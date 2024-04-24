« previous next »
Curtis Jones

Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: deanloco9 on April 24, 2024, 10:27:51 pm
Please tell us though what he's good at, like genuinely what is he good at for you? (not trying to provoke or wind you up)

Would he start for any other team in the league?  :o

A lot of things.

And yes.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: Oskar on April 24, 2024, 10:36:41 pm
A lot of things.

And yes.

But what things? It's not just me asking now, What is Curtis Jones good at?  ;D
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: deanloco9 on April 24, 2024, 10:40:20 pm
But what things? It's not just me asking now, What is Curtis Jones good at?  ;D

He counts as home grown?
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: Fordy on April 24, 2024, 10:32:03 pm
What does he do? Seriously, what are his strengths?

He's singularly remarkable at extracting vague passive aggressive pseudo-critique from people who should really know better.

Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: Caps4444 on April 24, 2024, 10:41:13 pm
He counts as home grown?

So does Adrian  ;D
Re: Curtis Jones
I don't envisage we'll see the best of him again unless we move away from having an overlapping full back on his side.

The return of Robertson has forced him back into the defensive role offering transitional cover on the side of the midfield three, nullifying his offensive impact an reducing him to a circulating role in general possession.

His best output has come in either the 3-2-2-3 structure featuring Robertson in the back three that we saw towards the end of last season, or in the earlier parts of the season where Gomez was providing the defensive cover by inverting into the midfield three from left back.

It's a shame that a good year in a role which suits him is being washed away due to an underwhelming handful of weeks in a role that doesn't.

He isn't the problem, and if you can't conjure a specific criticism don't even bother raising it.
Re: Curtis Jones
Re the question what he's good at. Someone already said it. Whether he's good or not depends on the rest of the team. He's tidy (or, dare I say, looking "silky" ), can circulate the ball (medium passing range), can press well, can grab the odd goals here and there. But he doesn't excel in any specific categories.

So when the rest of the team is playing well, he adds a "feels good" factor. When the forwards are firing and the defence doesn't concede silly goals, we all enjoy his nice and smooth moves in the midfield and no one would care if he dwells on the ball a little bit. But when we're chasing the game, he won't be the one who will cruise past their midfield, or pull out a penetrative pass, let alone creating a chance or scoring a goal.

For a top team, his role will always be somewhere between a squad player and a player who is competing for a spot in the first xi. Only a nailed on starter for a midtable team.
Re: Curtis Jones
Genuine question to see where people think he is at

Lallana at his peak for us, or Curtis at his peak ?
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: Barryg21 on April 25, 2024, 07:21:09 am
Genuine question to see where people think he is at

Lallana at his peak for us, or Curtis at his peak ?

Hes 22.

Dont get the Jones hate, hes basically being asked to keep possession and cover for Robbo and Diaz bombing forward, its a thankless task.

Yes he can improve, especially in being stronger in duels but he really isnt the problem in the team.
Re: Curtis Jones
Again, another post-match thread were suddenly someone is fucking shite and should be sacked. Personally I think Jones can have 10 years for us as a squad player, starting 15-20 games a season in all comps. He should not be seen as a Macca level auto-starter and if we had more time to build our MF last summer, he would not be getting as many games.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: Draex on April 25, 2024, 07:30:49 am
Hes 22.

Dont get the Jones hate, hes basically being asked to keep possession and cover for Robbo and Diaz bombing forward, its a thankless task.

Yes he can improve, especially in being stronger in duels but he really isnt the problem in the team.

Sorry, not hating. Just trying to understand what expectations are. As pre injury he was being talked off a a superstar in making, and getting in England 11
And now we talk about pressing, tidy, re cycle ball, maybe chip in with a goal (which reminds me of Lallana - who was a really solid pro, but never a superstar)
Quote from: Barryg21 on April 25, 2024, 08:19:41 am
Sorry, not hating. Just trying to understand what expectations are. As pre injury he was being talked off a a superstar in making, and getting in England 11
And now we talk about pressing, tidy, re cycle ball, maybe chip in with a goal (which reminds me of Lallana - who was a really solid pro, but never a superstar)

Not everyone can play the piano, maybe thats half the problem, weve ran out of those willing to carry it.
Re: Curtis Jones
Aye aye. Another excellent player people have totally written off.
W

Re: Curtis Jones
so much recency bias, before injury he was one of our best players. need to find a better role for him and also consider what midfield three he best works in.
Re: Curtis Jones
Good young player. Needs to work on consistency but he's got the ingredients. There are many other players that should move on before Curtis does
Re: Curtis Jones
I don't rate Jones (I know you're not allowed to say that) but seeing him in the starting XI makes LFC weaker as far as I'm concerned.

Someone asked what is he good at? It's a good question and one I have asked in the past.

Is he known for his blistering pace & ability to get away from his marker? No.
Is he particularly physical, strong or tall? No.
Is he a superb passer, renowned for his ability to switch the play or thread intricate through balls? No.
Is he a set-piece taker? Strong on his free kicks and corners? No.
Is he an excellent striker of the ball, accurate or powerful long range shots? No.
Is he a terrific dribbler, known for his flicks, tricks & stepovers? No.
Is he a great tackler, and dictator of play in the middle of the pitch? No.

Genuine question, but what IS Jones good at? What strength and quality does he have that others don't? What does he bring to the team that makes us stronger than without him in it?
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: Davidbowie on April 26, 2024, 12:22:49 pm
I don't rate Jones (I know you're not allowed to say that) but seeing him in the starting XI makes LFC weaker as far as I'm concerned.

Someone asked what is he good at? It's a good question and one I have asked in the past.

Is he known for his blistering pace & ability to get away from his marker? No.
Is he particularly physical, strong or tall? No.
Is he a superb passer, renowned for his ability to switch the play or thread intricate through balls? No.
Is he a set-piece taker? Strong on his free kicks and corners? No.
Is he an excellent striker of the ball, accurate or powerful long range shots? No.
Is he a terrific dribbler, known for his flicks, tricks & stepovers? No.
Is he a great tackler, and dictator of play in the middle of the pitch? No.

Genuine question, but what IS Jones good at? What strength and quality does he have that others don't? What does he bring to the team that makes us stronger than without him in it?

He's excellent at recycling the ball and keeping possession, he keeps the ball moving and progressing up the pitch - much like Gini did.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: A-Bomb on April 26, 2024, 12:36:24 pm
He's excellent at recycling the ball and keeping possession, he keeps the ball moving and progressing up the pitch - much like Gini did.

This plus off the ball hes a hard worker, good presser and tactically astute.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: PEG2K on April 25, 2024, 01:15:27 am
Re the question what he's good at. Someone already said it. Whether he's good or not depends on the rest of the team. He's tidy (or, dare I say, looking "silky" ), can circulate the ball (medium passing range), can press well, can grab the odd goals here and there. But he doesn't excel in any specific categories.

So when the rest of the team is playing well, he adds a "feels good" factor. When the forwards are firing and the defence doesn't concede silly goals, we all enjoy his nice and smooth moves in the midfield and no one would care if he dwells on the ball a little bit. But when we're chasing the game, he won't be the one who will cruise past their midfield, or pull out a penetrative pass, let alone creating a chance or scoring a goal.

For a top team, his role will always be somewhere between a squad player and a player who is competing for a spot in the first xi. Only a nailed on starter for a midtable team.

I don't understand how someone could watch him (when he's on form, he's obviously been off it like a bunch of them recently) and say he doesn't excel in any categories? He is absolutely brilliant at keeping the ball. He's impossible to press and is a very, very safe pair of hands in his passing. He 100% excels at this and if you don't see it you don't understand the value of it. How short our memories are of Gini and the value of a player who does just not lose the ball, or screw his teammate over by passing on a problem such that his teammate loses the ball.

Having said all that, I do sometimes wish Jones was willing/ able to move into another gear in terms of his penetrative passing. He excels in the above but it'd be good to see him able to add more strings to his bow.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: Barryg21 on April 25, 2024, 08:19:41 am
Sorry, not hating. Just trying to understand what expectations are. As pre injury he was being talked off a a superstar in making, and getting in England 11
And now we talk about pressing, tidy, re cycle ball, maybe chip in with a goal (which reminds me of Lallana - who was a really solid pro, but never a superstar)

Lallana at his best was not "a really solid pro" - he was fucking outstanding.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: Circa1892 on April 26, 2024, 02:20:30 pm
Lallana at his best was not "a really solid pro" - he was fucking outstanding.

Exactly someone who is the literal press trigger for an entire team is incredibly intelligent and trusted by the manager.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: Draex on April 26, 2024, 02:28:55 pm
Exactly someone who is the literal press trigger for an entire team is incredibly intelligent and trusted by the manager.

Such a shame injuries ruined him. He would have been perfect for Klopp if his body had held together.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: Davidbowie on April 26, 2024, 12:22:49 pm
I don't rate Jones (I know you're not allowed to say that) but seeing him in the starting XI makes LFC weaker as far as I'm concerned.

Someone asked what is he good at? It's a good question and one I have asked in the past.

Is he known for his blistering pace & ability to get away from his marker? No.
Is he particularly physical, strong or tall? No.
Is he a superb passer, renowned for his ability to switch the play or thread intricate through balls? No.
Is he a set-piece taker? Strong on his free kicks and corners? No.
Is he an excellent striker of the ball, accurate or powerful long range shots? No.
Is he a terrific dribbler, known for his flicks, tricks & stepovers? No.
Is he a great tackler, and dictator of play in the middle of the pitch? No.

Genuine question, but what IS Jones good at? What strength and quality does he have that others don't? What does he bring to the team that makes us stronger than without him in it?

See "Ronnie Whelan". Reminds me of him.
Re: Curtis Jones
This thread's gone crazy. Jones is an excellent player already, and still has many years of potential improvement. What's happened to people?
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: Djozer on April 26, 2024, 06:26:13 pm
This thread's gone crazy. Jones is an excellent player already, and still has many years of potential improvement. What's happened to people?

Couldn't agree more. Already a very good player, and plenty of room for development at the age of 22.
Re: Curtis Jones
I believe he has the potential to be the new Gini. If the incoming manager plays 4-2-3-1 I could see Curtis being very good in a 2.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: RainbowFlick on April 26, 2024, 11:45:24 am
so much recency bias, before injury he was one of our best players. need to find a better role for him and also consider what midfield three he best works in.

At Christmas he was our first choice midfielder (prior to Mac turning into Modric).

No doubt about Jones whatsoever. His ball retention and evasiveness is outstanding, which is massive for a midfield that looks to control the game. Like all the players coming back he has struggled to get back to his level (something Killer Heels predicted would happen).

Looking ahead, when the midfield is functioning, and hopefully it will be by bringing in a 6, everyone prospers. Mac, Jones and Dom playing in their proper advanced positions, and not having to stay close to the slow 6 so as not to leave him exposed, will only make their job easier. Having to babysit a slow 6 and carry some of his workload has hindered them.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: Dougle on April 26, 2024, 03:05:31 pm
See "Ronnie Whelan". Reminds me of him.

Sorry but Curtis couldn't lace Ronnie's boots.
Re: Curtis Jones
Comparing Curtis Jones with Ronnie Whelan is like comparing Rachel Welsh with the fat girl who works in the chippy
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: Dougle on April 26, 2024, 03:05:31 pm
See "Ronnie Whelan". Reminds me of him.

In what way?
Not sure what the point being made is? Ronnie Whelan was a fantastic player. And yes, better at 22yo than Curtis currently.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: A-Bomb on April 26, 2024, 12:36:24 pm
He's excellent at recycling the ball and keeping possession, he keeps the ball moving and progressing up the pitch - much like Gini did.

Is this what Klopp has made him into?. If i remember when he was in the youth teams he was more of an aggressive attacking midfielder with a lot of flair. Initially when he came into Klopp's side he seemed to have toned down and become more of what you mentioned. Is his creative/flair side still being kept in checked?
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: PEG2K on April 25, 2024, 01:15:27 am
He's tidy (or, dare I say, looking "silky" ), can circulate the ball (medium passing range), can press well, can grab the odd goals here and there. But he doesn't excel in any specific categories.

But apart from being tidy, circulating the ball, pressing well and grabbing the odd goal, what has the Curtis Jones ever done for us?
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: smutchin on April 27, 2024, 11:20:10 am
But apart from being tidy, circulating the ball, pressing well and grabbing the odd goal, what has the Curtis Jones ever done for us?

Good in the air, strong, the sanitation
Re: Curtis Jones
 >:( >:(
Re: Curtis Jones
Re: Curtis Jones
We won more of the games he played in.

Uptick last season was when he came into the 11, he was very good until the injury at Brentford was it?

Was one of our best players until then IMO
Re: Curtis Jones
Reckon he could be used as the central player in the front 3?

Always felt he could do the Bobby role really well, surprised Klopp never tried him there.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:33:12 pm
Reckon he could be used as the central player in the front 3?

Always felt he could do the Bobby role really well, surprised Klopp never tried him there.

He'd go well in the 10 next season if we don't want to play 4 attacking players.

Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:29:21 pm
We won more of the games he played in.

Uptick last season was when he came into the 11, he was very good until the injury at Brentford was it?

Was one of our best players until then IMO
Was having a great season till the injurely. Has been largely ineffective since but he's not alone in that.

Curtis is well worth his place in the squad and has the capability to get better. He does have a bit of arrogance on the ball that we need to see more often.

Not sure why people are so keen to get rid as if he is on huge money taking up a non-HG spot.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 04:51:44 pm
Was having a great season till the injurely. Has been largely ineffective since but he's not alone in that.

Curtis is well worth his place in the squad and has the capability to get better. He does have a bit of arrogance on the ball that we need to see more often.

Not sure why people are so keen to get rid as if he is on huge money taking up a non-HG spot.

Theres been a weird animus against him for a while though.

Maybe something to do with him being local and not in the same class as his predecessors like Fowler, Gerrard and Trent?
