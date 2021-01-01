« previous next »
The redcafe thread on his press conference moaning about pens is hilarious.

90% are agreeing with gollum and complaining the refs are baised against them and they've been denied stonewall penalties consistently since January  :o

The other 10% are saying Ole is making himself look like a twat and they're getting immediately slapped down for it  ;D
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 06:19:24 pm
The redcafe thread on his press conference moaning about pens is hilarious.

90% are agreeing with gollum and complaining the refs are baised against them and they've been denied stonewall penalties consistently since January  :o

The other 10% are saying Ole is making himself look like a twat and they're getting immediately slapped down for it  ;D
So, it's now clear that only 10% of United fans have eyes in their heads and brains that can evaluate things correctly.
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 06:19:24 pm
The redcafe thread on his press conference moaning about pens is hilarious.

90% are agreeing with gollum and complaining the refs are baised against them and they've been denied stonewall penalties consistently since January  :o

The other 10% are saying Ole is making himself look like a twat and they're getting immediately slapped down for it  ;D

As long as they keep backing Ole it's all good to be honest.
his comment about us giving it a good go after losing to WHU was really dumb. this one about Klopp I think is just the usual influence the refs fare

Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 06:58:14 pm
his comment about us giving it a good go after losing to WHU was really dumb. this one about Klopp I think is just the usual influence the refs fare

-official statement of the phil jones fanclub

I think it's absolutely ridiculous fans who question the referees impartiality.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 07:03:37 pm
I think it's absolutely ridiculous fans who question the referees impartiality.
:D you wanna stick up for Boris next
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 07:03:37 pm
I think it's absolutely ridiculous fans who question the referees impartiality.

😀😀
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:11:23 pm
He's moaning because refs have grown something of a backbone and are making the correct calls more often now on Manc dives.

Publicly moaning in the hope that refs will now give them a run of absurd penalties once more.

Pathetic manager of an increasingly pathetic and desperate club.

The correct call is to book for diving.  If it's not a pen, then it's a dive.

That said, the number of times Mo has been rugby tackled and gets nowt, he'd probably get a dozen red cards a season for "simulation". ::)
He always has a dig at us when he's feeling the pressure. He thinks it goes down well with the fans, and he's trying to get them on side. It's like a form of managerial populism.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:23:25 pm
So it's true, you aren't dating Ole?

They split up
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 07:41:00 pm
He always has a dig at us when he's feeling the pressure. He thinks it goes down well with the fans, and he's trying to get them on side. It's like a form of managerial populism.

Absolutely. Here's hoping the officials don't buy this shite
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:12:30 pm
The correct call is to book for diving.  If it's not a pen, then it's a dive.

That said, the number of times Mo has been rugby tackled and gets nowt, he'd probably get a dozen red cards a season for "simulation". ::)

Thing is, just like "contact" isn't necessarily a foul, going down from a tackle isn't necessarily a dive.
