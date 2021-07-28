Thing is, just like "contact" isn't necessarily a foul, going down from a tackle isn't necessarily a dive.



Oh of course. But if United have suddenly gone from getting a shitload of penalties to just a bucketload, then it stands to reason that a proportion of those that are now not being given must be simulation. It would be crazy for officials to assume that every single contact that might have been a penalty a year ago is now suddenly just accidental.