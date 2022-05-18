Its transmitted either sexually or through prolonged skin contract, isnt otherwise easily transmitted from human to human, is mostly mild and we have a vaccine which is 75-85% effective against it.



Its in no way similar to COViD thankfully.



Yea It's different, we have strategies for dealing with an outbreak of this kind of virus that go back years. If we follow them correctly we should get control of this. Covid was different, the characteristics of the virus and it's novelty really screwed us.For this one it's going to be important to figure out if we can pinpoint what's happened. Is it due to a super spreading event of sorts that kicked it off, and it remains a virus that doesn't transmit very well between people. It looks that way so far, despite it popping up in different countries at the same time. Think we'll learn over the next few days that is the case.It's got the potential to be massively disruptive if we cant get control of the chains of infection. Not like Covid with huge mortality but more due to its 3-4 week long symptoms if it starts being passed onto health care workers. Strategy to tackle it should prevent that though, need to get ahead of this one quickly.