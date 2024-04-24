« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 153 154 155 156 157 [158]   Go Down

Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 590073 times)

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6280 on: April 24, 2024, 10:36:41 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on April 24, 2024, 10:27:51 pm
Please tell us though what he's good at, like genuinely what is he good at for you? (not trying to provoke or wind you up)

Would he start for any other team in the league?  :o

A lot of things.

And yes.
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6281 on: April 24, 2024, 10:40:20 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on April 24, 2024, 10:36:41 pm
A lot of things.

And yes.

But what things? It's not just me asking now, What is Curtis Jones good at?  ;D
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6282 on: April 24, 2024, 10:41:13 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on April 24, 2024, 10:40:20 pm
But what things? It's not just me asking now, What is Curtis Jones good at?  ;D

He counts as home grown?
Logged

Offline DefJack

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6283 on: April 24, 2024, 10:41:29 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on April 24, 2024, 10:32:03 pm
What does he do? Seriously, what are his strengths?

He's singularly remarkable at extracting vague passive aggressive pseudo-critique from people who should really know better.

Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6284 on: April 24, 2024, 10:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on April 24, 2024, 10:41:13 pm
He counts as home grown?

So does Adrian  ;D
Logged

Offline DefJack

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6285 on: April 24, 2024, 10:53:50 pm »
I don't envisage we'll see the best of him again unless we move away from having an overlapping full back on his side.

The return of Robertson has forced him back into the defensive role offering transitional cover on the side of the midfield three, nullifying his offensive impact an reducing him to a circulating role in general possession.

His best output has come in either the 3-2-2-3 structure featuring Robertson in the back three that we saw towards the end of last season, or in the earlier parts of the season where Gomez was providing the defensive cover by inverting into the midfield three from left back.

It's a shame that a good year in a role which suits him is being washed away due to an underwhelming handful of weeks in a role that doesn't.

He isn't the problem, and if you can't conjure a specific criticism don't even bother raising it.
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6286 on: Yesterday at 01:15:27 am »
Re the question what he's good at. Someone already said it. Whether he's good or not depends on the rest of the team. He's tidy (or, dare I say, looking "silky" ), can circulate the ball (medium passing range), can press well, can grab the odd goals here and there. But he doesn't excel in any specific categories.

So when the rest of the team is playing well, he adds a "feels good" factor. When the forwards are firing and the defence doesn't concede silly goals, we all enjoy his nice and smooth moves in the midfield and no one would care if he dwells on the ball a little bit. But when we're chasing the game, he won't be the one who will cruise past their midfield, or pull out a penetrative pass, let alone creating a chance or scoring a goal.

For a top team, his role will always be somewhere between a squad player and a player who is competing for a spot in the first xi. Only a nailed on starter for a midtable team.
Logged

Offline Barryg21

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6287 on: Yesterday at 07:21:09 am »
Genuine question to see where people think he is at

Lallana at his peak for us, or Curtis at his peak ?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,951
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6288 on: Yesterday at 07:30:49 am »
Quote from: Barryg21 on Yesterday at 07:21:09 am
Genuine question to see where people think he is at

Lallana at his peak for us, or Curtis at his peak ?

Hes 22.

Dont get the Jones hate, hes basically being asked to keep possession and cover for Robbo and Diaz bombing forward, its a thankless task.

Yes he can improve, especially in being stronger in duels but he really isnt the problem in the team.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6289 on: Yesterday at 08:15:57 am »
Again, another post-match thread were suddenly someone is fucking shite and should be sacked. Personally I think Jones can have 10 years for us as a squad player, starting 15-20 games a season in all comps. He should not be seen as a Macca level auto-starter and if we had more time to build our MF last summer, he would not be getting as many games.
Logged

Offline Barryg21

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6290 on: Yesterday at 08:19:41 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:30:49 am
Hes 22.

Dont get the Jones hate, hes basically being asked to keep possession and cover for Robbo and Diaz bombing forward, its a thankless task.

Yes he can improve, especially in being stronger in duels but he really isnt the problem in the team.

Sorry, not hating. Just trying to understand what expectations are. As pre injury he was being talked off a a superstar in making, and getting in England 11
And now we talk about pressing, tidy, re cycle ball, maybe chip in with a goal (which reminds me of Lallana - who was a really solid pro, but never a superstar)
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,951
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6291 on: Yesterday at 07:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Barryg21 on Yesterday at 08:19:41 am
Sorry, not hating. Just trying to understand what expectations are. As pre injury he was being talked off a a superstar in making, and getting in England 11
And now we talk about pressing, tidy, re cycle ball, maybe chip in with a goal (which reminds me of Lallana - who was a really solid pro, but never a superstar)

Not everyone can play the piano, maybe thats half the problem, weve ran out of those willing to carry it.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,265
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6292 on: Today at 06:56:32 am »
Aye aye. Another excellent player people have totally written off.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,452
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6293 on: Today at 11:45:24 am »
so much recency bias, before injury he was one of our best players. need to find a better role for him and also consider what midfield three he best works in.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,954
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6294 on: Today at 11:54:52 am »
Good young player. Needs to work on consistency but he's got the ingredients. There are many other players that should move on before Curtis does
Logged

Online Davidbowie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,943
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6295 on: Today at 12:22:49 pm »
I don't rate Jones (I know you're not allowed to say that) but seeing him in the starting XI makes LFC weaker as far as I'm concerned.

Someone asked what is he good at? It's a good question and one I have asked in the past.

Is he known for his blistering pace & ability to get away from his marker? No.
Is he particularly physical, strong or tall? No.
Is he a superb passer, renowned for his ability to switch the play or thread intricate through balls? No.
Is he a set-piece taker? Strong on his free kicks and corners? No.
Is he an excellent striker of the ball, accurate or powerful long range shots? No.
Is he a terrific dribbler, known for his flicks, tricks & stepovers? No.
Is he a great tackler, and dictator of play in the middle of the pitch? No.

Genuine question, but what IS Jones good at? What strength and quality does he have that others don't? What does he bring to the team that makes us stronger than without him in it?
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6296 on: Today at 12:36:24 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 12:22:49 pm
I don't rate Jones (I know you're not allowed to say that) but seeing him in the starting XI makes LFC weaker as far as I'm concerned.

Someone asked what is he good at? It's a good question and one I have asked in the past.

Is he known for his blistering pace & ability to get away from his marker? No.
Is he particularly physical, strong or tall? No.
Is he a superb passer, renowned for his ability to switch the play or thread intricate through balls? No.
Is he a set-piece taker? Strong on his free kicks and corners? No.
Is he an excellent striker of the ball, accurate or powerful long range shots? No.
Is he a terrific dribbler, known for his flicks, tricks & stepovers? No.
Is he a great tackler, and dictator of play in the middle of the pitch? No.

Genuine question, but what IS Jones good at? What strength and quality does he have that others don't? What does he bring to the team that makes us stronger than without him in it?

He's excellent at recycling the ball and keeping possession, he keeps the ball moving and progressing up the pitch - much like Gini did.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,715
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6297 on: Today at 12:41:41 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:36:24 pm
He's excellent at recycling the ball and keeping possession, he keeps the ball moving and progressing up the pitch - much like Gini did.

This plus off the ball hes a hard worker, good presser and tactically astute.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Pages: 1 ... 153 154 155 156 157 [158]   Go Up
« previous next »
 