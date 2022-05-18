Today is 10 consecutive days of positive tests for Covid for me.



Symptoms have largely gone, I'm left with a slight cough (as in, I cough when I want to clear my chest, not uncontrollably) and slight stuffiness in my nose.



My sister's birthday meal was rearranged from last Friday to this Friday specifically because of my Covid situation.



Assuming I'm still testing positive tomorrow, am I likely to be contagious? I've told her I don't think I should come if I'm testing positive as it feels irresponsible to go to a restaurant when testing positive but then I'm reading that residual positive tests do not mean you're likely to be contagious.



Any thoughts?