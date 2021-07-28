I think all you really need to know about Oleh and his ideas of fair play is summed up in that clip of him chopping down a player from behind to stop him scoring. Story was that he got roasted by Fergie for that after and "learned that it was wrong". But that's what's in his nature and I don't think he's changed at all. Most players wouldn't do that. Suarez would, and he would never live it down; "dirty rotten Latin cheat", but not a blonde Norwegian babyface... (Maybe people should pay more attention to the "assassin" part of the Babyfaced assassin nick?). There's more than enough evidence about his questionable character: The relationship with the agent Solbakken, the handling of the rape case at Molde AND the blatant cheating and moaning from his players. That diving is a cultural thing, it would have gone away if they had a manager with a moral compass. Whatever one might think of Mark Noble, his comment hit the nail on the head. The players are to a large extent shaped by their environment. They obviously have character traits, but those can, for most players, be amplified or dampened. Everyone can see that United are diving all over the place, they try to cheat because they have a cheating manager. Simple as that.



Imagine if they spent as much time and energy on actually practicing patterns of play as they do on diving. They we might actually have something to worry about...