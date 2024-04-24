Re the question what he's good at. Someone already said it. Whether he's good or not depends on the rest of the team. He's tidy (or, dare I say, looking "silky" ), can circulate the ball (medium passing range), can press well, can grab the odd goals here and there. But he doesn't excel in any specific categories.



So when the rest of the team is playing well, he adds a "feels good" factor. When the forwards are firing and the defence doesn't concede silly goals, we all enjoy his nice and smooth moves in the midfield and no one would care if he dwells on the ball a little bit. But when we're chasing the game, he won't be the one who will cruise past their midfield, or pull out a penetrative pass, let alone creating a chance or scoring a goal.



For a top team, his role will always be somewhere between a squad player and a player who is competing for a spot in the first xi. Only a nailed on starter for a midtable team.