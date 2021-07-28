« previous next »
The redcafe thread on his press conference moaning about pens is hilarious.

90% are agreeing with gollum and complaining the refs are baised against them and they've been denied stonewall penalties consistently since January  :o

The other 10% are saying Ole is making himself look like a twat and they're getting immediately slapped down for it  ;D
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 06:19:24 pm
The redcafe thread on his press conference moaning about pens is hilarious.

90% are agreeing with gollum and complaining the refs are baised against them and they've been denied stonewall penalties consistently since January  :o

The other 10% are saying Ole is making himself look like a twat and they're getting immediately slapped down for it  ;D
So, it's now clear that only 10% of United fans have eyes in their heads and brains that can evaluate things correctly.
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 06:19:24 pm
The redcafe thread on his press conference moaning about pens is hilarious.

90% are agreeing with gollum and complaining the refs are baised against them and they've been denied stonewall penalties consistently since January  :o

The other 10% are saying Ole is making himself look like a twat and they're getting immediately slapped down for it  ;D

As long as they keep backing Ole it's all good to be honest.
his comment about us giving it a good go after losing to WHU was really dumb. this one about Klopp I think is just the usual influence the refs fare

Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 06:58:14 pm
his comment about us giving it a good go after losing to WHU was really dumb. this one about Klopp I think is just the usual influence the refs fare

-official statement of the phil jones fanclub

I think it's absolutely ridiculous fans who question the referees impartiality.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 07:03:37 pm
I think it's absolutely ridiculous fans who question the referees impartiality.
:D you wanna stick up for Boris next
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 07:03:37 pm
I think it's absolutely ridiculous fans who question the referees impartiality.

😀😀
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 02:11:23 pm
He's moaning because refs have grown something of a backbone and are making the correct calls more often now on Manc dives.

Publicly moaning in the hope that refs will now give them a run of absurd penalties once more.

Pathetic manager of an increasingly pathetic and desperate club.

The correct call is to book for diving.  If it's not a pen, then it's a dive.

That said, the number of times Mo has been rugby tackled and gets nowt, he'd probably get a dozen red cards a season for "simulation". ::)
He always has a dig at us when he's feeling the pressure. He thinks it goes down well with the fans, and he's trying to get them on side. It's like a form of managerial populism.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:23:25 pm
So it's true, you aren't dating Ole?

They split up
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 07:41:00 pm
He always has a dig at us when he's feeling the pressure. He thinks it goes down well with the fans, and he's trying to get them on side. It's like a form of managerial populism.

Absolutely. Here's hoping the officials don't buy this shite
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:12:30 pm
The correct call is to book for diving.  If it's not a pen, then it's a dive.

That said, the number of times Mo has been rugby tackled and gets nowt, he'd probably get a dozen red cards a season for "simulation". ::)

Thing is, just like "contact" isn't necessarily a foul, going down from a tackle isn't necessarily a dive.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:56:41 pm
Thing is, just like "contact" isn't necessarily a foul, going down from a tackle isn't necessarily a dive.


Oh of course. But if United have suddenly gone from getting a shitload of penalties to just a bucketload, then it stands to reason that a proportion of those that are now not being given must be simulation. It would be crazy for officials to assume that every single contact that might have been a penalty a year ago is now suddenly just accidental.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 07:03:37 pm
I think it's absolutely ridiculous fans who question the referees impartiality.

I can imagine Andy running round the pitch pointing at missed foul after missed foul.  Sort of like the ranting in the Pep 2 times gif.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:06:36 pm

Oh of course. But if United have suddenly gone from getting a shitload of penalties to just a bucketload, then it stands to reason that a proportion of those that are now not being given must be simulation. It would be crazy for officials to assume that every single contact that might have been a penalty a year ago is now suddenly just accidental.

Oh the Mancs are cheating twats, this is from training today

Arent Managers banned from talking about refs in press conferences ?

Its a weird thing to raise in a press conference but not surprised.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:28:57 pm
Oh the Mancs are cheating twats, this is from training today



;D
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:28:57 pm
Oh the Mancs are cheating twats, this is from training today


Penaldo and Penandes tandem?
Ole is a straight up weird bloke. Im vaguely old enough to remember how he was seen as a super sub and a likeable chap back in his playing days but I cant stand him as a manager
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:28:57 pm
Oh the Mancs are cheating twats, this is from training today



Not Luke Sh..oh, there he is..


Damn you Jurgen Noble

"Thats football, he dived and I told him [off] for screaming, funnily enough, he didnt really do it at our place but he does it here," Noble told Sky Sports
Its great when it dawns on someone that the balance of power has shifted. Wonder what Fergie made of that. ;D
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 09:41:53 pm
Ole is a straight up weird bloke. Im vaguely old enough to remember how he was seen as a super sub and a likeable chap back in his playing days but I cant stand him as a manager

Meh, pretty sure he was a twat as a player too. ;)
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:18:53 pm
Meh, pretty sure he was a twat as a player too. ;)

Yeah, sly prick same as the rest of them under Ferguson. Got away with shit because of his baby face.

Hit Hyypia with a bad tackle at Old Trafford once, then scored an equaliser as Sami was off getting treatment for it. Always been an arsehole.
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 11:14:03 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rngjMu3CSqI
 ;D ;D

I'm reminded of when we once played Rangers in a friendly, probably under Rafa. We battered them 4-0 and they started booing as YNWA started to ring out - but it choked off when they suddenly remembered they weren't playing Celtic ;D
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:08:37 pm
Joyce:

Liverpool in the Premier League under Klopp: 225 games, 7,192 touches in the opposition's box

Man Utd in the Premier League under Solskjær: 102 games, 2,641 touches in the opposition's box

Both 32 penalties awarded each.

Forget the number of penalties to games of 1:7 to 1:3. The only place you can get a penalty is in an opposition box, and for penalties to touches we get 1:224 to their 1:82. Therefore they get them 3x more frequently than us.

 
I think there was enough in that game to alert PL referees to what Ronaldo is all about, especially when United are seeking a winner or equaliser, he, like Vardy, is a very clever player. But a cheat.
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 07:41:00 pm
He always has a dig at us when he's feeling the pressure. He thinks it goes down well with the fans, and he's trying to get them on side. It's like a form of managerial populism.
What he's trying to do is so transparent. As you say, when under pressure he has a dig at us because it gets the easily hoodwinked hordes behind him. Also, he's simply trying to influence officials. He mouths off about not getting pens for dives, it gets publicised all over the media and gets into the heads of officials. He's hoping that transfers onto the field of play and his side will start getting absurd decisions in their favour once more.

This is especially so as his team seems to be set up with a mindset to bag a penalty a game if they can. Diving looks to have been encouraged and even coached into them. Of course, they have the Portuguese gerbil and the show pony in there together now to go down like bags of shite then slot home from the spot.
I've stuck tenner on them scoring a penalty tomorrow, it's an absolute cert. Only 3.5/1 as well so the bookies probably think it'll happen too.
Quote from: a little break on Today at 12:37:52 am
I've stuck tenner on them scoring a penalty tomorrow, it's an absolute cert. Only 3.5/1 as well so the bookies probably think it'll happen too.
Will there be a panel in attendance to rate the quality of the dives out of 10?
I think all you really need to know about Oleh and his ideas of fair play is summed up in that clip of him chopping down a player from behind to stop him scoring. Story was that he got roasted by Fergie for that after and "learned that it was wrong". But that's what's in his nature and I don't think he's changed at all. Most players  wouldn't do that. Suarez would, and he would never live it down; "dirty rotten Latin cheat", but not a blonde Norwegian babyface... (Maybe people should pay more attention to the "assassin" part of the Babyfaced assassin nick?). There's more than enough evidence about his questionable character: The relationship with the agent Solbakken, the handling of the rape case at Molde AND the blatant cheating and moaning from his players. That diving is a cultural thing, it would have gone away if they had a manager with a moral compass. Whatever one might think of Mark Noble, his comment hit the nail on the head. The players are to a large extent shaped by their environment. They obviously have character traits, but those can, for most players, be amplified or dampened. Everyone can see that United are diving all over the place, they try to cheat because they have a cheating manager. Simple as that.

Imagine if they spent as much time and energy on actually practicing patterns of play as they do on diving. They we might actually have something to worry about...
What a coward as well a certain manager, get some backbone you gerbil an say his name.
Anyone have a clip of Noble's comments about Beanz the other night?
Gollum thinks hes smart with the attempt at mind games. Luckily Klopp sees him like most of us.. a piece of smegma that will be swiped away at the flick of a finger
Dont think its mind-games, dont think hes capable, he is just feeling the pressure. Theyve lost to Young Boys, and to West Ham at home, dumping them out of the league cup, despite all his shiny new toys, they arent exactly setting the world on fire with their football. Hes under massive pressure to win this season. That is what this is all about.  Picking up on something someone said 9 months ago is quite panicky.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:54:09 pm
Arent Managers banned from talking about refs in press conferences ?

Its a weird thing to raise in a press conference but not surprised.

That'll be why he said "a certain manager" rather than naming this MYSTERY MANAGER

Because naming the manager would be against the rules.

In other words he's trying to get around the rules

As in... He's cheating. As he moans about not being able to cheat  :D
Bunch of tarts the lot of them.

Remember Fernandes high pitched squeal that reverberated around an empty Old Trafford last season?
