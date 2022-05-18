« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
May 18, 2022, 12:37:40 pm
Jonathan Van-Tam misses knighthood ceremony due to Covid
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-nottinghamshire-61491996
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
May 18, 2022, 11:19:39 pm
Looks like the next pandemic might already be upon us. Monkeypox cases now in the UK, Spain, Portugal, Canada and the US  :'(
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
May 18, 2022, 11:23:31 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on May 18, 2022, 11:19:39 pm
Looks like the next pandemic might already be upon us. Monkeypox cases now in the UK, Spain, Portugal, Canada and the US  :'(

And its sexually transmitted! :o
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
May 18, 2022, 11:31:52 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May 18, 2022, 11:23:31 pm
And its sexually transmitted! :o

I know, but they spent the first three months of the covid pandemic debating how its spread so the first answer isnt always the right one.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:51:53 am
Quote from: west_london_red on May 18, 2022, 11:31:52 pm
I know, but they spent the first three months of the covid pandemic debating how its spread so the first answer isnt always the right one.

The first human case was identified over 50 years ago, I think they know how it's spread.  The United Kingdom had an outbreak about five years ago.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:38:24 am
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:44:50 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 06:51:53 am
The first human case was identified over 50 years ago, I think they know how it's spread.  The United Kingdom had an outbreak about five years ago.

All the other out breaks have been single digit cases outside of Africa, cases are appearing that cant be linked to each other. That hasnt happened before.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 08:56:05 am
Fuck sake not this again.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:49:21 am
Dont think you need to lose a wink of sleep over monkey pox myself.

Quite easy to avoid I would suspect 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:50:43 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:49:21 am
Dont think you need to lose a wink of sleep over monkey pox myself.

Quite easy to avoid I would suspect 

Unless you're from Hartlepool
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:55:07 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:49:21 am
Dont think you need to lose a wink of sleep over monkey pox myself.

Quite easy to avoid I would suspect 

Sexually transmitted you say?

Absolute doddle.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:22:03 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:49:21 am
Dont think you need to lose a wink of sleep over monkey pox myself.

Quite easy to avoid I would suspect 

Im going to be completely honest, Im just worried about my holiday next week. Its already been kiboshed once by Covid, then we rescheduled for Feb half term but the kids got chicken pox, so we rescheduled again for end of next week. If we have to reschedule again I think my head might just explode!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:48:17 am
Today is 10 consecutive days of positive tests for Covid for me.

Symptoms have largely gone, I'm left with a slight cough (as in, I cough when I want to clear my chest, not uncontrollably) and slight stuffiness in my nose.

My sister's birthday meal was rearranged from last Friday to this Friday specifically because of my Covid situation.

Assuming I'm still testing positive tomorrow, am I likely to be contagious? I've told her I don't think I should come if I'm testing positive as it feels irresponsible to go to a restaurant when testing positive but then I'm reading that residual positive tests do not mean you're likely to be contagious.

Any thoughts?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 01:52:47 pm
Monkeypox cases found in Italy and Sweden now too
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 03:21:49 pm
So we all get a smallpox vaccine at worst, don't think there is much need to stress
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 03:27:01 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 03:21:49 pm
So we all get a smallpox vaccine at worst, don't think there is much need to stress

agree, seems to be mainly newspapers trying to secure clicks off the back of probably heightened disease anxiety since lockdowns, as opposed to scientists.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 04:09:42 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:50:43 am
Unless you're from Hartlepool

Their cure was to hang the poor little creature.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:34:06 pm
Quote from: .adam on Yesterday at 10:48:17 am
Today is 10 consecutive days of positive tests for Covid for me.

Symptoms have largely gone, I'm left with a slight cough (as in, I cough when I want to clear my chest, not uncontrollably) and slight stuffiness in my nose.

My sister's birthday meal was rearranged from last Friday to this Friday specifically because of my Covid situation.

Assuming I'm still testing positive tomorrow, am I likely to be contagious? I've told her I don't think I should come if I'm testing positive as it feels irresponsible to go to a restaurant when testing positive but then I'm reading that residual positive tests do not mean you're likely to be contagious.

Any thoughts?

I seem to recall being told not to test after I'd had the ten days shielding, because basically it can stay in your system for up to 30 days afterwards.

Have you a high temperature still?



Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:31:52 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:34:06 pm
I seem to recall being told not to test after I'd had the ten days shielding, because basically it can stay in your system for up to 30 days afterwards.

Have you a high temperature still?


I know a PCR test can come back positive for a long while afterwards. Not sure on LFT.

No other symptoms.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:19:39 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:49:21 am
Dont think you need to lose a wink of sleep over monkey pox myself.

Quite easy to avoid I would suspect 

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:55:07 am
Sexually transmitted you say?

Absolute doddle.

Efes is shitting himself
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:37:27 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:19:39 am
Efes is shitting himself

Is that a symptom?
