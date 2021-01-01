The redcafe thread on his press conference moaning about pens is hilarious.90% are agreeing with gollum and complaining the refs are baised against them and they've been denied stonewall penalties consistently since January The other 10% are saying Ole is making himself look like a twat and they're getting immediately slapped down for it
his comment about us giving it a good go after losing to WHU was really dumb. this one about Klopp I think is just the usual influence the refs fare-official statement of the phil jones fanclub
I think it's absolutely ridiculous fans who question the referees impartiality.
He's moaning because refs have grown something of a backbone and are making the correct calls more often now on Manc dives.Publicly moaning in the hope that refs will now give them a run of absurd penalties once more. Pathetic manager of an increasingly pathetic and desperate club.
So it's true, you aren't dating Ole?
He always has a dig at us when he's feeling the pressure. He thinks it goes down well with the fans, and he's trying to get them on side. It's like a form of managerial populism.
The correct call is to book for diving. If it's not a pen, then it's a dive. That said, the number of times Mo has been rugby tackled and gets nowt, he'd probably get a dozen red cards a season for "simulation".
