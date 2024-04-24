I don't rate Jones (I know you're not allowed to say that) but seeing him in the starting XI makes LFC weaker as far as I'm concerned.



Someone asked what is he good at? It's a good question and one I have asked in the past.



Is he known for his blistering pace & ability to get away from his marker? No.

Is he particularly physical, strong or tall? No.

Is he a superb passer, renowned for his ability to switch the play or thread intricate through balls? No.

Is he a set-piece taker? Strong on his free kicks and corners? No.

Is he an excellent striker of the ball, accurate or powerful long range shots? No.

Is he a terrific dribbler, known for his flicks, tricks & stepovers? No.

Is he a great tackler, and dictator of play in the middle of the pitch? No.



Genuine question, but what IS Jones good at? What strength and quality does he have that others don't? What does he bring to the team that makes us stronger than without him in it?