a cold today :lmao

Oh no! At least you had a good time though.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,598
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69993 on: Today at 06:28:08 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on May 19, 2022, 09:50:43 am
Unless you're from Hartlepool

For those who've missed new name's allusion:


To this day, people from Hartlepool are affectionately known as monkey hangers.

https://www.historic-uk.com/HistoryUK/HistoryofEngland/The-Hanging-of-the-Hartlepool-Monkey/

Has the word 'affectionately' ever been put to such indescribable use.
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.
Pages: 1 ... 1745 1746 1747 1748 1749 [1750]   Go Up
« previous next »
 